99 Cents Only Stores Announces Going-Out-of-Business Sale Across All Locations and the Sale of 44 Owned Properties and 333 Leased Locations

05 Apr, 2024, 10:00 ET
NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Cents Only Stores LLC (the "Company" or "99 Cents Only Stores") has commenced going-out-of-business sales at all of its locations. Hilco Global is managing the liquidation event, and Jefferies LLC and Hilco Global are managing the sale of the Company's real estate assets, both owned and leased, in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. These real estate assets consist of desirable retail locations and development parcels situated in densely populated urban areas.
The liquidation sale will include all the approximate 371 locations across the above-mentioned states, offering unprecedented discounts on a wide range of products from everyday household items to fresh produce to an assortment of seasonal and party merchandise, and more. Shoppers will find significantly reduced prices on name-brands as well as regularly available food and beverage products such as produce, deli, and other grocery items. Store fixtures, furniture, and equipment will also be available for sale.
This event marks a final opportunity for loyal customers to take advantage of massive savings on everyday essential consumables and general merchandise. Top-selling items from the most popular brands will be discounted and will sell out very quickly. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest 99 Cent Only Stores location early to take full advantage of the best selection of discounted merchandise before it sells out.
Gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored through close of business on April 19, 2024, local time. All sales are final during this store closing event. Exchanges for items purchased prior to April 5, 2024, will be accepted in accordance with the Company's existing policies through the close of business on April 19th, 2024, local time. No returns for purchases made before April 5th, 2024 will be accepted.
Liquidation Sale Details
Start Date: April 5, 2024
Discounts: Up to 30% off lowest ticketed prices across all departments
Find a store near you: https://locations.99only.com
Locations
|
Name
|
Address
|
City
|
State
|
Zip
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3003 W. Apache Trail
|
Apache Junction
|
AZ
|
85220
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3699 Highway 95
|
Bullhead City
|
AZ
|
86442
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1683 E Florence Blvd
|
Casa Grande
|
AZ
|
85122
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1996 N. Alma School Rd
|
Chandler
|
AZ
|
85224
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
204 W. 5th Street
|
Douglas
|
AZ
|
85607
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
750 N. Gilbert Road
|
Gilbert
|
AZ
|
85233
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
5340 W. Glendale Ave.
|
Glendale
|
AZ
|
85301
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
20165 N. 67th Avenue
|
Glendale
|
AZ
|
85308
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
13540 W. Van Buren St.
|
Goodyear
|
AZ
|
85338
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3140 Stockton Hill Rd
|
Kingman
|
AZ
|
86401
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1795 Kiowa Blvd.
|
Lake Havasu City
|
AZ
|
86403
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3610 W Baseline Rd
|
Laveen
|
AZ
|
85339
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
44515 W Edison Rd
|
Maricopa
|
AZ
|
85138
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2009 N Stapley Dr
|
Mesa
|
AZ
|
85203
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1045 S Gilbert Rd
|
Mesa
|
AZ
|
85204
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2070 S. Power Road
|
Mesa
|
AZ
|
85208
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1120 S. Country Club Dr
|
Mesa
|
AZ
|
85210
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4433 E. Main
|
Mesa
|
AZ
|
85205
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
8375 W. Thunderbird
|
Peoria
|
AZ
|
85381
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1240 Indian School
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85014
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4240 W Bell Rd
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85308
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3518 W. Peoria Avenue
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85029
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
12805 N. Tatum Blvd.
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85032
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6018 S Central Ave
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85042
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
7620 W. Thomas Rd.
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85033
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4105 N. 51st Avenue
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85031
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2315 E. Bell Rd
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85028
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
7830 N. 12th Street
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
85020
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
750 W. Calle Arroyo Sur
|
Sahuarita
|
AZ
|
85629
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
8940 E Indian Bend Rd
|
Scottsdale
|
AZ
|
85250
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
7919 E. Thomas Rd.
|
Scottsdale
|
AZ
|
85251
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
12801 W. Bell Rd
|
Surprise
|
AZ
|
85374
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
790 E. Southern
|
Tempe
|
AZ
|
85282
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4144 N. Oracle Road
|
Tucson
|
AZ
|
85705
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1675 W. Valencia Blvd.
