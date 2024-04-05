99 Cents Only Stores Announces Going-Out-of-Business Sale Across All Locations and the Sale of 44 Owned Properties and 333 Leased Locations

News provided by

Hilco Global

05 Apr, 2024, 10:00 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Cents Only Stores LLC (the "Company" or "99 Cents Only Stores") has commenced going-out-of-business sales at all of its locations.  Hilco Global is managing the liquidation event, and Jefferies LLC and Hilco Global are managing the sale of the Company's real estate assets, both owned and leased, in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. These real estate assets consist of desirable retail locations and development parcels situated in densely populated urban areas.  

The liquidation sale will include all the approximate 371 locations across the above-mentioned states, offering unprecedented discounts on a wide range of products from everyday household items to fresh produce to an assortment of seasonal and party merchandise, and more. Shoppers will find significantly reduced prices on name-brands as well as regularly available food and beverage products such as produce, deli, and other grocery items. Store fixtures, furniture, and equipment will also be available for sale. 

This event marks a final opportunity for loyal customers to take advantage of massive savings on everyday essential consumables and general merchandise. Top-selling items from the most popular brands will be discounted and will sell out very quickly. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest 99 Cent Only Stores location early to take full advantage of the best selection of discounted merchandise before it sells out.

Gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored through close of business on April 19, 2024, local time. All sales are final during this store closing event. Exchanges for items purchased prior to April 5, 2024, will be accepted in accordance with the Company's existing policies through the close of business on April 19th, 2024, local time. No returns for purchases made before April 5th, 2024 will be accepted.

Liquidation Sale Details
Start Date: April 5, 2024
Discounts: Up to 30% off lowest ticketed prices across all departments
Find a store near you: https://locations.99only.com

