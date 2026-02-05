Seven Acts Pass On at First A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic of 2026

News provided by

Franklin County Visitors Bureau

Feb 05, 2026, 18:21 ET

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin County Visitors Bureau is excited to announce the winning acts from the IceFest A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic. More than a dozen performers took the stage for the first open mic of 2026. Advancing to Round 1—held at the Capitol Theatre on Friday, June 19—are seven acts: Josh Taylor & Chris Strupp, Muneath Ham, Suzanna Painter, Alivia Martz, Leslie Metz, Noah Mellot, and Rhema Berea. View a quick video recap here.

Continue Reading
The first A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic took place at the Annual IceFest in downtown Chambersburg.
The first A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic took place at the Annual IceFest in downtown Chambersburg.

The next A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic takes place February 27 at Trigger's Table and Taproom in Waynesboro at 6:30 PM. Additional open mics will continue through May. Winners from each open mic will compete for a $500 grand prize and the opportunity to perform before thousands on July 18, just ahead of 1864: Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg. The champion is chosen by the public through in-person ballots and a text-in voting option during the event.

Each year, regional talent shines at the open mics, semifinals, and finals. From original compositions to standout interpretations of familiar songs, A Cappella & Unplugged showcases the creativity, skill, and expressive power of local performers.

Past winners include:
2015 – Taylor Piper & Kristopher Potter / A World Apart
2016 – Kate & Isaac
2017 – Elly Cooke
2018 – Alexus Lawson
2019 – For F4ith
2020 – Gabrielle Stone
2021 – Bailey Appleby
2022 – Willeby Hayes
2023 – Elijah Myers
2024 – Marissa Porter
2025 – Samuel Vance

To join the February 27 open mic at Trigger's Table and Taproom in Waynesboro PA, register here

Bring your talent to A Cappella & Unplugged and be part of one of Franklin County's most anticipated summer traditions.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason-Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information and 11/30 Visitors Center activities.

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Final Week of Franklin County Festival of Trees 2025: There's a Song in the Air

Final Week of Franklin County Festival of Trees 2025: There's a Song in the Air

Not only is there a song in the air at the 2025 Franklin County Festival of Trees but there is also an abundance of holiday cheer, sparkling trees,...
A Special Day Hike on the Appalachian Trail of Franklin County PA

A Special Day Hike on the Appalachian Trail of Franklin County PA

Fall is fabulous in Franklin County--and so is the Appalachian Trail (AT). Just ask Pennsylvania (PA) First Lady Lori Shapiro. As foliage approached...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Travel

Travel

Art

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics