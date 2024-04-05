99 Cents Only Stores Announces Going-Out-of-Business Sale Across All Locations and the Sale of 44 Owned Properties and 333 Leased Locations

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Cents Only Stores LLC (the "Company" or "99 Cents Only Stores") has commenced going-out-of-business sales at all of its locations. Hilco Global is managing the liquidation event, and Jefferies LLC and Hilco Global are managing the sale of the Company's real estate assets, both owned and leased, in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. These real estate assets consist of desirable retail locations and development parcels situated in densely populated urban areas.

The liquidation sale will include all the approximate 371 locations across the above-mentioned states, offering unprecedented discounts on a wide range of products from everyday household items to fresh produce to an assortment of seasonal and party merchandise, and more. Shoppers will find significantly reduced prices on name-brands as well as regularly available food and beverage products such as produce, deli, and other grocery items. Store fixtures, furniture, and equipment will also be available for sale.

This event marks a final opportunity for loyal customers to take advantage of massive savings on everyday essential consumables and general merchandise. Top-selling items from the most popular brands will be discounted and will sell out very quickly. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest 99 Cent Only Stores location early to take full advantage of the best selection of discounted merchandise before it sells out.

Gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored through close of business on April 19, 2024, local time. All sales are final during this store closing event. Exchanges for items purchased prior to April 5, 2024, will be accepted in accordance with the Company's existing policies through the close of business on April 19th, 2024, local time. No returns for purchases made before April 5th, 2024 will be accepted.

Start Date: April 5, 2024

Discounts: Up to 30% off lowest ticketed prices across all departments

Find a store near you: https://locations.99only.com

Name Address City State Zip 99¢ Only Stores 3003 W. Apache Trail Apache Junction AZ 85220 99¢ Only Stores 3699 Highway 95 Bullhead City AZ 86442 99¢ Only Stores 1683 E Florence Blvd Casa Grande AZ 85122 99¢ Only Stores 1996 N. Alma School Rd Chandler AZ 85224 99¢ Only Stores 204 W. 5th Street Douglas AZ 85607 99¢ Only Stores 750 N. Gilbert Road Gilbert AZ 85233 99¢ Only Stores 5340 W. Glendale Ave. Glendale AZ 85301 99¢ Only Stores 20165 N. 67th Avenue Glendale AZ 85308 99¢ Only Stores 13540 W. Van Buren St. Goodyear AZ 85338 99¢ Only Stores 3140 Stockton Hill Rd Kingman AZ 86401 99¢ Only Stores 1795 Kiowa Blvd. Lake Havasu City AZ 86403 99¢ Only Stores 3610 W Baseline Rd