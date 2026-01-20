Seven Credit Unions Select myCUmortgage as Their Home Loan Partner

New partnerships span coast-to-coast, representing 100,000 members and assets of over $1.8 billion

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myCUmortgage is thrilled to announce new partnerships with seven credit unions in the fourth quarter of 2025. myCUmortgage is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

Through these new partnerships, myCUmortgage and its extensive team of experts share their passion for helping more credit union members with homeownership through its comprehensive collection of home loan solutions and services. Representing nearly 100,000 members and over $1.8 billion in assets, the seven new partners are:

myCUmortgage empowers credit unions to become great mortgage lenders. Why? Because our love for facilitating the dream of homeownership is more than just a passion - it's an obsession.

Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union – Benton, Ark.

Brazos Star Credit Union – College Station, Texas

Christian Community Credit Union – San Dimas, Calif.

Credit Union of Georgia – Woodstock, Ga.

Heart of Louisiana Credit Union – Pineville, La.

Hurricane Creek Federal Credit Union – Benton, Ark.

Jax Fire Credit Union – Jacksonville, Fla.

"At myCUmortgage, we firmly believe that the best path to homeownership is through local credit unions. With these new collaborations, myCUmortgage is enabling our new partners to be trusted guides to their members throughout the home loan process," said Paul Sutor, President of myCUmortgage. "By utilizing our expansive suite of home loan solutions, myCUmortgage is confident that these credit unions will become GREAT mortgage lenders."

Along with dedicated five-star service to its partners and their members, myCUmortgage provides expert guidance and peace of mind backed by 25 years of leadership and experience in the credit union mortgage industry. Products and services offered through these agreements include conventional and government lending, loan origination services and member loan servicing.

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners become great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.

