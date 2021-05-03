Sevaro Partners with Local Coffee Shops to Educate the Public on How to Spot Stroke

Becky Toney, RN Sevaro's Director of Clinical Quality said, "Studies show during a stroke a patient loses 1.9 million neurons every minute, acting quickly when someone is showing the signs of a stroke is paramount to a better outcome." The BEFAST acronym directs individuals to be on the lookout for B alance issues, E yes blurred, F acial droop, A rm weakness or numbness, S peech that is slurred and to act T imely (dial 911). Sevaro's Chief Medical Officer, Rajiv Narula, MD added "The local coffee shop is where people congregate, share stories and even work. Our hope is to educate people to act quickly so that more people have a higher chance at survival"

Coffee shops that have partnered with Sevaro include: Matter More Coffee in Hampstead, NC, Mission House Coffee in Lynchburg, VA, Nomad Coffee in Lynchburg, VA, CLO Coffee in Edison and Jersey City, NJ, Roots Brew in Grand Rapids, MI, Well-Bean Coffee Roasters in Wake Forest, NC and Cuppa of Sunshine in Dickson, TN.

Tommy Clark, Owner of Mission House Coffee said, "We are all about community involvement, when I found out that the Lynchburg area had a high number of stroke hospitalizations it was clear to me that we had to help educate our community". Pete Smith, Co-owner of Matter More Coffee added, "At Matter More Coffee, our focus is to make a positive impact in the lives of others. By partnering with New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) and Sevaro, our hope is that we're able to spread greater awareness of the early warning signs of Stroke."

About Sevaro: Sevaro is a data-driven provider of telestroke and teleneurology services to hospitals, healthcare systems and payers. Sevaro maximizes its impact through the use of technology, with an emphasis on compassion. Please visit www.sevaro.com.