Laveen AZ 85339 99¢ Only Stores 44515 W Edison Rd Maricopa AZ 85138 99¢ Only Stores 2009 N Stapley Dr Mesa AZ 85203 99¢ Only Stores 1045 S Gilbert Rd Mesa AZ 85204 99¢ Only Stores 2070 S. Power Road Mesa AZ 85208 99¢ Only Stores 1120 S. Country Club Dr Mesa AZ 85210 99¢ Only Stores 4433 E. Main Mesa AZ 85205 99¢ Only Stores 8375 W. Thunderbird Peoria AZ 85381 99¢ Only Stores 1240 Indian School Phoenix AZ 85014 99¢ Only Stores 4240 W Bell Rd Phoenix AZ 85308 99¢ Only Stores 3518 W. Peoria Avenue Phoenix AZ 85029 99¢ Only Stores 12805 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix AZ 85032 99¢ Only Stores 6018 S Central Ave Phoenix AZ 85042 99¢ Only Stores 7620 W. Thomas Rd. Phoenix AZ 85033 99¢ Only Stores 4105 N. 51st Avenue Phoenix AZ 85031 99¢ Only Stores 2315 E. Bell Rd Phoenix AZ 85028 99¢ Only Stores 7830 N. 12th Street Phoenix AZ 85020 99¢ Only Stores 750 W. Calle Arroyo Sur Sahuarita AZ 85629 99¢ Only Stores 8940 E Indian Bend Rd Scottsdale AZ 85250 99¢ Only Stores 7919 E. Thomas Rd. Scottsdale AZ 85251 99¢ Only Stores 12801 W. Bell Rd Surprise AZ 85374 99¢ Only Stores 790 E. Southern Tempe AZ 85282 99¢ Only Stores 4144 N. Oracle Road Tucson AZ 85705 99¢ Only Stores 1675 W. Valencia Blvd. Tucson AZ 85746 99¢ Only Stores 7125 E. Golf Links Road Tucson AZ 85730 99¢ Only Stores 4160 W. Ina Rd. Tucson AZ 85741 99¢ Only Stores 11274 S Fortuna Rd Yuma AZ 85367 99¢ Only Stores 1721 S. 4th Ave. Yuma AZ 85364 99¢ Only Stores 2810 W. Alhambra Road Alhambra CA 91801 99¢ Only Stores 910 S Euclid St Anaheim CA 92802 99¢ Only Stores 2270 E. Lincoln Ave Anaheim CA 92806 99¢ Only Stores 2515 Somersville Road Antioch CA 94509 99¢ Only Stores 20220 Hwy 18 Apple Valley CA 92307 99¢ Only Stores 19201 Bear Valley Road Apple Valley CA 92308 99¢ Only Stores 140 E. Duarte Rd Arcadia CA 91006 99¢ Only Stores 11732 South St. Artesia CA 90701 99¢ Only Stores 7101 El Camino Real Atascadero CA 93422 99¢ Only Stores 1870 Bellevue Road Atwater CA 95301 99¢ Only Stores 307 N. Citrus Azusa CA 91702 99¢ Only Stores 3815 Niles St Bakersfield CA 93306 99¢ Only Stores 8200 Centennial Plaza Way Bakersfield CA 93312 99¢ Only Stores 4200 Ming Ave Bakersfield CA 93309 99¢ Only Stores 1121 Olive Drive Bakersfield CA 93308 99¢ Only Stores 1501 White Lane Bakersfield CA 93307 99¢ Only Stores 2682 Mt. Vernon Ave Bakersfield CA 93306 99¢ Only Stores 14151 Ramona Blvd Baldwin Park CA 91706 99¢ Only Stores 1308 E. Main St. Barstow CA TBD 99¢ Only Stores 14317 Clark Avenue Bellflower CA 90706 99¢ Only Stores 820 East Imperial Hwy Brea CA 92821 99¢ Only Stores 1261 W. Central Ave. Brea CA 92821 99¢ Only Stores 2407 W. Victory Blvd Burbank CA 91506 99¢ Only Stores 401 E. 2nd Street Calexico CA 92231 99¢ Only Stores 301 Arneil Rd Camarillo CA 93010 99¢ Only Stores 6820 De Soto Ave Canoga Park CA 91303 99¢ Only Stores 619 E University Dr Carson CA 90746 99¢ Only Stores 31033 Date Palm Dr Cathedral City CA 92234 99¢ Only Stores 2156 Pillsbury Rd Chico CA 95926 99¢ Only Stores 12170 