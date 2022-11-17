Seventy Percent of Millennials Would "Uninvite" Someone From the Family Holiday Celebration if Possible, According to JustAnswer Survey

More than half of Americans agree there is one family member most likely to bring drama to annual holiday gatherings – and it's not an in-law

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly three in four Millennials (70%) would cut one member of their family from the holiday celebrations if they could "uninvite" that person without consequence – much higher than the 52% of US adults overall who would do so. And only 18% of Millennials (age 26-41) say their annual family holiday gatherings are drama-free, compared to the 39% of Boomers and Seniors (age 58+) who feel the same way.

These are just a few of the generational differences uncovered in a survey commissioned by expert platform JustAnswer today. In the YouGov survey of 1,169 US adults, JustAnswer sought to get a deeper look at some of the annual family strife that causes people to seek professional help from therapists and etiquette experts on its platform every holiday season.

Here are a few of the key findings from the JustAnswer Holiday Drama Survey 2022:

More than half of Americans (51%) agree that there is at least one member of their extended family that is most likely to cause a fight or bring drama to holiday celebrations.

However, 60% of Millennials agree that there is one member of the extended family who is most likely to stir things up at the holidays compared to only 40% of Boomers/Seniors



Only 18% of Millennials say their family holiday gatherings are drama-free, compared to 39% of Boomers and Seniors (age 58+) who feel the same

70% of Millennials (and 52% of adults overall) said they would "uninvite" someone from the annual festivities if they could do so without consequence

Interestingly, it was not an in-law who would be the one person most likely to get the boot. Actually, "An Aunt/uncle/nephew/cousin" is most likely to get uninvited to a holiday gathering if people could trim the guest list.

"Lingering or unresolved family issues" are the main cause of drama at holiday gatherings among total adults, with 15% naming this as the #1 cause.

"Certain abrasive personalities" (cited by 12%) and "Clashing beliefs or values" (11%) were also cited as top causes.



"Alcohol" and "Politics" tied for fourth in the rankings at 9%.

* Methodology: The JustAnswer Holiday 2022 survey was conducted online on November 8th – 9th, 2022 using an online interview administered to 1,169 US adults who are members of a YouGov panel of individuals who have agreed to take part in surveys. The figures were weighted and are representative of all US adults (18+). Age bands were defined as: Gen Z - born 1997-2012, ages 18 - 25, Millennials - born 1981 - 1996, ages 26 - 41 , GenX - born 1965 - 1980, ages 42 - 57, Boomers + Seniors - born before 1965, age 58 or older.