|
Tucson
|
AZ
|
85746
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
7125 E. Golf Links Road
|
Tucson
|
AZ
|
85730
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4160 W. Ina Rd.
|
Tucson
|
AZ
|
85741
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
11274 S Fortuna Rd
|
Yuma
|
AZ
|
85367
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1721 S. 4th Ave.
|
Yuma
|
AZ
|
85364
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2810 W. Alhambra Road
|
Alhambra
|
CA
|
91801
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
910 S Euclid St
|
Anaheim
|
CA
|
92802
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2270 E. Lincoln Ave
|
Anaheim
|
CA
|
92806
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2515 Somersville Road
|
Antioch
|
CA
|
94509
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
20220 Hwy 18
|
Apple Valley
|
CA
|
92307
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
19201 Bear Valley Road
|
Apple Valley
|
CA
|
92308
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
140 E. Duarte Rd
|
Arcadia
|
CA
|
91006
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
11732 South St.
|
Artesia
|
CA
|
90701
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
7101 El Camino Real
|
Atascadero
|
CA
|
93422
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1870 Bellevue Road
|
Atwater
|
CA
|
95301
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
307 N. Citrus
|
Azusa
|
CA
|
91702
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3815 Niles St
|
Bakersfield
|
CA
|
93306
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
8200 Centennial Plaza Way
|
Bakersfield
|
CA
|
93312
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4200 Ming Ave
|
Bakersfield
|
CA
|
93309
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1121 Olive Drive
|
Bakersfield
|
CA
|
93308
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1501 White Lane
|
Bakersfield
|
CA
|
93307
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2682 Mt. Vernon Ave
|
Bakersfield
|
CA
|
93306
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
14151 Ramona Blvd
|
Baldwin Park
|
CA
|
91706
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1308 E. Main St.
|
Barstow
|
CA
|
TBD
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
14317 Clark Avenue
|
Bellflower
|
CA
|
90706
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
820 East Imperial Hwy
|
Brea
|
CA
|
92821
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1261 W. Central Ave.
|
Brea
|
CA
|
92821
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2407 W. Victory Blvd
|
Burbank
|
CA
|
91506
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
401 E. 2nd Street
|
Calexico
|
CA
|
92231
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
301 Arneil Rd
|
Camarillo
|
CA
|
93010
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6820 De Soto Ave
|
Canoga Park
|
CA
|
91303
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
619 E University Dr
|
Carson
|
CA
|
90746
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
31033 Date Palm Dr
|
Cathedral City
|
CA
|
92234
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2156 Pillsbury Rd
|
Chico
|
CA
|
95926
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
12170 Central Ave
|
Chino
|
CA
|
91710
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4050 Chino Hills Pkwy.
|
Chino
|
CA
|
91709
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1030 3rd Avenue
|
Chula Vista
|
CA
|
91911
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6124 San Juan Ave
|
Citrus Heights
|
CA
|
95610
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
770 W. Shaw
|
Clovis
|
CA
|
93612
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
50249 Harrison St
|
Coachella
|
CA
|
92236
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1481 N La Cadena Dr
|
Colton
|
CA
|
92324
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1080 S. Mount Vernon Ave
|
Colton
|
CA
|
92324
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1701 A Willow Pass Rd.
|
Concord
|
CA
|
94520
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4665 Clayton Road
|
Concord
|
CA
|
94521
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
450 N McKinley St
|
Corona
|
CA
|
92879
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2180 Harbor Blvd
|
Costa Mesa
|
CA
|
92627
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
543 N Azusa Ave
|
Covina
|
CA
|
91722
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
9937 Walker St
|
Cypress
|
CA
|
90630
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
626 Cecil Avenue
|
Delano
|
CA
|
93215
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
11916 Paramount Blvd
|
Downey
|
CA
|
90241
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1327 E. Huntington Dr.