Central Ave Chino CA 91710 99¢ Only Stores 4050 Chino Hills Pkwy. Chino CA 91709 99¢ Only Stores 1030 3rd Avenue Chula Vista CA 91911 99¢ Only Stores 6124 San Juan Ave Citrus Heights CA 95610 99¢ Only Stores 770 W. Shaw Clovis CA 93612 99¢ Only Stores 50249 Harrison St Coachella CA 92236 99¢ Only Stores 1481 N La Cadena Dr Colton CA 92324 99¢ Only Stores 1080 S. Mount Vernon Ave Colton CA 92324 99¢ Only Stores 1701 A Willow Pass Rd. Concord CA 94520 99¢ Only Stores 4665 Clayton Road Concord CA 94521 99¢ Only Stores 450 N McKinley St Corona CA 92879 99¢ Only Stores 2180 Harbor Blvd Costa Mesa CA 92627 99¢ Only Stores 543 N Azusa Ave Covina CA 91722 99¢ Only Stores 9937 Walker St Cypress CA 90630 99¢ Only Stores 626 Cecil Avenue Delano CA 93215 99¢ Only Stores 11916 Paramount Blvd Downey CA 90241 99¢ Only Stores 1327 E. Huntington Dr. Duarte CA 91010 99¢ Only Stores NWC Hamner Ave & A St Eastvale CA 91752 99¢ Only Stores 2320 Fletcher Parkway El Cajon CA 92020 99¢ Only Stores 1766 E. Main St El Cajon CA 92021 99¢ Only Stores 2101 Imperial Blvd. El Centro CA 92243 99¢ Only Stores 524 E Danenberg Dr El Centro CA 92243 99¢ Only Stores 11114 Ramona El Monte CA 91731 99¢ Only Stores 300 Richmond St El Segundo CA 90245 99¢ Only Stores 415 N Ash St Escondido CA 92027 99¢ Only Stores 385 N Escondido Blvd Escondido CA 92025 99¢ Only Stores 2010 E Valley Pkwy Escondido CA 92027 99¢ Only Stores 2505 N Texas St, Suite B Fairfield CA 94533 99¢ Only Stores 1012 Riley St Folsom CA 95630 99¢ Only Stores 9255 Sierra Ave Fontana CA 92335 99¢ Only Stores 26542 Towne Centre Drive Foothill Ranch CA 92610 99¢ Only Stores 41989 Fremont Blvd. Fremont CA 94538 99¢ Only Stores 3110 N. West Avenue Fresno CA 93705 99¢ Only Stores 1520 N. First Street Fresno CA 93703 99¢ Only Stores 4170 West Shaw Fresno CA 93722 99¢ Only Stores 6036 N. First Street Fresno CA 93710 99¢ Only Stores 4979 Kings Canyon Blvd Fresno CA 93727 99¢ Only Stores 2450 E. Chapman Ave. Fullerton CA 92831 99¢ Only Stores 1845 N. Orangethorpe Fullerton CA 92833 99¢ Only Stores 13061 Harbor Blvd Garden Grove CA 92843 99¢ Only Stores 11072 Magnolia St Garden Grove CA 92841 99¢ Only Stores 9920 Westminster Garden Grove CA 92844 99¢ Only Stores 12431 Valley View St Garden Grove CA 92845 99¢ Only Stores 15505 S. Normandie Ave Gardena CA 90247 99¢ Only Stores 260 East 10th Street Gilroy CA 95020 99¢ Only Stores 6401 San Fernando Glendale CA 91201 99¢ Only Stores 1788 S Barranca Ave Glendora CA 91740 99¢ Only Stores 17034 Chatsworth Granada Hills CA 91344 99¢ Only Stores 1120 Hacienda Blvd. Hacienda Heights CA 91745 99¢ Only Stores 550 N 11th Ave Hanford CA 93230 99¢ Only Stores 12125 Carson Blvd Hawaiian Gardens CA 90716 99¢ Only Stores 11811 Hawthorne Hawthorne CA 90250 99¢ Only Stores 20882 Mission Blvd. Hayward CA 94541 99¢ Only Stores 3385 W. Florida Ave Hemet CA 92545 99¢ Only Stores 14073 Main St., Suite 108 Hesperia CA 92345 99¢ Only Stores 17255 Main St Hesperia CA 92345 99¢ Only Stores 16672 