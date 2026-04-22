United Real Estate Ranks No. 3 Nationally as a Five‑Year Top Mover by Volume

The residential brokerage earns sixth consecutive Top‑10 ranking as one of America's largest real estate organizations

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate (United) continues to demonstrate sustained, long‑term performance in a shifting real estate landscape, earning its sixth consecutive Top‑10 ranking among the nation's largest real estate companies, according to the 2026 RealTrends Verified ranking and RISMedia's Power Broker Report. United is ranked No. 3 on RealTrends' Five‑Year Top Movers by Volume, a distinction that recognizes organizations delivering the most substantial sales volume growth over an extended, multi‑year period. It is one of the industry's most meaningful indicators of durable momentum.

United Real Estate attained one of the largest increases in overall sales volume of all residential real estate brokerages over the past five years.

Beyond scale and production, United has appeared on the national stage for earning a top score in consumer trust. In 2026, it was ranked among America's most trusted companies by two well-respected studies based on thousands of consumer voices – a clear signal that the buying and selling public believes United and its agents uphold their commitment as fiduciaries, acting in the best interests of clients.

United's continued growth reflects a clear mission: to improve the financial trajectories of its agents' careers and lives by building more stable, rewarding careers that extend well beyond the next sale or market cycle. A central component of that focus is United's Financial Wellness ecosystem, which supports agents beyond production, addressing personal and professional well-being, financial stability, retirement readiness, income durability and career longevity. United offers its agents healthcare insurance, wealth planning services, financial literacy training, business planning, mentorship and accountability communities, in addition to its suite of business tools and services, including technology, marketing, lead generation, referrals, training and more.

"Our performance reflects lives and careers improved," said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group. "Everything we build is designed to support career longevity, financial confidence and personal well‑being for our agents. When agents have durable advantages, income clarity and the support they need, we find that they lean in, build better businesses and have more success and fulfillment. Those outcomes ultimately drive success for the company."

Unlike firms that expanded during market booms, United's momentum has continued despite market headwinds with YOY organic agent growth, franchise expansion and strategic brokerage affiliations, such as the addition of Allison James Estates and Homes announced earlier this month. The affiliation added 725 agents in seven states and D.C. to United's national network.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 37 states with 170 offices and more than 22,250 agents. The company produced over 74,000 transactions and $30.3 billion in sales volume in 2025. For more information, visit our official newsroom and access the full press release, multimedia assets and our latest news at the official United Newsroom.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan, urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based and recently AI-enabled Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools, producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes over a decade-long investment in data and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse, generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 24,500 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced 91,700 transactions and $37.0 billion in sales volume in 2025. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

Media Contact:

April Gonzalez

Media & Investor Relations

[email protected]

504-237-3500

SOURCE United Real Estate