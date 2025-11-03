SETH ROGEN & LAUREN MILLER ROGEN HOST HILARITY FOR CHARITY'S STAR-STUDDED "FRIENDSGIVING" FUNDRAISER ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Featuring Performances by Hayley Williams, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, and More

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laughter, love, and purpose will take center stage as Hilarity for Charity (HFC), the Alzheimer's nonprofit founded by filmmakers Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, hosts its signature "Friendsgiving" fundraiser on Saturday, November 15 at 7 p.m. at Rolling Greens in Downtown Los Angeles.

The event, known for its blend of comedy, community, and compassion returns with an unforgettable lineup including singer/songwriter Hayley Williams, comedians Kumail Nanjiani and Tig Notaro; and world-renowned magician Asi Wind. Guests will also enjoy interactive experiences, celebrity-hosted carnival rides and games, live and silent auctions, gourmet food trucks, and more, all in celebration of HFC's mission to care for Alzheimer's families and champion brain health education.

"We started HFC to support caregivers and to teach people that Alzheimer's is not the 'old person's disease' they think it is," said Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, Co-Founders of Hilarity for Charity. "Laughter really is the best medicine, not for Alzheimer's, but definitely for getting people to care about it. Friendsgiving is one night where comedy and compassion come together in support of HFC's mission to care for caregivers, care for brains, drive awareness, and inspire change."

Founded in 2012, HFC has become a driving force for change in the Alzheimer's community, offering free caregiver respite grants, brain health education, and public awareness campaigns that inspire the next generation to take action. The organization has raised over $28M and granted more than half a million hours of in-home care to Alzheimer's families.

"We are so grateful for our community that shows up with laughter and generosity to make a serious difference," said Bonnie Wattles, Executive Director of HFC. "Every ticket and every donation directly supports families caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's and related dementias. It's an evening that reminds us that joy and culture change can absolutely coexist."

All event proceeds directly benefit HFC's pioneering brain health education and essential resources for Alzheimer's caregivers. Tickets are available for purchase HERE .

About HFC:

Hilarity for Charity (HFC) was founded in 2012 by filmmakers Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen after Lauren's mother was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's at just 55 years old. A national non-profit organization, Hilarity for Charity's mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education. Learn more at www.wearehfc.org and on social @wearehfc