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach CA 92647 99¢ Only Stores 19050 Brookhurst Huntington Beach CA 92646 99¢ Only Stores 15962 Springdale Huntington Beach CA 92649 99¢ Only Stores 2566 E. Florence Huntington Park CA 90255 99¢ Only Stores 6124 Pacific Blvd Huntington Park CA 90255 99¢ Only Stores 2762 Imperial Hwy Inglewood CA 90303 99¢ Only Stores 8451 Crenshaw Blvd Inglewood CA 90305 99¢ Only Stores 7908 El Cajon Blvd La Mesa CA 91941 99¢ Only Stores 14540 E. Leffingwell La Mirada CA 90638 99¢ Only Stores 1617 Hacienda Blvd La Puente CA 91744 99¢ Only Stores 79840 Hwy. 111 La Quinta CA 92253 99¢ Only Stores 18286 Collier Avenue Lake Elsinore CA 92530 99¢ Only Stores 22631 Lake Forest Dr Lake Forest CA 92630 99¢ Only Stores 23829 El Toro Rd. Lake Forest CA 92630 99¢ Only Stores 4929 Woodruff Ave Lakewood CA 90713 99¢ Only Stores 1030 E Ave J Lancaster CA 93535 99¢ Only Stores 44601 Valley Central Way Lancaster CA 93534 99¢ Only Stores 1490 Railroad Avenue Livermore CA 94550 99¢ Only Stores 300 W. Kettleman Lane Lodi CA 95240 99¢ Only Stores 2159-2167 Pacific Coas Hwy Lomita CA 90717 99¢ Only Stores 1309 N. H Street Lompoc CA 93436 99¢ Only Stores 1190 E. Carson St Long Beach CA 90807 99¢ Only Stores 1851 Willow St Long Beach CA 90755 99¢ Only Stores 2012 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach CA 90806 99¢ Only Stores 601 S. Fairfax Ave Los Angeles CA 90036 99¢ Only Stores 2606 North Broadway Los Angeles CA 90031 99¢ Only Stores 3060 S Crenshaw Blvd Los Angeles CA 90018 99¢ Only Stores 3600 W. Sunset blvd Los Angeles CA 90026 99¢ Only Stores 3451 Whittier Blvd Los Angeles CA 90023 99¢ Only Stores 6121 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles CA 90048 99¢ Only Stores 11040 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles CA 90064 99¢ Only Stores 422 E. Washington Blvd Los Angeles CA 90019 99¢ Only Stores 852 N. La Brea Los Angeles CA 90038 99¢ Only Stores 6235 York Blvd Los Angeles CA 90042 99¢ Only Stores 6921 La Tijera Blvd Los Angeles CA 90045 99¢ Only Stores 5270 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles CA 90027 99¢ Only Stores 1209 W Pacheco Blvd Los Banos CA 93635 99¢ Only Stores 10821 Long Beach Blvd. Lynwood CA 90262 99¢ Only Stores 1333 Country Club Drive Madera CA 93638 99¢ Only Stores 6161 Atlantic Blvd Maywood CA 90270 99¢ Only Stores 26100 Newport Rd Menifee CA 92586 99¢ Only Stores 1111 W Olive Dr Merced CA 95348 99¢ Only Stores 2205 McHenry Modesto CA 95350 99¢ Only Stores 1450 E. Hatch Rd Modesto CA 95351 99¢ Only Stores 5200 Moreno Montclair CA 91763 99¢ Only Stores 1521 Beverly Blvd Montebello CA 90640 99¢ Only Stores 2809 Via Campo Montebello CA 90640 99¢ Only Stores 22985 Cottonwood Ave Moreno Valley CA 92553 99¢ Only Stores 23920 Ironwood Ave Moreno Valley CA 92557 99¢ Only Stores 24899 Alessandro Blvd Moreno Valley CA 92553 99¢ Only Stores 25270 Madison Murrieta CA 92562 99¢ Only Stores 1320 Highland Ave National City CA 91950 99¢ Only Stores 24200 