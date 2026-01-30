Setting a New Course in International EV Battery Safety

-Packaging And Crating Technologies Partners with Prestigious Canadian Tech Institute to Deliver Specialized Lithium Battery Safety Education–

WATERTOWN, Conn., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Clean Energy Canada, a nonprofit organization that accelerates the country's transition to renewable resources, electric vehicles (EVs) are transforming the automotive industry. In fact, in 2024, nearly 23% of all new vehicle registrations in British Columbia were zero-emission vehicles - the highest rate in North America. With over 153,000 EVs on the Canadian highways, the demand for skilled EV technicians is also skyrocketing. To support this growing fleet, the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) is offering cutting-edge training to drive the future of sustainable transportation and is using a Connecticut manufacture's lithium battery safety solutions in all of its automotive courses. Specifically, BCIT has adopted Packaging And Crating Technologies' (PACT) patented Thermo Shield™ line of fire-suppressant paper wrap into its curriculum to ensure protection for the next generation of skilled EV mechanics.

"The BCIT School of Transportation stands as a prominent leader in training learners and business partners across North America for the demands of the dynamic automotive sector," said Jim Berladyn, Automotive Technologist Instructor at BCIT. "With the rise of electric vehicles on the road, comes new methods of service and repair that require advanced safety measures and specialized training."

Berladyn explains that he first encountered PACT's innovative Thermo Shield™ products at the 2023 National Battery Show in Novi, Michigan, an annual event that attracts 100,000 engineers, business leaders, and innovative thinkers from the battery and EV tech industries. "I've been to a lot of EV shows throughout my career and was immediately impressed with PACT's hands-on display and powerful videos of how the products both prevent and extinguish lithium battery fires within seconds," he adds.

PACT Thermo Shield™ was invented in 2019 as a thermal management system for shipping and storing items containing lithium batteries. It consists of thin, lightweight, paper material coated with proprietary ink. When a lithium battery goes into thermal runaway and burns, the special ink releases a moisture barrier that creates a vapor cloud to immediately cool the internal contents of the package, which stops a fire entirely, while limiting oxygen around the package to prevent the battery temperature from escalating to 1,500° Fahrenheit, at which point, lethal gases form.

The material has been tested by several independent 3rd party organizations in America and Canada and has been endorsed by the Commercial Relocation Network, the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Materials, and the International Association of Movers. It is also a preferred product for the US Department of Defense and has been awarded a special permit from the US Department of Transportation for the shipping of lithium batteries, as well as passed the proposed SAE-G-27 test standard.

Taking the technology one step further, PACT then developed TR Sleeve™ , which mitigates thermal runaway propagation between lithium battery cells within electric vehicles, battery packs and renewable energy storage systems. By individually wrapping each battery cell with the super thin, Thermo Shield™ paper, TR Sleeve™ ensures comprehensive protection without compromising the overall performance of the battery. Regardless of the cell design, batteries can be tightly pressed or stacked without potting materials or separators, achieving maximum energy density within the battery packs.

"TR Sleeve™ stands at the forefront of safety, sustainability, and efficiency in battery technology," said Rodger Mort, chief operating officer at Packaging And Crating Technologies. "Its unique features not only address critical safety concerns but also contribute to a greener and more cost-effective future for EVs, E-buses, E-bikes, E-scooters, and other modern mobility equipment that use lithium batteries."

Berladyn emphasizes that the TR Sleeve™ will be used as a valuable teaching device in BCIT's Electric Vehicle Technology and Service course, which prepares Automotive Service Technicians to safely diagnose, service and repair high-voltage electric vehicles systems and develop the knowledge and skills required to confidently work on the majority of EV brands.

He also foresees incorporating PACT's newest invention- the PACT Lion-X™ Fire Extinguisher, which is still undergoing testing requirements but is targeted to be available by end of the year. The pre-mixed, water-based solution quenches lithium battery fires upwards of 1,600 degrees within seconds, while eliminating the release of toxic gases into the environment and is the first of its kind on a global scale.

"By partnering with forward-thinking companies like PACT, we are providing our students with valuable knowledge that will prevent accidents and save lives" said Berladyn.

For more information about PACT Thermo Shield™, visit: www.pactthermoshield.com. For more information on BCIT, visit: www.bcit.ca.

ABOUT PACT ®

PACT® is a global leader in manufacturing sustainable, packaging products for the commercial, industrial and military industries. With more than 30 years of experience, the family business was founded by three green packaging professionals and continues to embrace a green future by designing cost-effective, patented, crating solutions like LiftVans and PleatWrap, as well as custom packaging for the aerospace, medical, electronics, tooling, machinery, furniture, fine art and automotive sectors. The company's newest innovation is Thermo Shield™, a sustainable, paper-based packaging material that suppresses and controls lithium-ion battery fires by mitigating thermal runaway. PACT is a member of the Commercial Relocation Network, the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Materials and the International Association of Movers. The company is also a preferred vendor for the US Department of Defense and has been awarded a special permit from the US Department of Transportation for the shipping of lithium-ion batteries, as well as passed the proposed SAE-G-27 test standard. For a full list PACT®'s sustainable, fire-suppressant packaging solutions, visit www.pactww.com.

ABOUT BCIT

For over 60 years, the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) has been delivering flexible, relevant, and future-proof education that prepares learners to lead innovation in their workplaces and communities. As one of British Columbia's largest post-secondary institutes with five campuses, 300+ programs, and over 40,000 students enrolled each year, BCIT connects education, industry, and government in building an agile workforce. The BCIT curriculum is developed through close consultation with industry and delivered by instructors who have hands-on experience in their fields.

BCIT is the only post-secondary in North America that delivers globally recognized accreditation in all modes of transportation: air, sea, road, and rail. More: www.bcit.ca/.

PHOTO :

The British Columbia Institute of Technology is incorporating Packaging And Crating Technologies' (PACT) patented Thermo Shield™ line of fire-suppressant paper wrap into its EV technician training curriculum to prevent lithium battery fires and ensure protection for the next generation of mechanics.

Photo: PACT, LLC

