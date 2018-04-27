Seven CAPTRUST Advisor Teams Named Among 2018 Barron's Top 50 Institutional Consultants

The list is comprised of both independent and wirehouse advisory teams who are exemplary in the industry. Those named were evaluated on a range of criteria, including institutional investment assets overseen by the team, revenue generated by those assets, number of clients served by the team, and the number of team members. Advanced professional designations and professional accomplishments by the team were also taken into consideration.

The CAPTRUST teams, their lead advisors, and assets under advisement were ranked as follows:

#5 – Team Schott, led by Stephen Schott , Hollywood, FL ( $11.8 billion )

led by , ( ) #6 – Team Esch , led by Dan Esch, Minneapolis, MN ( $18.9 billion )

, led by Dan Esch, ( ) #12 – Team Strickland, led by Jon Strickland, Raleigh, NC ( $15.8 billion )

led by Jon Strickland, ( ) #13 – Team Stanicek, led by Jason Stanicek, Raleigh, NC ( $17.3 billion )

led by Jason Stanicek, ( ) #28 – Team Wilt, led by Steve Wilt, Akron, OH ( $8.1 billion )

led by Steve Wilt, ( ) #34 – Team Edwards/Schantz , led by Jim Edwards and Wes Schantz , Bethlehem, PA ( $5.6 billion )

, led by and , ( ) #35 – Team Davis, led by Mark A. Davis , Westlake Village, CA ( $6.4 billion )

"The key to running a successful business is to surround yourself with the smartest and most talented people – and these talented teams are just the tip of the CAPTRUST iceberg," said CAPTRUST CEO Fielding Miller. "This recognition is a testament to their ongoing commitment to building successful practices by putting their client needs above all else. I am extremely proud and honored to work alongside these excellent advisors."

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST Financial Advisors is an independent investment research and fee-based advisory firm specializing in providing retirement plan and investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, endowments and foundations, and executives and high-net-worth individuals. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the firm represents more than $248 billion in client assets from its offices located across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.captrustadvisors.com.