Locations

Name

 Address

 City

 State

Zip

 99¢ Only Stores

 3003 W. Apache Trail 

 Apache Junction

 AZ

85220

 99¢ Only Stores

 3699 Highway 95 

 Bullhead City

 AZ

86442

 99¢ Only Stores

 1683 E Florence Blvd 

 Casa Grande

 AZ

85122

 99¢ Only Stores

 1996 N. Alma School Rd

 Chandler

 AZ

85224

 99¢ Only Stores

 204 W. 5th Street

 Douglas 

 AZ

85607

 99¢ Only Stores

 750 N. Gilbert Road

 Gilbert

 AZ

85233

 99¢ Only Stores

 5340 W. Glendale Ave.

 Glendale

 AZ

85301

 99¢ Only Stores

 20165 N. 67th Avenue

 Glendale

 AZ

85308

 99¢ Only Stores

 13540 W. Van Buren St.

 Goodyear

 AZ

85338

 99¢ Only Stores

 3140 Stockton Hill Rd 

 Kingman

 AZ

86401

 99¢ Only Stores

 1795 Kiowa Blvd.

 Lake Havasu City

 AZ

86403

 99¢ Only Stores

 3610 W Baseline Rd 

 Laveen

 AZ

85339

 99¢ Only Stores

 44515 W Edison Rd

 Maricopa

 AZ

85138

 99¢ Only Stores

 2009 N Stapley Dr 

 Mesa

 AZ

85203

 99¢ Only Stores

 1045 S Gilbert Rd  

 Mesa

 AZ

85204

 99¢ Only Stores

 2070 S. Power Road 

 Mesa

 AZ

85208

 99¢ Only Stores

 1120 S. Country Club Dr

 Mesa

 AZ

85210

 99¢ Only Stores

 4433 E. Main

 Mesa

 AZ

85205

 99¢ Only Stores

 8375 W. Thunderbird 

 Peoria

 AZ

85381

 99¢ Only Stores

 1240 Indian School

 Phoenix

 AZ

85014

 99¢ Only Stores

 4240 W Bell Rd

 Phoenix

 AZ

85308

 99¢ Only Stores

 3518 W. Peoria Avenue

 Phoenix

 AZ

85029

 99¢ Only Stores

 12805 N. Tatum Blvd.

 Phoenix

 AZ

85032

 99¢ Only Stores

 6018 S Central Ave

 Phoenix

 AZ

85042

 99¢ Only Stores

 7620 W. Thomas Rd.

 Phoenix

 AZ

85033

 99¢ Only Stores

 4105 N. 51st Avenue

 Phoenix

 AZ

85031

 99¢ Only Stores

 2315 E. Bell Rd

 Phoenix

 AZ

85028

 99¢ Only Stores

 7830 N. 12th Street

 Phoenix

 AZ

85020

 99¢ Only Stores

 750 W. Calle Arroyo Sur

 Sahuarita

 AZ

85629

 99¢ Only Stores

 8940 E Indian Bend Rd

 Scottsdale

 AZ

85250

 99¢ Only Stores

 7919 E. Thomas Rd.

 Scottsdale

 AZ

85251

 99¢ Only Stores

 12801 W. Bell Rd

 Surprise

 AZ

85374

 99¢ Only Stores

 790 E. Southern

 Tempe

 AZ

85282

 99¢ Only Stores

 4144 N. Oracle Road

 Tucson

 AZ

85705

 99¢ Only Stores

 1675 W. Valencia Blvd.

 Tucson

 AZ

85746

 99¢ Only Stores

 7125 E. Golf Links Road

 Tucson

 AZ

85730

 99¢ Only Stores

 4160 W. Ina Rd.

 Tucson

 AZ

85741

 99¢ Only Stores

 11274 S Fortuna Rd

 Yuma

 AZ

85367

 99¢ Only Stores

 1721 S. 4th Ave.

 Yuma

 AZ

85364

 99¢ Only Stores

 2810 W. Alhambra Road

 Alhambra

 CA

91801

 99¢ Only Stores

 910 S Euclid St

 Anaheim

 CA

92802

 99¢ Only Stores

 2270 E. Lincoln Ave

 Anaheim

 CA

92806

 99¢ Only Stores

 2515 Somersville Road 

 Antioch

 CA

94509

 99¢ Only Stores

 20220 Hwy 18

 Apple Valley

 CA

92307

 99¢ Only Stores

 19201 Bear Valley Road

 Apple Valley

 CA

92308

 99¢ Only Stores

 140 E. Duarte Rd

 Arcadia

 CA

91006

 99¢ Only Stores

 11732 South St.

 Artesia

 CA

90701

 99¢ Only Stores

 7101 El Camino Real

 Atascadero

 CA

93422

 99¢ Only Stores

 1870 Bellevue Road

 Atwater

 CA

95301

 99¢ Only Stores

 307 N. Citrus

 Azusa

 CA

91702

 99¢ Only Stores

 3815 Niles St 

 Bakersfield

 CA

93306

 99¢ Only Stores

 8200 Centennial Plaza Way

 Bakersfield

 CA

93312

 99¢ Only Stores

 4200 Ming Ave

 Bakersfield

 CA

93309

 99¢ Only Stores

 1121 Olive Drive

 Bakersfield

 CA

93308

 99¢ Only Stores

 1501 White Lane

 Bakersfield

 CA

93307

 99¢ Only Stores

 2682 Mt. Vernon Ave

 Bakersfield

 CA

93306

 99¢ Only Stores

 14151 Ramona Blvd

 Baldwin Park

 CA

91706

 99¢ Only Stores

 1308 E. Main St.

 Barstow

 CA

TBD

 99¢ Only Stores

 14317 Clark Avenue

 Bellflower

 CA

90706