|
Duarte
|
CA
|
91010
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
NWC Hamner Ave & A St
|
Eastvale
|
CA
|
91752
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2320 Fletcher Parkway
|
El Cajon
|
CA
|
92020
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1766 E. Main St
|
El Cajon
|
CA
|
92021
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2101 Imperial Blvd.
|
El Centro
|
CA
|
92243
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
524 E Danenberg Dr
|
El Centro
|
CA
|
92243
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
11114 Ramona
|
El Monte
|
CA
|
91731
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
300 Richmond St
|
El Segundo
|
CA
|
90245
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
415 N Ash St
|
Escondido
|
CA
|
92027
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
385 N Escondido Blvd
|
Escondido
|
CA
|
92025
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2010 E Valley Pkwy
|
Escondido
|
CA
|
92027
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2505 N Texas St, Suite B
|
Fairfield
|
CA
|
94533
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1012 Riley St
|
Folsom
|
CA
|
95630
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
9255 Sierra Ave
|
Fontana
|
CA
|
92335
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
26542 Towne Centre Drive
|
Foothill Ranch
|
CA
|
92610
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
41989 Fremont Blvd.
|
Fremont
|
CA
|
94538
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3110 N. West Avenue
|
Fresno
|
CA
|
93705
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1520 N. First Street
|
Fresno
|
CA
|
93703
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4170 West Shaw
|
Fresno
|
CA
|
93722
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6036 N. First Street
|
Fresno
|
CA
|
93710
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4979 Kings Canyon Blvd
|
Fresno
|
CA
|
93727
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2450 E. Chapman Ave.
|
Fullerton
|
CA
|
92831
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1845 N. Orangethorpe
|
Fullerton
|
CA
|
92833
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
13061 Harbor Blvd
|
Garden Grove
|
CA
|
92843
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
11072 Magnolia St
|
Garden Grove
|
CA
|
92841
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
9920 Westminster
|
Garden Grove
|
CA
|
92844
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
12431 Valley View St
|
Garden Grove
|
CA
|
92845
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
15505 S. Normandie Ave
|
Gardena
|
CA
|
90247
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
260 East 10th Street
|
Gilroy
|
CA
|
95020
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6401 San Fernando
|
Glendale
|
CA
|
91201
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1788 S Barranca Ave
|
Glendora
|
CA
|
91740
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
17034 Chatsworth
|
Granada Hills
|
CA
|
91344
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1120 Hacienda Blvd.
