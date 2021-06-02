Several Female Executives at Hilco Global Honored by The Secured Lender and the ABF Journal for outstanding leadership in the financial services industry

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global is proud to announce that Charmy Shah and Simone Probyn are profiled in the May 2021 Women in Secured Finance issue of The Secured Lender. Anu Krishnan and Farla Efros were named Top Women in Asset-Based lending in the ABF Journal's inaugural Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity (DE&I) issue. These four extraordinary Hilco Global executives are being honored and recognized for their significant leadership and contributions in the finance industry.

Charmy Shah serves as Senior Vice President, Strategic and Financial Planning at Hilco Global and is responsible for coordinating overall corporate strategy. Ms. Shah oversees the annual and strategic planning process, acts as a critical liaison with Hilco Global's lenders, and evaluates investments and M&A opportunities. Her many achievements during her 15+ year career at Hilco include developing the management reporting and forecasting models and processes; negotiating numerous credit agreements and amendments; and managing the financial diligence process to facilitate a partnership with Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec.

Simone Probyn serves as the Managing Director for Finance and Operations at Hilco Valuation Services Europe and is responsible for the company's financial matters and the operations for each of the office locations in Europe and the UK. She has been with the company since 2018. She is instrumental in transforming the company's IT systems from traditional server-based systems to cloud-based systems and implementing collaborative working methods. Ms. Probyn is working closely with the organization's executives to expand and improve service lines, prepare business plans, and provide advice and guidance for developing new income streams for the company.

Anu Krishnan serves as Chief Accounting Officer for Hilco Global. Her responsibilities include oversight of the corporate accounting function of Hilco Global, setting corporate accounting policy, driving continuous improvement in the company's internal control environment, and spearheading finance optimization. Ms. Krishnan started with Hilco Global in 2020 and is leading the company's finance team to streamline and optimize the organization's accounting and financial systems.

Farla Efros serves as President of HRC Retail Advisory, the retail consulting affiliate of Hilco Global. Since 1998, she has been working with leading retail executives to generate enterprise value and improve earnings. As co-founder of HRC Retail Advisory, she leverages her 20+ years of experience to help retailers create high-performing organizations that improve financial and operating performance. Ms. Efros regularly appears on BNN Bloomberg and is frequently quoted in leading retail and business publications and has presented at leading industry conferences, such as Shoptalk and Luxury Daily.

The Secured Lender is a publication of the Secured Finance Network (SFNet). For the last six years, The Secured Lender celebrates the individual accomplishments of women who have distinguished themselves in the secured finance industry. In addition to the annual publication, SFNet also provides women in the secured finance industry with a forum that promotes networking, education, and advocacy among its female members.

For over 20 years, ABF Journal is an independent publication of industry news, articles, and information for commercial finance professionals. The first quarter 2021 edition is ABF Journal's inaugural issue focused on DE&I topics and is the first time the organization is honoring the top women in the Asset Based Lending industry.