 99¢ Only Stores

 820 East Imperial Hwy

 Brea

 CA

92821

 99¢ Only Stores

 1261 W. Central Ave.

 Brea

 CA

92821

 99¢ Only Stores

 2407 W. Victory Blvd

 Burbank

 CA

91506

 99¢ Only Stores

 401 E. 2nd Street

 Calexico

 CA

92231

 99¢ Only Stores

 301 Arneil Rd

 Camarillo

 CA

93010

 99¢ Only Stores

 6820 De Soto Ave 

 Canoga Park

 CA

91303

 99¢ Only Stores

 619 E University Dr 

 Carson

 CA

90746

 99¢ Only Stores

 31033 Date Palm Dr

 Cathedral City

 CA

92234

 99¢ Only Stores

 2156 Pillsbury Rd 

 Chico

 CA

95926

 99¢ Only Stores

 12170 Central Ave

 Chino

 CA

91710

 99¢ Only Stores

 4050 Chino Hills Pkwy.

 Chino

 CA

91709

 99¢ Only Stores

 1030 3rd Avenue 

 Chula Vista

 CA

91911

 99¢ Only Stores

 6124 San Juan Ave

 Citrus Heights

 CA

95610

 99¢ Only Stores

 770 W. Shaw 

 Clovis

 CA

93612

 99¢ Only Stores

 50249 Harrison St

 Coachella

 CA

92236

 99¢ Only Stores

 1481 N La Cadena Dr    

 Colton

 CA

92324

 99¢ Only Stores

 1080 S. Mount Vernon Ave

 Colton

 CA

92324

 99¢ Only Stores

 1701 A Willow Pass Rd.

 Concord

 CA

94520

 99¢ Only Stores

 4665 Clayton Road

 Concord

 CA

94521

 99¢ Only Stores

 450 N McKinley St 

 Corona

 CA

92879

 99¢ Only Stores

 2180 Harbor Blvd

 Costa Mesa

 CA

92627

 99¢ Only Stores

 543 N Azusa Ave

 Covina

 CA

91722

 99¢ Only Stores

 9937 Walker St 

 Cypress

 CA

90630

 99¢ Only Stores

 626 Cecil Avenue

 Delano

 CA

93215

 99¢ Only Stores

 11916 Paramount Blvd

 Downey

 CA

90241

 99¢ Only Stores

 1327 E. Huntington Dr.

 Duarte

 CA

91010

 99¢ Only Stores

 NWC Hamner Ave & A St   

 Eastvale

 CA

91752

 99¢ Only Stores

 2320 Fletcher Parkway

 El Cajon

 CA

92020

 99¢ Only Stores

 1766 E. Main St

 El Cajon

 CA

92021

 99¢ Only Stores

 2101 Imperial Blvd.

 El Centro

 CA

92243

 99¢ Only Stores

 524 E Danenberg Dr 

 El Centro

 CA

92243

 99¢ Only Stores

 11114 Ramona

 El Monte

 CA

91731

 99¢ Only Stores

 300 Richmond St 

 El Segundo

 CA

90245

 99¢ Only Stores

 415 N Ash St

 Escondido

 CA

92027

 99¢ Only Stores

 385 N Escondido Blvd 

 Escondido

 CA

92025

 99¢ Only Stores

 2010 E Valley Pkwy

 Escondido

 CA

92027

 99¢ Only Stores

 2505 N Texas St, Suite B

 Fairfield

 CA

94533

 99¢ Only Stores

 1012 Riley St

 Folsom

 CA

95630

 99¢ Only Stores

 9255 Sierra Ave

 Fontana

 CA

92335

 99¢ Only Stores

 26542 Towne Centre Drive

 Foothill Ranch

 CA

92610

 99¢ Only Stores

 41989 Fremont Blvd.

 Fremont

 CA

94538

 99¢ Only Stores

 3110 N. West Avenue

 Fresno

 CA

93705

 99¢ Only Stores

 1520 N. First Street

 Fresno

 CA

93703

 99¢ Only Stores

 4170 West Shaw

 Fresno

 CA

93722

 99¢ Only Stores

 6036 N. First Street

 Fresno

 CA

93710

 99¢ Only Stores

 4979 Kings Canyon Blvd

 Fresno

 CA

93727

 99¢ Only Stores

 2450 E. Chapman Ave.

 Fullerton

 CA

92831

 99¢ Only Stores

 1845 N. Orangethorpe

 Fullerton

 CA

92833

 99¢ Only Stores

 13061 Harbor Blvd

 Garden Grove

 CA

92843

 99¢ Only Stores

 11072 Magnolia St  

 Garden Grove

 CA

92841

 99¢ Only Stores

 9920 Westminster

 Garden Grove

 CA

92844

 99¢ Only Stores

 12431 Valley View St

 Garden Grove

 CA

92845

 99¢ Only Stores

 15505 S. Normandie Ave

 Gardena

 CA

90247

 99¢ Only Stores

 260 East 10th Street

 Gilroy

 CA

95020

 99¢ Only Stores

 6401 San Fernando

 Glendale

 CA

91201

 99¢ Only Stores

 1788 S Barranca Ave  

 Glendora

 CA

91740

 99¢ Only Stores

 17034 Chatsworth

 Granada Hills

 CA

91344

 99¢ Only Stores

 1120 Hacienda Blvd.

 Hacienda Heights

 CA

91745

 99¢ Only Stores

 550 N 11th Ave

 Hanford

 CA

93230

 99¢ Only Stores

 12125 Carson Blvd