|
Hacienda Heights
|
CA
|
91745
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
550 N 11th Ave
|
Hanford
|
CA
|
93230
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
12125 Carson Blvd
|
Hawaiian Gardens
|
CA
|
90716
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
11811 Hawthorne
|
Hawthorne
|
CA
|
90250
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
20882 Mission Blvd.
|
Hayward
|
CA
|
94541
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3385 W. Florida Ave
|
Hemet
|
CA
|
92545
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
14073 Main St., Suite 108
|
Hesperia
|
CA
|
92345
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
17255 Main St
|
Hesperia
|
CA
|
92345
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
16672 Beach Blvd
|
Huntington Beach
|
CA
|
92647
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
19050 Brookhurst
|
Huntington Beach
|
CA
|
92646
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
15962 Springdale
|
Huntington Beach
|
CA
|
92649
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2566 E. Florence
|
Huntington Park
|
CA
|
90255
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6124 Pacific Blvd
|
Huntington Park
|
CA
|
90255
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2762 Imperial Hwy
|
Inglewood
|
CA
|
90303
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
8451 Crenshaw Blvd
|
Inglewood
|
CA
|
90305
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
7908 El Cajon Blvd
|
La Mesa
|
CA
|
91941
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
14540 E. Leffingwell
|
La Mirada
|
CA
|
90638
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1617 Hacienda Blvd
|
La Puente
|
CA
|
91744
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
79840 Hwy. 111
|
La Quinta
|
CA
|
92253
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
18286 Collier Avenue
|
Lake Elsinore
|
CA
|
92530
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
22631 Lake Forest Dr
|
Lake Forest
|
CA
|
92630
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
23829 El Toro Rd.
|
Lake Forest
|
CA
|
92630
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4929 Woodruff Ave
|
Lakewood
|
CA
|
90713
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1030 E Ave J
|
Lancaster
|
CA
|
93535
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
44601 Valley Central Way
|
Lancaster
|
CA
|
93534
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1490 Railroad Avenue
|
Livermore
|
CA
|
94550
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
300 W. Kettleman Lane
|
Lodi
|
CA
|
95240
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2159-2167 Pacific Coas Hwy
|
Lomita
|
CA
|
90717
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1309 N. H Street
|
Lompoc
|
CA
|
93436
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1190 E. Carson St
|
Long Beach
|
CA
|
90807
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1851 Willow St
|
Long Beach
|
CA
|
90755
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2012 Long Beach Blvd
|
Long Beach
|
CA
|
90806
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
601 S. Fairfax Ave
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
90036
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2606 North Broadway
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
90031
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3060 S Crenshaw Blvd
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
90018
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3600 W. Sunset blvd
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
90026
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3451 Whittier Blvd
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
90023
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6121 Wilshire Blvd
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
90048
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
11040 W Pico Blvd
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
90064
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
422 E. Washington Blvd
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
90019
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
852 N. La Brea
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
90038
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6235 York Blvd
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
90042
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6921 La Tijera Blvd
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
90045
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
5270 Sunset Blvd
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
90027
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1209 W Pacheco Blvd
|
Los Banos
|
CA
|
93635
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
10821 Long Beach Blvd.
|
Lynwood
|
CA
|
90262
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1333 Country Club Drive
|
Madera
|
CA
|
93638
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6161 Atlantic Blvd
|
Maywood
|
CA
|
90270
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
26100 Newport Rd
|
Menifee
|
CA
|
92586
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1111 W Olive Dr
|
Merced
|
CA
|
95348
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2205 McHenry
|
Modesto
|
CA
|
95350
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1450 E. Hatch Rd
|
Modesto
|
CA
|
95351
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
5200 Moreno
|
Montclair
|
CA
|
91763
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1521 Beverly Blvd
|
Montebello
|
CA
|
90640
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2809 Via Campo
|
Montebello
|
CA
|
90640
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
22985 Cottonwood Ave
|
Moreno Valley
|
CA
|
92553
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
23920 Ironwood Ave
|
Moreno Valley
|
CA
|
92557
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
24899 Alessandro Blvd
|
Moreno Valley
|
CA
|
92553
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
25270 Madison
|
Murrieta
|
CA
|
92562
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1320 Highland Ave
|
National City
|
CA
|
91950
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
24200 West Lyons
|
Newhall
|
CA
|
91321
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
8723 Sepulveda Blvd.
|
North Hills
|
CA
|
91343
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4304 Lankershim
|
North Hollywood
|
CA
|
91602
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6639 Laurel Canyon Blvd.