West Lyons Newhall CA 91321 99¢ Only Stores 8723 Sepulveda Blvd. North Hills CA 91343 99¢ Only Stores 4304 Lankershim North Hollywood CA 91602 99¢ Only Stores 6639 Laurel Canyon Blvd. North Hollywood CA 91606 99¢ Only Stores 10911 Victory Blvd. North Hollywood CA 91606 99¢ Only Stores 12711 Sherman Way North Hollywood CA 91605 99¢ Only Stores 8750 Tampa Ave Northridge CA 91324 99¢ Only Stores 14029 Pioneer Blvd Norwalk CA 90650 99¢ Only Stores 12301 Norwalk Blvd Norwalk CA 90650 99¢ Only Stores 1036 Mission Ave Oceanside CA 92054 99¢ Only Stores 2522 S Grove Ave Ontario CA 91761 99¢ Only Stores 1714 S Euclid Ave Ontario CA 91762 99¢ Only Stores 430 N. Mountain Ontario CA 91761 99¢ Only Stores 789 South Tustin Street Orange CA 92866 99¢ Only Stores 4917 S Rose Ave Oxnard CA 93033 99¢ Only Stores 1855 E. Ventura Blvd Oxnard CA 93030 99¢ Only Stores 8625 Woodman Ave Pacoima CA 91331 99¢ Only Stores 72845 A & B Highway 111 Palm Desert CA 92260 99¢ Only Stores 34660 Monterey Avenue Palm Desert CA 92211 99¢ Only Stores 102 S Sunrise Way Palm Springs CA 92262 99¢ Only Stores 442 W. Ave. "P" Palmdale CA 93551 99¢ Only Stores 38360-B 20th St E Palmdale CA 93550 99¢ Only Stores 15727 Downey Ave Paramount CA 90723 99¢ Only Stores 1720 E. Colorado Blvd Pasadena CA 91106 99¢ Only Stores 9535 Whittier Blvd Pico Rivera CA 90660 99¢ Only Stores 620 San Pablo Ave. Pinole CA 94564 99¢ Only Stores 1260 E. Yorba Linda Placentia CA 92670 99¢ Only Stores 628 E Arrow Hwy Pomona CA 91767 99¢ Only Stores 606 E. Holt Ave Pomona CA 91767 99¢ Only Stores 2551 N. Ventura Rd Port Hueneme CA 93041 99¢ Only Stores 825 W. Henderson Ave Porterville CA 93257 99¢ Only Stores 12369 Poway Rd. Poway CA 92064 99¢ Only Stores 1326 Main Street Ramona CA 92065 99¢ Only Stores 2868 Zinfandel Drive Rancho Cordova CA 95670 99¢ Only Stores 10848 Foothill Blvd Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730 99¢ Only Stores 9640 Baseline Rd Rancho Cucamonga CA 91701 99¢ Only Stores 2611 Hilltop Drive Redding CA 96002 99¢ Only Stores 1678 W. Redlands Blvd. Redlands CA 92373 99¢ Only Stores 2701 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Redondo Beach CA 90278 99¢ Only Stores 18215 Sherman Way Reseda CA 91335 99¢ Only Stores 212 W. Baseline Rd. Rialto CA 92376 99¢ Only Stores 1321 W. Foothill Blvd Rialto CA 92376 99¢ Only Stores 3600 Klose Way Richmond CA 94806 99¢ Only Stores 11160 Magnolia Ave Riverside CA 92505 99¢ Only Stores 8900 Limonite Avenue Riverside CA 92509 99¢ Only Stores 12530 Day St. Riverside CA 92553 99¢ Only Stores 6230 Van Buren Blvd Riverside CA 92503 99¢ Only Stores 3477 Arlington Ave Riverside CA 92506 99¢ Only Stores 9915 Magnolia Ave Riverside CA 92503 99¢ Only Stores 425 Rohnert Park Expressway Rohnert Park CA 94928 99¢ Only Stores 10261 Fairway Dr Roseville CA 95678 99¢ Only Stores 1617 Douglas Blvd Roseville CA 95661 99¢ Only Stores 19033 E. Colima Rd Rowland Heights CA 91748 99¢ Only Stores 2035 Durfee Ave S El Monte CA 91733 99¢ Only Stores 4440 