 Hawaiian Gardens

 CA

90716

 99¢ Only Stores

 11811 Hawthorne 

 Hawthorne

 CA

90250

 99¢ Only Stores

 20882 Mission Blvd.

 Hayward

 CA

94541

 99¢ Only Stores

 3385 W. Florida Ave

 Hemet

 CA

92545

 99¢ Only Stores

 14073 Main St., Suite 108

 Hesperia

 CA

92345

 99¢ Only Stores

 17255 Main St 

 Hesperia

 CA

92345

 99¢ Only Stores

 16672 Beach Blvd

 Huntington Beach

 CA

92647

 99¢ Only Stores

 19050 Brookhurst

 Huntington Beach

 CA

92646

 99¢ Only Stores

 15962 Springdale  

 Huntington Beach

 CA

92649

 99¢ Only Stores

 2566 E. Florence

 Huntington Park

 CA

90255

 99¢ Only Stores

 6124 Pacific Blvd

 Huntington Park

 CA

90255

 99¢ Only Stores

 2762 Imperial Hwy 

 Inglewood

 CA

90303

 99¢ Only Stores

 8451 Crenshaw Blvd 

 Inglewood

 CA

90305

 99¢ Only Stores

 7908 El Cajon Blvd

 La Mesa

 CA

91941

 99¢ Only Stores

 14540 E. Leffingwell

 La Mirada

 CA

90638

 99¢ Only Stores

 1617 Hacienda Blvd

 La Puente

 CA

91744

 99¢ Only Stores

 79840 Hwy. 111

 La Quinta

 CA

92253

 99¢ Only Stores

 18286 Collier Avenue

 Lake Elsinore

 CA

92530

 99¢ Only Stores

 22631 Lake Forest Dr    

 Lake Forest

 CA

92630

 99¢ Only Stores

 23829 El Toro Rd.

 Lake Forest

 CA

92630

 99¢ Only Stores

 4929 Woodruff Ave

 Lakewood

 CA

90713

 99¢ Only Stores

 1030 E Ave J   

 Lancaster

 CA

93535

 99¢ Only Stores

 44601 Valley Central Way

 Lancaster

 CA

93534

 99¢ Only Stores

 1490 Railroad Avenue  

 Livermore  

 CA

94550

 99¢ Only Stores

 300 W. Kettleman Lane

 Lodi

 CA

95240

 99¢ Only Stores

 2159-2167 Pacific Coas Hwy

 Lomita

 CA

90717

 99¢ Only Stores

 1309 N. H Street

 Lompoc

 CA

93436

 99¢ Only Stores

 1190 E. Carson St

 Long Beach

 CA

90807

 99¢ Only Stores

 1851 Willow St  

 Long Beach

 CA

90755

 99¢ Only Stores

 2012 Long Beach Blvd

 Long Beach

 CA

90806

 99¢ Only Stores

 601 S. Fairfax Ave

 Los Angeles

 CA

90036

 99¢ Only Stores

 2606 North Broadway

 Los Angeles

 CA

90031

 99¢ Only Stores

 3060 S Crenshaw Blvd

 Los Angeles

 CA

90018

 99¢ Only Stores

 3600 W. Sunset blvd

 Los Angeles

 CA

90026

 99¢ Only Stores

 3451 Whittier Blvd

 Los Angeles

 CA

90023

 99¢ Only Stores

 6121 Wilshire Blvd

 Los Angeles

 CA

90048

 99¢ Only Stores

 11040 W Pico Blvd 

 Los Angeles

 CA

90064

 99¢ Only Stores

 422 E. Washington Blvd

 Los Angeles

 CA

90019

 99¢ Only Stores

 852 N. La Brea

 Los Angeles

 CA

90038

 99¢ Only Stores

 6235 York Blvd

 Los Angeles

 CA

90042

 99¢ Only Stores

 6921 La Tijera Blvd 

 Los Angeles

 CA

90045

 99¢ Only Stores

 5270 Sunset Blvd

 Los Angeles

 CA

90027

 99¢ Only Stores

 1209 W Pacheco Blvd 

 Los Banos

 CA

93635

 99¢ Only Stores

 10821 Long Beach Blvd.

 Lynwood

 CA

90262

 99¢ Only Stores

 1333 Country Club Drive

 Madera

 CA

93638

 99¢ Only Stores

 6161 Atlantic Blvd

 Maywood

 CA

90270

 99¢ Only Stores

 26100 Newport Rd

 Menifee

 CA

92586

 99¢ Only Stores

 1111 W Olive Dr

 Merced

 CA

95348

 99¢ Only Stores

 2205 McHenry

 Modesto

 CA

95350

 99¢ Only Stores

 1450 E. Hatch Rd

 Modesto

 CA

95351

 99¢ Only Stores

 5200 Moreno

 Montclair

 CA

91763

 99¢ Only Stores

 1521 Beverly Blvd

 Montebello

 CA

90640

 99¢ Only Stores

 2809 Via Campo

 Montebello    

 CA

90640

 99¢ Only Stores

 22985 Cottonwood Ave 

 Moreno Valley

 CA

92553

 99¢ Only Stores

 23920 Ironwood Ave 

 Moreno Valley

 CA

92557

 99¢ Only Stores

 24899 Alessandro Blvd

 Moreno Valley

 CA

92553

 99¢ Only Stores

 25270 Madison

 Murrieta

 CA

92562

 99¢ Only Stores

 1320 Highland Ave

 National City

 CA

91950

 99¢ Only Stores

 24200 West Lyons

 Newhall