|
North Hollywood
|
CA
|
91606
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
10911 Victory Blvd.
|
North Hollywood
|
CA
|
91606
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
12711 Sherman Way
|
North Hollywood
|
CA
|
91605
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
8750 Tampa Ave
|
Northridge
|
CA
|
91324
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
14029 Pioneer Blvd
|
Norwalk
|
CA
|
90650
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
12301 Norwalk Blvd
|
Norwalk
|
CA
|
90650
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1036 Mission Ave
|
Oceanside
|
CA
|
92054
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2522 S Grove Ave
|
Ontario
|
CA
|
91761
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1714 S Euclid Ave
|
Ontario
|
CA
|
91762
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
430 N. Mountain
|
Ontario
|
CA
|
91761
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
789 South Tustin Street
|
Orange
|
CA
|
92866
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4917 S Rose Ave
|
Oxnard
|
CA
|
93033
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1855 E. Ventura Blvd
|
Oxnard
|
CA
|
93030
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
8625 Woodman Ave
|
Pacoima
|
CA
|
91331
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
72845 A & B Highway 111
|
Palm Desert
|
CA
|
92260
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
34660 Monterey Avenue
|
Palm Desert
|
CA
|
92211
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
102 S Sunrise Way
|
Palm Springs
|
CA
|
92262
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
442 W. Ave. "P"
|
Palmdale
|
CA
|
93551
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
38360-B 20th St E
|
Palmdale
|
CA
|
93550
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
15727 Downey Ave
|
Paramount
|
CA
|
90723
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1720 E. Colorado Blvd
|
Pasadena
|
CA
|
91106
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
9535 Whittier Blvd
|
Pico Rivera
|
CA
|
90660
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
620 San Pablo Ave.
|
Pinole
|
CA
|
94564
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1260 E. Yorba Linda
|
Placentia
|
CA
|
92670
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
628 E Arrow Hwy
|
Pomona
|
CA
|
91767
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
606 E. Holt Ave
|
Pomona
|
CA
|
91767
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2551 N. Ventura Rd
|
Port Hueneme
|
CA
|
93041
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
825 W. Henderson Ave
|
Porterville
|
CA
|
93257
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
12369 Poway Rd.
|
Poway
|
CA
|
92064
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1326 Main Street
|
Ramona
|
CA
|
92065
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2868 Zinfandel Drive
|
Rancho Cordova
|
CA
|
95670
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
10848 Foothill Blvd
|
Rancho Cucamonga
|
CA
|
91730
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
9640 Baseline Rd
|
Rancho Cucamonga
|
CA
|
91701
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2611 Hilltop Drive
|
Redding
|
CA
|
96002
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1678 W. Redlands Blvd.
|
Redlands
|
CA
|
92373
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2701 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
|
Redondo Beach
|
CA
|
90278
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
18215 Sherman Way
|
Reseda
|
CA
|
91335
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
212 W. Baseline Rd.
|
Rialto
|
CA
|
92376
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1321 W. Foothill Blvd
|
Rialto
|
CA
|
92376
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3600 Klose Way
|
Richmond
|
CA
|
94806
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
11160 Magnolia Ave
|
Riverside
|
CA
|
92505
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
8900 Limonite Avenue
|
Riverside
|
CA
|
92509
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
12530 Day St.
|
Riverside
|
CA
|
92553
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6230 Van Buren Blvd
|
Riverside
|
CA
|
92503
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3477 Arlington Ave
|
Riverside
|
CA
|
92506
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
9915 Magnolia Ave
|
Riverside
|
CA
|
92503
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
425 Rohnert Park Expressway
|
Rohnert Park
|
CA
|
94928
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
10261 Fairway Dr
|
Roseville
|
CA
|
95678
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1617 Douglas Blvd
|
Roseville
|
CA
|
95661
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
19033 E. Colima Rd
|
Rowland Heights
|
CA
|
91748
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2035 Durfee Ave
|
S El Monte
|
CA
|
91733
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4440 Florin Rd
|
Sacramento
|
CA
|
95823
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
5930 Stockton Blvd.
|
Sacramento
|
CA
|
95824
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2224 El Camino Ave.
|
Sacramento
|
CA
|
95821
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
8387 Folsom Blvd.
|
Sacramento
|
CA
|
95826
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4319 Elkhorn Blvd.
|
Sacramento
|
CA
|
95842
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2351 Northgate Blvd.
|
Sacramento
|
CA
|
95833
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
102 E. Laurel Drive
|
Salinas
|
CA
|
93906
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
975-A South "E" Street
|
San Bernardino
|
CA
|
92408
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1003 N Waterman Ave
|
San Bernardino
|
CA
|
92410
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2028 E Highland Ave
|
San Bernardino
|
CA
|
92404
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
85 Via Pico Plaza
|
San Clemente
|
CA
|
92672
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2611 Market St.
|
San Diego
|
CA
|
92101
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1862 Palm
|
San Diego
|
CA
|
92154
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
NEC Camino Ruiz & Mira Mesa Blvd
|
San Diego
|
CA
|
92126
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
5931 University Ave
|
San Diego
|
CA
|
92115
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
265 Marketplace Ave.
|
San Diego
|
CA
|
92113
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4140 Clairemont Mesa
|
San Diego
|
CA
|
92117
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
602 W Arrow Hwy
|
San Dimas
|
CA
|
91733
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1915 W. San Carlos
|
San Jose
|
CA
|
95128
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
699 Lewelling Blvd., #50
|
San Leandro
|
CA
|
94579
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1308 Madonna Rd
|
San Luis Obispo
|
CA
|
93405
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
155 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd.
