Sev1Tech Selected Unanet for Project-Based ERP Reporting and Invoicing

DULLES, Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) provider, confirmed that Sev1Tech has selected and implemented its project-based ERP solution for its technology business. The Unanet solution replaced competing products due to its superior reporting, ease of implementation, and industry-leading functionalities customized to Sev1Tech's business needs.

Sev1Tech provides IT modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, engineering, training and program support services to U.S. government agencies and major commercial organizations. After a merger, Sev1Tech needed to streamline duplicative accounting, finance, reporting and invoicing solutions, among other functions.

Both Sev1Tech and the company it acquired used project-based ERP solutions. Still, it quickly became apparent that Unanet was the superior solution. Sev1Tech chose Unanet as the standardized product throughout the combined company. The implementation was conducted smoothly and rapidly due to Unanet's outstanding customer service and account management teams that took the time to understand Serv1Tech's unique circumstances and work with the company directly.

After implementing Unanet across the board, Sev1Tech was able to increase proficiencies by adopting new functionality and pursue strategic goals year over year because of the depth and innovation of the solution. Additional improvements included a painless financial audit of the company's GSA Schedule pricing and sales. A new ability for more than 100 subcontractors and staffers to enter their timekeeping efficiently and streamline invoicing for billers meant that subcontractors are paid much more quickly and regularly.

"We had different ERP providers to select from after our merger, but it quickly became clear that Unanet was the best choice," said Jamie Flynn, Vice President, Finance & Accounting at Sev1Tech. "Unanet's ability to solve our complex business challenges and its extensive knowledge of the government contractor world have been crucial in our company's growth and success. We recommend Unanet to any GovCon."

Sev1Tech also relies on the automated analyst function within Unanet, which verifies data 24x7, and the purchasing module, which the accounts payable team uses for the latest information about purchase orders and payments.

"Sev1Tech is a rapid-growth company that has demonstrated its value to customers in the government sector," said Kim Koster, Vice President of Product Marketing for Unanet. "Armed with the right technology, Sev1Tech delivers critical IT solutions for U.S. agencies."

Unanet is rapidly growing in the project-based ERP industry as more and more GovCons reject the status quo and seek modern solutions that work for their dynamic businesses. Consistently, Unanet is ranked the leader by industry analysts, experts and customers such as in G2's Spring 2021 Reports, which named Unanet among the fastest implementation, highest user adoption, most implementable, easiest setup, best customer support, best relationship, easiest to use, and best usability.

"We're grateful to the terrific team at Sev1Tech for their ongoing partnership," continued Koster. "We look forward to growing with them and continuing to help them succeed on their ERP journey long-term."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, AEC, and Professional Services. More than 3,100 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. Learn more at www.unanet.com

About Sev1Tech

Sev1Tech provides I.T. modernization, cloud, cyber security, engineering, training and program support services to U.S. government agencies and major commercial organizations. Headquartered in the Washington D.C. metro area, Sev1Tech is a preferred and trusted contractor supporting critical missions across the defense, intelligence, homeland security, space and health markets.

SOURCE Unanet

Related Links

https://unanet.com/

