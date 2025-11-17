SETH ROGEN AND LAUREN MILLER ROGEN'S NON-PROFIT HILARITY FOR CHARITY RAISES $1.3 MILLION FOR ALZHEIMER'S AT "FRIENDSGIVING" FUNDRAISER

The incredible night featured magic by world-renowned Asi Wind; comedy sets by Kumail Nanjiani and Tig Notaro; and a special musical performance by Hayley Williams. Guests also enjoyed interactive experiences, carnival games, live and silent auctions, gourmet food trucks, and more, all in celebration of HFC's mission to care for Alzheimer's families and champion brain health education.

"I am so honored to join Seth, Lauren, and this amazing community for Friendsgiving," said Hayley Williams. "HFC's commitment to educating people about Alzheimer's and supporting caregivers is so important. My mom's father died of this disease. He was a beautiful, artistic, and gentle soul. It feels very personal to me to be able to use my voice tonight to support HFC's passion and efforts."

Celebrity guests in attendance to show their support included Mayim Bialik, Chase Sui Wonders, Ashley Williams, Neal Dodson, Aparna Nancherla, Guillermo Diaz, Katie Lowes, Adam Shapiro, Whitney Port, Sarah Rafferty, Caitlin Reilly, and more.

Sponsors included Apple TV, Biogen, Act4Artists, Donna Arkoff Roth and Larry Schnur, Jason & Sepe Zuccari, Judy Jane Foundation, Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow, Lilly, Marsha & Don McManus, UTA, and Wellthy.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who continues to stand with us and fuel HFC's work," said Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller Rogen. "Our board, donors, sponsors, friends, and supporters remind us every day that we're not in this fight alone. With this community behind us, we feel energized to keep pushing forward, caring for caregivers, advancing brain health education, and inspiring change."

Founded in 2012, HFC has become a driving force for change in the Alzheimer's community, offering free caregiver respite grants, brain health education, and public awareness campaigns that inspire the next generation to take action. The organization has raised over $28M and granted more than half a million hours of in-home care to Alzheimer's families.

About HFC:

Hilarity for Charity (HFC) was founded in 2012 by filmmakers Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen after Lauren's mother was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's at just 55 years old. A national non-profit organization, Hilarity for Charity's mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education. Learn more at www.wearehfc.org and on social @wearehfc

SOURCE Hilarity For Charity