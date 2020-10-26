Seven Counties in Washington Added to Ambetter from Coordinated Care Insurance Coverage

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Washington runs from November 1, 2020 through January 15, 2021. This year, Ambetter from Coordinated Care is available to Washington residents in 27 counties through the state's Health Insurance Marketplace, the Washington Healthplanfinder. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place an extra emphasis on health, Coordinated Care continues to offer health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, people rely on health insurance to provide a sense of security and peace of mind that they're covered," said Beth Johnson, President and CEO, Coordinated Care. "Ambetter from Coordinated Care has plan options and resources to help people when it matters most, and now we're pleased to provide that same dependable coverage to even more people across the state."

Ambetter from Coordinated Care offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Coordinated Care provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsidies are not available to reduce costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards Program

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can complete health-related activities and challenges and earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021, which can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Coordinated Care website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth with $0 Copay**

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Coordinated Care provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Coordinated Care also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Coordinated Care has been serving Washington since 2012 and currently serves more than 250,000 members across its Apple Health (Medicaid), Apple Health Foster Care, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Coordinated Care will be offered:

• Adams • Grant • Pend Oreille • Asotin • Jefferson • Pierce • Benton • King • Snohomish • Chelan • Kitsap • Spokane • Columbia • Kittitas • Stevens • Douglas • Lewis • Thurston • Ferry • Lincoln • Walla Walla • Franklin • Mason • Whitman • Garfield • Okanogan • Yakima

Washington residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Coordinated Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.ambetter.coordinatedcarehealth.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to your member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

**$0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About Coordinated Care

Coordinated Care is a locally accountable, innovative, and solution-based health plan headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. Launched in 2012, Coordinated Care serves over 250,000 members enrolled in Washington Apple Health (Medicaid), Ambetter (Health Insurance Marketplace), and all of the state's population in foster care and adoptive services. Focused on whole health, Coordinated Care treats the whole person by breaking down barriers to accessing care, walking members through their benefits, and connecting them to what they need by building and executing a System of Care framework. To learn more, visit CoordinatedCareHealth.com.

SOURCE Coordinated Care

Related Links

https://www.coordinatedcarehealth.com