Florin Rd Sacramento CA 95823 99¢ Only Stores 5930 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento CA 95824 99¢ Only Stores 2224 El Camino Ave. Sacramento CA 95821 99¢ Only Stores 8387 Folsom Blvd. Sacramento CA 95826 99¢ Only Stores 4319 Elkhorn Blvd. Sacramento CA 95842 99¢ Only Stores 2351 Northgate Blvd. Sacramento CA 95833 99¢ Only Stores 102 E. Laurel Drive Salinas CA 93906 99¢ Only Stores 975-A South "E" Street San Bernardino CA 92408 99¢ Only Stores 1003 N Waterman Ave San Bernardino CA 92410 99¢ Only Stores 2028 E Highland Ave San Bernardino CA 92404 99¢ Only Stores 85 Via Pico Plaza San Clemente CA 92672 99¢ Only Stores 2611 Market St. San Diego CA 92101 99¢ Only Stores 1862 Palm San Diego CA 92154 99¢ Only Stores NEC Camino Ruiz & Mira Mesa Blvd San Diego CA 92126 99¢ Only Stores 5931 University Ave San Diego CA 92115 99¢ Only Stores 265 Marketplace Ave. San Diego CA 92113 99¢ Only Stores 4140 Clairemont Mesa San Diego CA 92117 99¢ Only Stores 602 W Arrow Hwy San Dimas CA 91733 99¢ Only Stores 1915 W. San Carlos San Jose CA 95128 99¢ Only Stores 699 Lewelling Blvd., #50 San Leandro CA 94579 99¢ Only Stores 1308 Madonna Rd San Luis Obispo CA 93405 99¢ Only Stores 155 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. San Marcos CA 92078 99¢ Only Stores 442 N. Los Robles San Marino CA 91108 99¢ Only Stores 938 S. Gaffey San Pedro CA 90731 99¢ Only Stores 121 Louisiana Ave San Ysidro CA 92173 99¢ Only Stores 2680 Jensen Ave Sanger CA 93657 99¢ Only Stores 1514 N. Main St Santa Ana CA 92701 99¢ Only Stores 2311 S. Bristol St Santa Ana CA 92704 99¢ Only Stores 424 State Street Santa Barbara CA 93010 99¢ Only Stores 11550 Telegraph Rd Santa Fe Springs CA 90670 99¢ Only Stores 1627 N. Broadway Santa Maria CA 93458 99¢ Only Stores 312 E. Betteravia Santa Maria CA 93454 99¢ Only Stores 2801 Pico Blvd Santa Monica CA 90405 99¢ Only Stores 9751 Mission Gorge Rd Santee CA 92071 99¢ Only Stores 1293B Los Angeles Ave Simi Valley CA 93065 99¢ Only Stores 740 Mono Way Sonora CA 95370 99¢ Only Stores 1449 W. March Lane Stockton CA 95207 99¢ Only Stores 1120 E. Hammer Lane Stockton CA 95210 99¢ Only Stores 8429 Laurel Canyon Blvd Sun Valley CA 91352 99¢ Only Stores 13237 Gladstone Ave Sylmar CA 91342 99¢ Only Stores 40355 Winchester Road Temecula CA 92591 99¢ Only Stores 9565 Las Tunas Temple City CA 91780 99¢ Only Stores 950 E Avenida de los Arboles Thousand Oaks CA 91360 99¢ Only Stores 955 W. Sepulveda Torrance CA 90502 99¢ Only Stores 1824 W. 182nd St. Torrance CA 90504 99¢ Only Stores 5130 190th Street Torrance CA 90504 99¢ Only Stores 2888 W Grant Line Rd Tracy CA 95304 99¢ Only Stores 1320 W. 11th Street Tracy CA 95376 99¢ Only Stores 1035 E. Prosperity Avenue Tulare CA 93274 99¢ Only Stores 701 N. Golden State Blvd. Turlock CA 95380 99¢ Only Stores 13721 Newport Ave Tustin CA 92780 99¢ Only Stores 14551 Redhill Ave Tustin CA 92780 99¢ Only Stores 229 E. Foothill Rd Upland CA 91786 99¢ Only Stores 551 Peabody Road Vacaville CA 