 CA

91321

 99¢ Only Stores

 8723 Sepulveda Blvd.

 North Hills

 CA

91343

 99¢ Only Stores

 4304 Lankershim

 North Hollywood

 CA

91602

 99¢ Only Stores

 6639 Laurel Canyon Blvd.

 North Hollywood

 CA

91606

 99¢ Only Stores

 10911 Victory Blvd.

 North Hollywood

 CA

91606

 99¢ Only Stores

 12711 Sherman Way

 North Hollywood

 CA

91605

 99¢ Only Stores

 8750 Tampa Ave 

 Northridge

 CA

91324

 99¢ Only Stores

 14029 Pioneer Blvd

 Norwalk

 CA

90650

 99¢ Only Stores

 12301 Norwalk Blvd 

 Norwalk

 CA

90650

 99¢ Only Stores

 1036 Mission Ave

 Oceanside

 CA

92054

 99¢ Only Stores

 2522 S Grove Ave  

 Ontario

 CA

91761

 99¢ Only Stores

 1714 S Euclid Ave 

 Ontario

 CA

91762

 99¢ Only Stores

 430 N. Mountain 

 Ontario

 CA

91761

 99¢ Only Stores

 789 South Tustin Street

 Orange 

 CA

92866

 99¢ Only Stores

 4917 S Rose Ave  

 Oxnard

 CA

93033

 99¢ Only Stores

 1855 E. Ventura Blvd

 Oxnard

 CA

93030

 99¢ Only Stores

 8625 Woodman Ave

 Pacoima

 CA

91331

 99¢ Only Stores

 72845 A & B Highway 111

 Palm Desert

 CA

92260

 99¢ Only Stores

 34660 Monterey Avenue

 Palm Desert

 CA

92211

 99¢ Only Stores

 102 S Sunrise Way  

 Palm Springs     

 CA

92262

 99¢ Only Stores

 442 W. Ave. "P"

 Palmdale

 CA

93551

 99¢ Only Stores

 38360-B 20th St E 

 Palmdale

 CA

93550

 99¢ Only Stores

 15727 Downey Ave

 Paramount

 CA

90723

 99¢ Only Stores

 1720 E. Colorado Blvd

 Pasadena

 CA

91106

 99¢ Only Stores

 9535 Whittier Blvd

 Pico Rivera

 CA

90660

 99¢ Only Stores

 620 San Pablo Ave.

 Pinole

 CA

94564

 99¢ Only Stores

 1260 E. Yorba Linda

 Placentia

 CA

92670

 99¢ Only Stores

 628 E Arrow Hwy

 Pomona

 CA

91767

 99¢ Only Stores

 606 E. Holt Ave

 Pomona

 CA

91767

 99¢ Only Stores

 2551 N. Ventura Rd

 Port Hueneme

 CA

93041

 99¢ Only Stores

 825 W. Henderson Ave

 Porterville

 CA

93257

 99¢ Only Stores

 12369 Poway Rd.

 Poway

 CA

92064

 99¢ Only Stores

 1326 Main Street 

 Ramona

 CA

92065

 99¢ Only Stores

 2868 Zinfandel Drive

 Rancho Cordova

 CA

95670

 99¢ Only Stores

 10848 Foothill Blvd 

 Rancho Cucamonga

 CA

91730

 99¢ Only Stores

 9640 Baseline Rd

 Rancho Cucamonga

 CA

91701

 99¢ Only Stores

 2611 Hilltop Drive

 Redding

 CA

96002

 99¢ Only Stores

 1678 W. Redlands Blvd.

 Redlands

 CA

92373

 99¢ Only Stores

 2701 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

 Redondo Beach

 CA

90278

 99¢ Only Stores

 18215 Sherman Way

 Reseda

 CA

91335

 99¢ Only Stores

 212 W. Baseline Rd.

 Rialto

 CA

92376

 99¢ Only Stores

 1321 W. Foothill Blvd

 Rialto

 CA

92376

 99¢ Only Stores

 3600 Klose Way

 Richmond

 CA

94806

 99¢ Only Stores

 11160 Magnolia Ave 

 Riverside

 CA

92505

 99¢ Only Stores

 8900 Limonite Avenue

 Riverside

 CA

92509

 99¢ Only Stores

 12530 Day St.

 Riverside

 CA

92553

 99¢ Only Stores

 6230 Van Buren Blvd

 Riverside

 CA

92503

 99¢ Only Stores

 3477 Arlington Ave

 Riverside

 CA

92506

 99¢ Only Stores

 9915 Magnolia Ave

 Riverside

 CA

92503

 99¢ Only Stores

 425 Rohnert Park Expressway 

 Rohnert Park

 CA

94928

 99¢ Only Stores

 10261 Fairway Dr   

 Roseville

 CA

95678

 99¢ Only Stores

 1617 Douglas Blvd 

 Roseville

 CA

95661

 99¢ Only Stores

 19033 E. Colima Rd

 Rowland Heights

 CA

91748

 99¢ Only Stores

 2035 Durfee Ave 

 S El Monte

 CA

91733

 99¢ Only Stores

 4440 Florin Rd

 Sacramento

 CA

95823

 99¢ Only Stores

 5930 Stockton Blvd.

 Sacramento

 CA

95824

 99¢ Only Stores

 2224 El Camino Ave.

 Sacramento

 CA

95821

 99¢ Only Stores

 8387 Folsom Blvd.

 Sacramento

 CA

95826

 99¢ Only Stores

 4319 Elkhorn Blvd.

