Seventy-One Counties in Kansas Added to Ambetter from Sunflower Heath Plan Insurance Coverage

LENEXA, Kan., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Kansas runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. This year, Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan is available to Kansas residents in 87 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place an extra emphasis on health, Sunflower Health Plan continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, people rely on health insurance to provide a sense of security and peace of mind that they're covered," said Michael Stephens, president and CEO. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan has the experience and resources to help people when it matters most, and now we're pleased to provide that same dependable coverage to more people across the state."

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsides are not available to reduce costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Through the Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay*, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Sunflower Health Plan has been serving Kansas since 2013 and currently serves more than 175,000 across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan will be offered:

Kansas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.Ambetter.SunflowerHealthPlan.com.

*$0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About Sunflower Health Plan

Sunflower Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional and community-based resources. Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com .

