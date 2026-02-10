Seven United Real Estate Leaders Named 2026 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers

Recognizing impactful contributions to the real estate industry, this is the sixth consecutive year United has earned a place among the industry's elite

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate today announced that multiple leaders from across its national organization have been named 2026 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers, an annual recognition honoring professionals whose leadership and newsworthy contributions are making a meaningful impact in the industry.

United's honorees represent a range of roles across brokerage leadership, including operational strategy, technology, marketing, executive leadership and organizational growth. Collectively, these individuals serve the company's mission to improve the financial trajectory of agents' and brokers' careers and lives.

Luminaries

Dan Duffy – CEO, United Real Estate Group

Rick Haase – President, United Real Estate

Phillip Cantrell – EVP – Strategy, United Real Estate

Futurist

Jillian Young – President, Premiere Plus Realty (a United affiliate)

Achiever

Leigh Ann Bogran – VP of Operations, United Real Estate

Trailblazer

Amanda Cline – VP of Marketing, United Real Estate

John Finn – Sr Managing Broker, United Real Estate Richmond

"Recognition like this underscores the results we believe truly matter," said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group. "Our leaders are focused on creating real opportunity for agents and brokers— opportunity that leads to stronger businesses, greater independence and long-term financial stability. That has always been our purpose, and it continues to guide every investment we make."

"It's so great for us to see the leadership of our company recognized for their tireless, passionate efforts and results. Collectively, they are the vital link to executing our vision and achieving our mission," said Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate. "By their work, they help our brokers and agents grow and prosper and attain long-term financial success."

During the past year, United has continued to reinforce its culture, advance initiatives designed to support agent and broker well-being and financial security, supported by United's mission-first strategy.

Notable accomplishments include:

The launch of the United Residential Investment (URESI) Program, a first-of-its-kind, exclusive platform for United's agents that empowers them to build long-term wealth through income-producing, value-appreciating property portfolios. Beyond financial gain, URESI has already become a community of motivated investors. Participants have access to education & training designed specifically for real estate agents, mentorship, deal flow events, vetted lending and rehab partners and peer support within an accountability ecosystem.





Expansion of United's Financial Wellness Program, which has helped participating agents generate $3.6 million in new savings and eliminate $2.5 million in personal debt for a total financial turnaround of $6.1 million in under two years. United's Financial Wellness initiative provides solutions for longstanding challenges faced by agent-entrepreneurs, including unaffordable healthcare, unpredictable income, insufficient savings, lack of retirement and legacy planning, and inadequate guidance for building wealth and income streams to fund a secure retirement.





United has also grown its national footprint through multiple strategic brokerage partnerships, welcoming growth-oriented, culture-driven firms, including a 900-agent firm, MORE® Realty, which spans five states across the West and Pacific Northwest. The brokerage affiliation of MORE preserved local ownership and brand identity while gaining access to United's technology, operational resources, agent communities and collaborative support.

United's 2026 Newsmakers will also be featured in the Q1 issue of RISMedia's publication, Real Estate magazine. Real Estate Newsmakers were chosen based on nominations received through an online nomination process on RISMedia.com, and by nominations from RISMedia's in-house editorial team and other industry sources.