 Sacramento

 CA

95842

 99¢ Only Stores

 2351 Northgate Blvd.

 Sacramento

 CA

95833

 99¢ Only Stores

 102 E. Laurel Drive

 Salinas

 CA

93906

 99¢ Only Stores

 975-A South "E" Street

 San Bernardino

 CA

92408

 99¢ Only Stores

 1003 N Waterman Ave 

 San Bernardino

 CA

92410

 99¢ Only Stores

 2028 E Highland Ave

 San Bernardino

 CA

92404

 99¢ Only Stores

 85 Via Pico Plaza

 San Clemente

 CA

92672

 99¢ Only Stores

 2611 Market St.

 San Diego

 CA

92101

 99¢ Only Stores

 1862 Palm

 San Diego

 CA

92154

 99¢ Only Stores

 NEC Camino Ruiz & Mira Mesa Blvd    

 San Diego

 CA

92126

 99¢ Only Stores

 5931 University Ave

 San Diego

 CA

92115

 99¢ Only Stores

 265 Marketplace Ave.

 San Diego

 CA

92113

 99¢ Only Stores

 4140 Clairemont Mesa

 San Diego

 CA

92117

 99¢ Only Stores

 602 W Arrow Hwy

 San Dimas

 CA

91733

 99¢ Only Stores

 1915 W. San Carlos

 San Jose

 CA

95128

 99¢ Only Stores

 699 Lewelling Blvd., #50

 San Leandro

 CA

94579

 99¢ Only Stores

 1308 Madonna Rd 

 San Luis Obispo

 CA

93405

 99¢ Only Stores

 155  S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd.

 San Marcos

 CA

92078

 99¢ Only Stores

 442 N. Los Robles

 San Marino

 CA

91108

 99¢ Only Stores

 938 S. Gaffey

 San Pedro

 CA

90731

 99¢ Only Stores

 121 Louisiana Ave

 San Ysidro

 CA

92173

 99¢ Only Stores

 2680 Jensen Ave 

 Sanger

 CA

93657

 99¢ Only Stores

 1514 N. Main St

 Santa Ana

 CA

92701

 99¢ Only Stores

 2311 S. Bristol St

 Santa Ana

 CA

92704

 99¢ Only Stores

 424 State Street

 Santa Barbara

 CA

93010

 99¢ Only Stores

 11550 Telegraph Rd 

 Santa Fe Springs

 CA

90670

 99¢ Only Stores

 1627 N. Broadway 

 Santa Maria

 CA

93458

 99¢ Only Stores

 312 E. Betteravia

 Santa Maria

 CA

93454

 99¢ Only Stores

 2801 Pico Blvd

 Santa Monica

 CA

90405

 99¢ Only Stores

 9751 Mission Gorge Rd

 Santee

 CA

92071

 99¢ Only Stores

 1293B Los Angeles Ave

 Simi Valley

 CA

93065

 99¢ Only Stores

 740 Mono Way

 Sonora

 CA

95370

 99¢ Only Stores

 1449 W. March Lane

 Stockton

 CA

95207

 99¢ Only Stores

 1120 E. Hammer Lane

 Stockton

 CA

95210

 99¢ Only Stores

 8429 Laurel Canyon Blvd 

 Sun Valley

 CA

91352

 99¢ Only Stores

 13237 Gladstone Ave

 Sylmar

 CA

91342

 99¢ Only Stores

 40355 Winchester Road 

 Temecula

 CA

92591

 99¢ Only Stores

 9565 Las Tunas

 Temple City

 CA

91780

 99¢ Only Stores

 950 E Avenida de los Arboles

 Thousand Oaks

 CA

91360

 99¢ Only Stores

 955 W. Sepulveda

 Torrance

 CA

90502

 99¢ Only Stores

 1824 W. 182nd St.

 Torrance

 CA

90504

 99¢ Only Stores

 5130 190th Street

 Torrance

 CA

90504

 99¢ Only Stores

 2888 W Grant Line Rd 

 Tracy

 CA

95304

 99¢ Only Stores

 1320 W. 11th Street

 Tracy

 CA

95376

 99¢ Only Stores

 1035 E. Prosperity Avenue

 Tulare

 CA

93274

 99¢ Only Stores

 701 N. Golden State Blvd.

 Turlock

 CA

95380

 99¢ Only Stores

 13721 Newport Ave  

 Tustin

 CA

92780

 99¢ Only Stores

 14551 Redhill Ave

 Tustin

 CA

92780

 99¢ Only Stores

 229 E. Foothill Rd

 Upland

 CA

91786

 99¢ Only Stores

 551 Peabody Road

 Vacaville

 CA

95687

 99¢ Only Stores

 23300 Valencia Blvd  

 Valencia

 CA

91355

 99¢ Only Stores

 42 Springstowne Center

 Vallejo

 CA

94591

 99¢ Only Stores

 3684 Sonoma Blvd 

 Vallejo

 CA

94590

 99¢ Only Stores

 6755 Van Nuys Blvd

 Van Nuys

 CA

91405

 99¢ Only Stores

 16107 Victory Blvd   

 Van Nuys 

 CA

91406

 99¢ Only Stores

 2709 E. Main Street

 Ventura

 CA

93003

 99¢ Only Stores

 1425 South Victoria

 Ventura

 CA

93003

 99¢ Only Stores

 14670 Seventh St

 Victorville

 CA

92392

 99¢ Only Stores

