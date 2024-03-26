Several Female Executives at Hilco Global Honored by The Secured Lender and the ABF Journal for Outstanding Leadership in the Financial Services Industry

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global is proud to announce that this month's issues of the ABF Journal and The Secured Lender have spotlighted the remarkable achievements of three female executives at Hilco Global, underscoring their pivotal roles in the finance industry. Teri Stratton, Jessica Benevides Caron, and Angela Giles have been recognized for their outstanding leadership and contributions, reflecting the commitment to excellence and innovation at Hilco Global and its operating companies. Teri Stratton is profiled in the ABF Journal's "Top Women in Specialty Finance" March 2024 issue and both Jessica Benevides Caron and Angela Giles are profiled in The Secured Lender's "Women in Secured Finance" March 2024 issue.

Teri Stratton, Senior Managing Director at Hilco Corporate Finance, has been featured in the ABF Journal as one of the Top Women in Specialty Finance. With over two decades of experience in distressed mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructuring transactions across various industries, Ms. Stratton's expertise has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of specialty finance.

Jessica Benevides Caron, Executive Director at Hilco Diligence Services, has been profiled in The Secured Lender's "Women in Secured Finance" March, 2024 issue. With a robust background in asset-based lending and leasing spanning 23 years, Ms. Caron's leadership has been pivotal in driving excellence in field-exams and performance management processes, making significant contributions to the industry.

Angela Giles, Director at Hilco Corporate Finance, has also been recognized in The Secured Lender's "Women in Secured Finance" March, 2024 issue. With over 19 years of experience in leveraged finance, corporate banking, and M&A advisory, Ms. Giles' strategic insights have been invaluable in advising Fortune 1000 companies, middle market companies and private equity firms across diverse sectors.

"We are immensely proud of Teri, Jessica and Angela for their well-deserved recognition," said Neil Aaronson, co-President of Hilco Global. "Their leadership, expertise, and dedication epitomize the values of our company, and we congratulate them on this honor."

Both The Secured Lender and the ABF Journal are esteemed industry publications, highlighting the achievements of professionals and fostering dialogue on key industry trends and developments. Hilco Global extends congratulations to all the honorees featured in this year's issues.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (http://www.hilcoglobal.com/) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 800 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

