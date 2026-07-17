Seven Franchise Groups and a Clear Path Toward 330 US Franchise Units by 2030: Jollibee Builds Mid-Year Momentum in 2026

New multi-unit development agreements, upcoming restaurant openings and growing franchise demand position the global restaurant brand for its next phase of North American expansion.

WEST COVINA, Calif., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand known for its signature Chickenjoy fried chicken and joyful hospitality, has built significant momentum through the first half of 2026, adding three multi-unit franchise developers to its existing four. The development activity puts Jollibee on a clear path toward 330 US franchise restaurants by 2030.

"It's been a great year so far," said Peter Wright, vice president of franchise development for Jollibee Group North America. "We have a high degree of confidence in franchising as a key way to grow, and the quality of the franchise candidates we are engaging with is impressive. We are also really excited about upcoming new store openings, both corporate and franchise, this year," Wright said.

Those openings will further strengthen Jollibee's presence in two high-priority markets, California and New York, while increasing brand awareness among new consumers beyond its already passionate customer base.

The company's franchise growth strategy remains focused on partnering with experienced restaurant operators who can execute multi-unit development while maintaining the operational standards that have helped make Jollibee one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world.

Jollibee continues to attract operators seeking high-volume restaurant concepts with significant white space remaining across North America. The brand's combination of strong average unit volumes, global brand recognition and expanding consumer awareness has made it increasingly attractive to experienced franchise investors.

According to the company's 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document, freestanding restaurants averaged approximately $4.91 million in annual gross sales during 2025, while in-line locations averaged approximately $5.07 million.*

Jollibee's franchise expansion also comes as the company continues earning recognition on the global stage. Earlier this year, TIME named Jollibee one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2026 and recognized the brand among the publication's 10 Most Influential Food & Drink Companies.

"We're excited about where we are today and where we're headed," Wright said. "The interest we're seeing from experienced franchise operators, combined with the restaurants we're opening this year, gives us tremendous confidence as we continue building Jollibee across North America."

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), also known as the Jollibee Group, is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, with a mission to deliver great-tasting food, bringing the joy of eating through its 19 brands with over 10,000 stores across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

*Annual gross sales are derived from 37 freestanding and 40 in-line reporting locations open for the full 2025 calendar year. Annual gross sales for freestanding locations ranged from $2,053,972 to $9,820,614, with an average of $4,907,120 (19/51% exceeded the average). Annual gross sales for in-line locations ranged from $2,205,139 to $9,407,510, with an average of $5,074,194 (18/45% exceeded the average). Some outlets have earned this amount. Your individual results may differ. There is no assurance that you will earn as much. See Item 19 of the JBM LLC Franchise Disclosure Document.

CONTACT:

Chad Cohen

Mainland

786-417-5769

[email protected]

SOURCE Jollibee Group