 12480 Amargosa

 Victorville

 CA

92392

 99¢ Only Stores

 2701 S. Mooney Blvd

 Visalia

 CA

93277

 99¢ Only Stores

 705 E. Vista Way

 Vista

 CA

92084

 99¢ Only Stores

 1304 Hwy 46

 Wasco

 CA

93280

 99¢ Only Stores

 2532 S Azusa Ave

 West Covina

 CA

91792

 99¢ Only Stores

 15345 Whittier Blvd

 Whittier

 CA

90603

 99¢ Only Stores

 401 W Anaheim St

 Wilmington

 CA

90744

 99¢ Only Stores

 19836 Ventura Blvd

 Woodland Hills

 CA

91364

 99¢ Only Stores

 830 Colusa Ave.

 Yuba City

 CA

95991

 99¢ Only Stores

 12013 5th Street

 Yucaipa

 CA

92399

 99¢ Only Stores

 57980 29 Palms Hwy

 Yucca Valley

 CA

92284

 99¢ Only Stores

 800 Buchanan Blvd 

 Boulder City

 NV

89005

 99¢ Only Stores

 2080 E William St

 Carson City

 NV

89706

 99¢ Only Stores

 716 S Boulder Hwy 

 Henderson

 NV

89015

 99¢ Only Stores

 520 Marks St. #C

 Henderson

 NV

89014

 99¢ Only Stores

 9230 S. Eastern Ave

 Henderson

 NV

89052

 99¢ Only Stores

 3835 Blue Diamond Rd.

 Las Vegas

 NV

89139

 99¢ Only Stores

 2419 E. Tropicana 

 Las Vegas

 NV

89121

 99¢ Only Stores

 7380 S Eastern Ave, Suite 109-B 

 Las Vegas

 NV

89123

 99¢ Only Stores

 1155 E. Charleston Blvd

 Las Vegas

 NV

89104

 99¢ Only Stores

 3141 N Rancho Drive

 Las Vegas

 NV

89130

 99¢ Only Stores

 7470 W. Lakemead Blvd

 Las Vegas

 NV

89128

 99¢ Only Stores

 1325 E. Flamingo 

 Las Vegas

 NV

89119

 99¢ Only Stores

 4920 S. Fort Apache Rd.

 Las Vegas

 NV

89148

 99¢ Only Stores

 3258 N Las Vegas Blvd 

 Las Vegas

 NV

89115

 99¢ Only Stores

 7239 Spring Mountain

 Las Vegas

 NV

89147

 99¢ Only Stores

 4910 Tropicana Ave

 Las Vegas

 NV

89121

 99¢ Only Stores

 1200 S. Decatur 

 Las Vegas

 NV

89102

 99¢ Only Stores

 45 North Nellis Blvd

 Las Vegas

 NV

89110

 99¢ Only Stores

 1435 W. Craig Rd., Ste 3

 North Las Vegas

 NV

89032

 99¢ Only Stores

 5695 S Virginia St 

 Reno

 NV

89502

 99¢ Only Stores

 580 E Prater Way

 Sparks

 NV

89431

 99¢ Only Stores

 908 E. Pioneer Pkwy  

 Arlington

 TX

76010

 99¢ Only Stores

 3901 Colleyville Blvd.

 Colleyville

 TX

76034

 99¢ Only Stores

 1420 Loop 336

 Conroe

 TX

77304

 99¢ Only Stores

 9009 Bruton Rd.

 Dallas

 TX

75217

 99¢ Only Stores

 3632 Frankford Rd.

 Dallas

 TX

75287

 99¢ Only Stores

 4500 Live Oak

 Dallas

 TX

75204

 99¢ Only Stores

 13444 Preston Rd.

 Dallas

 TX

75240

 99¢ Only Stores

 401 E Camp Wisdom Rd  

 Duncanville

 TX

75116

 99¢ Only Stores

 1000 Stanton 

 El Paso  

 TX

79901

 99¢ Only Stores

 455 Sherry Lane 

 Fort Worth

 TX

76116

 99¢ Only Stores

 6732 Camp Bowie Blvd.

 Fort Worth

 TX

76116

 99¢ Only Stores

 1445 West Buckingham

 Garland

 TX

75040

 99¢ Only Stores

 950 W. Centerville Rd. 

 Garland

 TX

75041

 99¢ Only Stores

 701 N. 13th Street

 Harlingen

 TX

78550

 99¢ Only Stores

 9333 Stella Link Rd 

 Houston

 TX

77025

 99¢ Only Stores

 251 W Greens Rd 

 Houston

 TX

77067

 99¢ Only Stores

 5800 Bellaire

 Houston

 TX

77081

 99¢ Only Stores

 8330 Broadway 

 Houston

 TX

77061

 99¢ Only Stores

 7061 Lawndale Street

 Houston

 TX

77061

 99¢ Only Stores

 5550 North Freeway

 Houston

 TX

77076

 99¢ Only Stores

 10702 Easttex Freeway

 Houston

 TX

77093

 99¢ Only Stores

 4849 FM 1960 W  

 Houston

 TX

77069

 99¢ Only Stores

 13749 State Hwy 249

 Houston

 TX

77086

 99¢ Only Stores

 7639 Westheimer

 Houston

 TX

77063

 99¢ Only Stores

 14310 Westheimer Rd.

 Houston

 TX

77077

 99¢ Only Stores

 10787 Jones Road

 Houston

 TX

77065

 99¢ Only Stores

 4980 N. Highway 6

 Houston

 TX

77084

 99¢ Only Stores

 11873 Bissonet

 Houston

