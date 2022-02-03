Seven Keller/Anderle Lawyers named to Super Lawyers - SoCal

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP (KA) is pleased to announce the selection of Jennifer Keller, Kay Anderle, Reuben Camper Cahn, Chase Scolnick, Shaun Hoting, Nahal Kazemi and Greg Sergi to the 2022 edition of "Southern California Super Lawyers."

KA is among the premier boutique trial firms in California. The selection of seven KA attorneys (out of the firm's total of eleven), exemplifies the caliber of KA expertise brought to every matter handled by the firm, including Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property, Securities, Legal Malpractice, Antitrust, Insurance Recovery/Bad Faith, White Collar Criminal Defense, and Entertainment/Sports. KA attorneys are regularly selected for top attorney lists statewide, nationally and internationally by the most prestigious publications and directories.

Jennifer Keller has been ranked either #1 or #2 attorney in Southern California by Super Lawyers for four consecutive years, from 2019 to 2022. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. Kay Anderle, managing partner, has been named to the White Collar Criminal Defense category. With over two decades of experience and 100 cases to jury verdict, Ms. Anderle is among the region's leading trial attorneys. Reuben Camper Cahn, partner, selected to the General Litigation category, is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, he has tried over 100 cases to jury verdict and has argued twice before the Supreme Court. Chase Scolnick, partner, named to the Civil Litigation-Defense category, specializes in complex civil and criminal litigation. Having tried as lead counsel approximately fifty federal jury trials, Mr. Scolnick is among the most seasoned young trial attorneys in the United States.

Three of the firm's Senior Counsel were selected. Shaun Hoting, selected for Civil Litigation – Defense, focuses his practice on litigation related to contract disputes, legal malpractice, patents, copyrights, trademarks, securities, and white collar defense. Nahal Kazemi, named to the Business Litigation category, combines a strong background in broad, high-stakes litigation with extensive experience as a diplomat. Greg Sergi, selected for Antitrust Litigation, is an experienced litigator whose clients have included companies in the aviation, entertainment, financial services, legal, online retail, pharmaceutical, and shipping industries.