95687 99¢ Only Stores 23300 Valencia Blvd Valencia CA 91355 99¢ Only Stores 42 Springstowne Center Vallejo CA 94591 99¢ Only Stores 3684 Sonoma Blvd Vallejo CA 94590 99¢ Only Stores 6755 Van Nuys Blvd Van Nuys CA 91405 99¢ Only Stores 16107 Victory Blvd Van Nuys CA 91406 99¢ Only Stores 2709 E. Main Street Ventura CA 93003 99¢ Only Stores 1425 South Victoria Ventura CA 93003 99¢ Only Stores 14670 Seventh St Victorville CA 92392 99¢ Only Stores 12480 Amargosa Victorville CA 92392 99¢ Only Stores 2701 S. Mooney Blvd Visalia CA 93277 99¢ Only Stores 705 E. Vista Way Vista CA 92084 99¢ Only Stores 1304 Hwy 46 Wasco CA 93280 99¢ Only Stores 2532 S Azusa Ave West Covina CA 91792 99¢ Only Stores 15345 Whittier Blvd Whittier CA 90603 99¢ Only Stores 401 W Anaheim St Wilmington CA 90744 99¢ Only Stores 19836 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills CA 91364 99¢ Only Stores 830 Colusa Ave. Yuba City CA 95991 99¢ Only Stores 12013 5th Street Yucaipa CA 92399 99¢ Only Stores 57980 29 Palms Hwy Yucca Valley CA 92284 99¢ Only Stores 800 Buchanan Blvd Boulder City NV 89005 99¢ Only Stores 2080 E William St Carson City NV 89706 99¢ Only Stores 716 S Boulder Hwy Henderson NV 89015 99¢ Only Stores 520 Marks St. #C Henderson NV 89014 99¢ Only Stores 9230 S. Eastern Ave Henderson NV 89052 99¢ Only Stores 3835 Blue Diamond Rd. Las Vegas NV 89139 99¢ Only Stores 2419 E. Tropicana Las Vegas NV 89121 99¢ Only Stores 7380 S Eastern Ave, Suite 109-B Las Vegas NV 89123 99¢ Only Stores 1155 E. Charleston Blvd Las Vegas NV 89104 99¢ Only Stores 3141 N Rancho Drive Las Vegas NV 89130 99¢ Only Stores 7470 W. Lakemead Blvd Las Vegas NV 89128 99¢ Only Stores 1325 E. Flamingo Las Vegas NV 89119 99¢ Only Stores 4920 S. Fort Apache Rd. Las Vegas NV 89148 99¢ Only Stores 3258 N Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas NV 89115 99¢ Only Stores 7239 Spring Mountain Las Vegas NV 89147 99¢ Only Stores 4910 Tropicana Ave Las Vegas NV 89121 99¢ Only Stores 1200 S. Decatur Las Vegas NV 89102 99¢ Only Stores 45 North Nellis Blvd Las Vegas NV 89110 99¢ Only Stores 1435 W. Craig Rd., Ste 3 North Las Vegas NV 89032 99¢ Only Stores 5695 S Virginia St Reno NV 89502 99¢ Only Stores 580 E Prater Way Sparks NV 89431 99¢ Only Stores 908 E. Pioneer Pkwy Arlington TX 76010 99¢ Only Stores 3901 Colleyville Blvd. Colleyville TX 76034 99¢ Only Stores 1420 Loop 336 Conroe TX 77304 99¢ Only Stores 9009 Bruton Rd. Dallas TX 75217 99¢ Only Stores 3632 Frankford Rd. Dallas TX 75287 99¢ Only Stores 4500 Live Oak Dallas TX 75204 99¢ Only Stores 13444 Preston Rd. Dallas TX 75240 99¢ Only Stores 401 E Camp Wisdom Rd Duncanville TX 75116 99¢ Only Stores 1000 Stanton El Paso TX 79901 99¢ Only Stores 455 Sherry Lane Fort Worth TX 76116 99¢ Only Stores 6732 Camp Bowie Blvd. Fort Worth TX 76116 99¢ Only Stores 1445 West Buckingham Garland TX 75040 99¢ Only Stores 950 W. Centerville Rd. Garland TX 75041 99¢ Only Stores 701 N. 13th Street Harlingen TX 78550 99¢ Only Stores 9333 Stella