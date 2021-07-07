Seven Star Digital announces launch of BestOnlineCasinos.ca

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based online gambling comparison site operator Seven Star Digital is proud to announce the launch of its new Canada-focused platform, BestOnlineCasinos.ca .

The new Canadian site has been developed in line with the philosophies and ethos that have rapidly developed Seven Star Digital's existing brands into market-leading casino comparison tools, with the team seeking to emulate the existing sites' success in the Canadian market.

As Canada's online gambling industry continues to develop, BestOnlineCasinos.ca is ideally positioned to guide Canadian casino players to gambling sites that suit their needs and interests. The site's content has been written entirely from scratch to ensure absolute relevance to Canadian players and the wider market, and its continued expansion will work to ensure every user is equipped with the information and tools they need to make informed decisions about where to sign up, no matter their preferences.

Luke Eales, Founder and CEO of Seven Star Digital, said:

"We're delighted to launch BestOnlineCasinos.ca and look forward to bringing our approach to Canadian casino players. The team has worked hard to ensure the site is well-placed to guide Canadian users to gambling sites that suit them best, and we look forward to adding to our ranks of satisfied customers.

"The Canadian market represents excellent expansion and growth opportunities. Our track record for trustworthy, accurate, and effective casino comparison, along with many of our existing partners already having a foothold in the market, gives the site a great foundation to get started."

BestOnlineCasinos.ca will benefit from the team's wealth of experience in developing strong casino comparison tools for a variety of markets, whether in the depth of its gambling guides or the focus given to its responsible gambling content.

Seven Star Digital is an online gambling comparison website operator based in London, UK. Founded in 2016, the company has launched a range of successful sites, including TopRatedCasinos.co.uk and Compare.bet. Along with a range of sites developed and launched in-house, the company expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of GamblingDeals.com in 2020.

SOURCE Seven Star Digital