 TX

77099

 99¢ Only Stores

 8700 S. Gessner, #100

 Houston

 TX

77074

 99¢ Only Stores

 11320 Chimney Rock

 Houston

 TX

77035

 99¢ Only Stores

 5809 E. Sam Houston Pkwy

 Houston

 TX

77049

 99¢ Only Stores

 10220 Almeda Genoa Rd.

 Houston

 TX

77034

 99¢ Only Stores

 216 FM 1960  

 Humble

 TX

77338

 99¢ Only Stores

 7130 FM 1960

 Humble

 TX

77346

 99¢ Only Stores

 3111 N Fry Rd  

 Katy

 TX

77449

 99¢ Only Stores

 21961 Katy Freeway

 Katy

 TX

77450

 99¢ Only Stores

 2246 W Nolana Ave 

 McAllen

 TX

78504

 99¢ Only Stores

 3330 N Galloway Ave

 Mesquite

 TX

75150

 99¢ Only Stores

 4100 Fairmont Parkway

 Pasadena

 TX

77504

 99¢ Only Stores

 2516 Avenue H

 Rosenberg

 TX

77471

 99¢ Only Stores

 4350 Callaghan  Road

 San Antonio

 TX

78228

 99¢ Only Stores

 1864 S. WW White

 San Antonio

 TX

78222

 99¢ Only Stores

 3025 West Avenue

 San Antonio

 TX

78201

 99¢ Only Stores

 2942 Old Thousand Oaks Dr.

 San Antonio

 TX

78247

 99¢ Only Stores

 5464 Walzem Road, Suite 3

 San Antonio

 TX

78218

 99¢ Only Stores

 5912 Bosque Blvd, Ste 323 

 Waco

 TX

76710

Among the 44 owned real estate assets being sold are several marquee properties, including highly desirable locations along well-known corridors such as Sunset Blvd., Fairfax Ave. and Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA. Other notable cities in which real estate assets will be offered include Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix, Sacramento, and San Jose, among others. A complete list of the 44 owned properties and 333 leased properties, including general descriptions and due diligence information, can be viewed on Hilco's website. The properties and leases included in the portfolio can be sold together, individually or in any combination.

For available owned & leased properties:
www.99CentsRESales.com

About 99 Cents Only Stores
Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC currently operates nearly 371 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. 99 Cents Only Stores LLC offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings. For more information, visit http://www.99only.com/.

About Hilco Global – Hilco Merchant Resources – Hilco Real Estate:  Hilco Merchant Resources and Hilco Real Estate are divisions of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverages a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory services with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.  

SOURCE Hilco Global

Also from this source

Several Female Executives at Hilco Global Honored by The Secured Lender and the ABF Journal for Outstanding Leadership in the Financial Services Industry

Several Female Executives at Hilco Global Honored by The Secured Lender and the ABF Journal for Outstanding Leadership in the Financial Services Industry

Hilco Global is proud to announce that this month's issues of the ABF Journal and The Secured Lender have spotlighted the remarkable achievements of...
DEALMAKER AND RESTRUCTURING EXPERT JAMES H.M. SPRAYREGEN TO JOIN HILCO GLOBAL AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND A KEY GROWTH PARTNER AT THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRM

DEALMAKER AND RESTRUCTURING EXPERT JAMES H.M. SPRAYREGEN TO JOIN HILCO GLOBAL AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND A KEY GROWTH PARTNER AT THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRM

James H. M. Sprayregen, one of the most well-known and highly regarded dealmakers and thought leaders in the restructuring, corporate reorganization, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Real Estate Transactions

News Releases in Similar Topics