Link Rd Houston TX 77025 99¢ Only Stores 251 W Greens Rd Houston TX 77067 99¢ Only Stores 5800 Bellaire Houston TX 77081 99¢ Only Stores 8330 Broadway Houston TX 77061 99¢ Only Stores 7061 Lawndale Street Houston TX 77061 99¢ Only Stores 5550 North Freeway Houston TX 77076 99¢ Only Stores 10702 Easttex Freeway Houston TX 77093 99¢ Only Stores 4849 FM 1960 W Houston TX 77069 99¢ Only Stores 13749 State Hwy 249 Houston TX 77086 99¢ Only Stores 7639 Westheimer Houston TX 77063 99¢ Only Stores 14310 Westheimer Rd. Houston TX 77077 99¢ Only Stores 10787 Jones Road Houston TX 77065 99¢ Only Stores 4980 N. Highway 6 Houston TX 77084 99¢ Only Stores 11873 Bissonet Houston TX 77099 99¢ Only Stores 8700 S. Gessner, #100 Houston TX 77074 99¢ Only Stores 11320 Chimney Rock Houston TX 77035 99¢ Only Stores 5809 E. Sam Houston Pkwy Houston TX 77049 99¢ Only Stores 10220 Almeda Genoa Rd. Houston TX 77034 99¢ Only Stores 216 FM 1960 Humble TX 77338 99¢ Only Stores 7130 FM 1960 Humble TX 77346 99¢ Only Stores 3111 N Fry Rd Katy TX 77449 99¢ Only Stores 21961 Katy Freeway Katy TX 77450 99¢ Only Stores 2246 W Nolana Ave McAllen TX 78504 99¢ Only Stores 3330 N Galloway Ave Mesquite TX 75150 99¢ Only Stores 4100 Fairmont Parkway Pasadena TX 77504 99¢ Only Stores 2516 Avenue H Rosenberg TX 77471 99¢ Only Stores 4350 Callaghan Road San Antonio TX 78228 99¢ Only Stores 1864 S. WW White San Antonio TX 78222 99¢ Only Stores 3025 West Avenue San Antonio TX 78201 99¢ Only Stores 2942 Old Thousand Oaks Dr. San Antonio TX 78247 99¢ Only Stores 5464 Walzem Road, Suite 3 San Antonio TX 78218 99¢ Only Stores 5912 Bosque Blvd, Ste 323 Waco TX 76710

Among the 44 owned real estate assets being sold are several marquee properties, including highly desirable locations along well-known corridors such as Sunset Blvd., Fairfax Ave. and Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA. Other notable cities in which real estate assets will be offered include Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix, Sacramento, and San Jose, among others. A complete list of the 44 owned properties and 333 leased properties, including general descriptions and due diligence information, can be viewed on Hilco's website. The properties and leases included in the portfolio can be sold together, individually or in any combination.

For available owned & leased properties:

www.99CentsRESales.com

Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC currently operates nearly 371 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. 99 Cents Only Stores LLC offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings. For more information, visit http://www.99only.com/.

About Hilco Global – Hilco Merchant Resources – Hilco Real Estate : Hilco Merchant Resources and Hilco Real Estate are divisions of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverages a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory services with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

