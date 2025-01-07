SETH ROGEN AND LAUREN MILLER ROGEN'S DOCUMENTARY 'TAKING CARE' PREMIERES JANUARY 2025 ON FUSE/FUSE+ AND STREAMING APPS

The Hilarity for Charity, BrightFocus Foundation, PCH Films production also released a trailer from the documentary

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilarity for Charity (HFC), the Alzheimer's non-profit founded by Seth and Lauren Rogen, and BrightFocus Foundation, a nonprofit that funds Alzheimer's research globally, announced today that the Taking Care documentary premieres this month. The film debuts exclusively on FUSE and FUSE+ beginning January 13 at 9:00 pm ET/PT; and will be available to stream beginning January 22 on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play. Taking Care is a powerful 38-minute documentary capturing the journey of Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen as they navigate the challenges of Lauren's mother's early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Directed by award-winning filmmaker James Keach (Walk the Line; Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me; Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice), the film captures the Rogens' unique blend of humor and honesty as they navigate the challenges of caregiving.

Taking Care Film Poster

Presented by Hilarity for Charity (HFC) and PCH Films , with BrightFocus Foundation and AARP's Brain Health Action , Taking Care is executive produced by Lauren Miller Rogen, Seth Rogen, Nancy Lynn Keach, Daniel Miller, Bonnie Wattles, Laura Cardona, Morgan Hanner, and Sarah Lenz Lock. The documentary is also produced and directed by James Keach.

"The idea for this documentary came to me while I was going through the Alzheimer's journey with my mom," said Lauren Miller Rogen, Filmmaker, Co-Founder Hilarity for Charity. "She was a teacher and if she had a microphone to teach someone something, she would take it. I decided to fight back against this terrible disease by sharing her story and educating people about what they can do to support caregivers and research, but also about the importance of prevention through brain health education."

"Unfortunately, Alzheimer's disease is an affliction that is becoming more common, potentially impacting any American family, no matter where they live or how they identify," said Marc Leonard, Chief Content Officer, Fuse Media. "'Taking Care' profiles one family's experience and learnings about the disease, and how they utilize humor and practical approaches to confront the emotionally devastating situation. We thank Lauren, Seth, and their entire family for being so open about their quest for solutions and are proud to share that journey with our Fuse viewers."

Taking Care is a story about family, resilience, and the power of taking action in the face of adversity. With expert insights and touching personal moments, the film is a powerful reminder of the difference we can all make in the effort to end Alzheimer's. Whether you're drawn to stories of resilience, advocacy, or how laughter and love can help us through life's toughest moments, this film will leave you inspired and hopeful. Taking Care is about the legacies we choose to embrace - and those we strive to change - for a better future.

"Taking Care" features archival footage from past events, including cameos of celebrities who have supported or amplified HFC's mission, including Sarah Silverman, Michael Che, Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Hart, Jimmy Fallon, and Snoop Dogg.

Viewers who are inspired by this documentary are invited to take action by hosting screenings, offering support to caregivers and researchers, as well as taking proactive steps to reduce their risk by getting a memory screening and learning more about brain health. Please visit the Taking Care Film website and join the Taking Care Community @takingcarefilm to learn more about how you can get involved.

The film's production was sponsored by AARP's BrainHealthAction.org . Sponsors of the Taking Care "Impact Campaign" include Cognivue, Eisai, Not Impossible Labs, Lilly, NIC, Lucent Diagnostics, Caring Across Generations, C2N Diagnostics, and Kensington Senior Living.

About HFC:

Hilarity for Charity (HFC) was founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen after Lauren's mother was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's at just 55 years old. A national non-profit organization, Hilarity for Charity's mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education. Learn more at www.wearehfc.org and on social @wearehfc and @hfcuniverse.

About BrightFocus Foundation:

BrightFocus Foundation is at the forefront of brain and eye health, advancing early-stage, investigator-initiated research around the world. For more than 50 years, BrightFocus and its flagship programs — Alzheimer's Disease Research, Macular Degeneration Research, and National Glaucoma Research — have invested nearly $300 million in research grants, catalyzing thousands of scientific breakthroughs, life-enhancing treatments, and diagnostic tools. Our generous, growing community of donors fuels the drive and brilliance of scientists working around the world to save mind and sight. Learn more at: brightfocus.org.

About Fuse Media:

Fuse Media is a Latino-owned, global entertainment company, and the leader in creating and distributing inclusive, purpose-driven stories and experiences for and with culturally diverse young adults. With a portfolio of award-winning original content and a growing multiplatform global footprint, Fuse Media strives to authentically reflect the world of its young and diverse audience, pioneering a multicultural and creative destination. The Fuse Media family includes linear channels Fuse and FM (Fuse Music); subscription streaming service Fuse+; a rapidly growing roster of owned and operated diverse-focused FAST channels; Fuse Studios, its in-house production arm; Ignition Studios, a specialized production company defining the future of inclusive content; a growing branded content and live events business; and Culture Collective, a suite of partner-owned FAST channels that add to the company's massive scale in reaching multicultural audiences.

