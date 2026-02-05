Seven Acts Pass On at First A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic of 2026

News provided byFranklin County Visitors Bureau
Feb 05, 2026, 18:21 ET
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin County Visitors Bureau is excited to announce the winning acts from the IceFest A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic. More than a dozen performers took the stage for the first open mic of 2026. Advancing to Round 1—held at the Capitol Theatre on Friday, June 19—are seven acts: Josh Taylor & Chris Strupp, Muneath Ham, Suzanna Painter, Alivia Martz, Leslie Metz, Noah Mellot, and Rhema Berea. View a quick video recap here.
The next A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic takes place February 27 at Trigger's Table and Taproom in Waynesboro at 6:30 PM. Additional open mics will continue through May. Winners from each open mic will compete for a $500 grand prize and the opportunity to perform before thousands on July 18, just ahead of 1864: Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg. The champion is chosen by the public through in-person ballots and a text-in voting option during the event.
Each year, regional talent shines at the open mics, semifinals, and finals. From original compositions to standout interpretations of familiar songs, A Cappella & Unplugged showcases the creativity, skill, and expressive power of local performers.
Past winners include:
2015 – Taylor Piper & Kristopher Potter / A World Apart
2016 – Kate & Isaac
2017 – Elly Cooke
2018 – Alexus Lawson
2019 – For F4ith
2020 – Gabrielle Stone
2021 – Bailey Appleby
2022 – Willeby Hayes
2023 – Elijah Myers
2024 – Marissa Porter
2025 – Samuel Vance
To join the February 27 open mic at Trigger's Table and Taproom in Waynesboro PA, register here.
Bring your talent to A Cappella & Unplugged and be part of one of Franklin County's most anticipated summer traditions.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason-Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information and 11/30 Visitors Center activities.
SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau
Share this article