Seventh Annual Synergy for Energy Golf Event Scheduled for Sept. 12

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synergy for Energy charity golf tournament, an annual fundraiser for energy assistance charities, will be held Sept. 12 at the Stonewolf National Golf Course in Fairview Heights, IL. The golf event and matching donations provide support for utility-sponsored energy assistance programs.

Now in its seventh year, the golf tournament is a cooperative effort between Landis+Gyr's Synergy for Energy charitable organization and five of its utility customers in Missouri and Illinois. Money raised from the tournament is donated to utility-sponsored organizations to assist consumers with energy bills, home efficiency improvements and other needs.

"Landis+Gyr's partnership with our utility sponsors has helped raise thousands of dollars for assisting those in need with energy and heating bills. We're grateful for the community support this effort has received and look forward to another successful event," said Karl Hutchinson, Program Manager at Landis+Gyr.

The charitable organizations and sponsoring utilities involved include the Energy Assistance Foundation (Ameren Illinois), Dollar More (Ameren Missouri), Dollar Help (Spire Inc.), CASH & HELP (Boone Electric), and Operation Round Up (Cuivre River Electric Cooperative).

Visit Synergyforenergy.org to learn more about opportunities to volunteer and contribute to this cause.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

