Seven Acts Pass On at First A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic of 2026

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin County Visitors Bureau is excited to announce the winning acts from the IceFest A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic. More than a dozen performers took the stage for the first open mic of 2026. Advancing to Round 1—held at the Capitol Theatre on Friday, June 19—are seven acts: Josh Taylor & Chris Strupp, Muneath Ham, Suzanna Painter, Alivia Martz, Leslie Metz, Noah Mellot, and Rhema Berea. View a quick video recap here.

The first A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic took place at the Annual IceFest in downtown Chambersburg.

The next A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic takes place February 27 at Trigger's Table and Taproom in Waynesboro at 6:30 PM. Additional open mics will continue through May. Winners from each open mic will compete for a $500 grand prize and the opportunity to perform before thousands on July 18, just ahead of 1864: Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg. The champion is chosen by the public through in-person ballots and a text-in voting option during the event.

Each year, regional talent shines at the open mics, semifinals, and finals. From original compositions to standout interpretations of familiar songs, A Cappella & Unplugged showcases the creativity, skill, and expressive power of local performers.

Past winners include:

2015 – Taylor Piper & Kristopher Potter / A World Apart

2016 – Kate & Isaac

2017 – Elly Cooke

2018 – Alexus Lawson

2019 – For F4ith

2020 – Gabrielle Stone

2021 – Bailey Appleby

2022 – Willeby Hayes

2023 – Elijah Myers

2024 – Marissa Porter

2025 – Samuel Vance

To join the February 27 open mic at Trigger's Table and Taproom in Waynesboro PA, register here.

Bring your talent to A Cappella & Unplugged and be part of one of Franklin County's most anticipated summer traditions.