|
San Marcos
|
CA
|
92078
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
442 N. Los Robles
|
San Marino
|
CA
|
91108
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
938 S. Gaffey
|
San Pedro
|
CA
|
90731
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
121 Louisiana Ave
|
San Ysidro
|
CA
|
92173
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2680 Jensen Ave
|
Sanger
|
CA
|
93657
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1514 N. Main St
|
Santa Ana
|
CA
|
92701
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2311 S. Bristol St
|
Santa Ana
|
CA
|
92704
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
424 State Street
|
Santa Barbara
|
CA
|
93010
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
11550 Telegraph Rd
|
Santa Fe Springs
|
CA
|
90670
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1627 N. Broadway
|
Santa Maria
|
CA
|
93458
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
312 E. Betteravia
|
Santa Maria
|
CA
|
93454
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2801 Pico Blvd
|
Santa Monica
|
CA
|
90405
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
9751 Mission Gorge Rd
|
Santee
|
CA
|
92071
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1293B Los Angeles Ave
|
Simi Valley
|
CA
|
93065
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
740 Mono Way
|
Sonora
|
CA
|
95370
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1449 W. March Lane
|
Stockton
|
CA
|
95207
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1120 E. Hammer Lane
|
Stockton
|
CA
|
95210
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
8429 Laurel Canyon Blvd
|
Sun Valley
|
CA
|
91352
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
13237 Gladstone Ave
|
Sylmar
|
CA
|
91342
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
40355 Winchester Road
|
Temecula
|
CA
|
92591
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
9565 Las Tunas
|
Temple City
|
CA
|
91780
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
950 E Avenida de los Arboles
|
Thousand Oaks
|
CA
|
91360
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
955 W. Sepulveda
|
Torrance
|
CA
|
90502
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1824 W. 182nd St.
|
Torrance
|
CA
|
90504
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
5130 190th Street
|
Torrance
|
CA
|
90504
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2888 W Grant Line Rd
|
Tracy
|
CA
|
95304
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1320 W. 11th Street
|
Tracy
|
CA
|
95376
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1035 E. Prosperity Avenue
|
Tulare
|
CA
|
93274
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
701 N. Golden State Blvd.
|
Turlock
|
CA
|
95380
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
13721 Newport Ave
|
Tustin
|
CA
|
92780
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
14551 Redhill Ave
|
Tustin
|
CA
|
92780
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
229 E. Foothill Rd
|
Upland
|
CA
|
91786
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
551 Peabody Road
|
Vacaville
|
CA
|
95687
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
23300 Valencia Blvd
|
Valencia
|
CA
|
91355
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
42 Springstowne Center
|
Vallejo
|
CA
|
94591
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3684 Sonoma Blvd
|
Vallejo
|
CA
|
94590
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6755 Van Nuys Blvd
|
Van Nuys
|
CA
|
91405
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
16107 Victory Blvd
|
Van Nuys
|
CA
|
91406
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2709 E. Main Street
|
Ventura
|
CA
|
93003
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1425 South Victoria
|
Ventura
|
CA
|
93003
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
14670 Seventh St
|
Victorville
|
CA
|
92392
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
12480 Amargosa
|
Victorville
|
CA
|
92392
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2701 S. Mooney Blvd
|
Visalia
|
CA
|
93277
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
705 E. Vista Way
|
Vista
|
CA
|
92084
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1304 Hwy 46
|
Wasco
|
CA
|
93280
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2532 S Azusa Ave
|
West Covina
|
CA
|
91792
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
15345 Whittier Blvd
|
Whittier
|
CA
|
90603
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
401 W Anaheim St
|
Wilmington
|
CA
|
90744
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
19836 Ventura Blvd
|
Woodland Hills
|
CA
|
91364
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
830 Colusa Ave.
|
Yuba City
|
CA
|
95991
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
12013 5th Street
|
Yucaipa
|
CA
|
92399
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
57980 29 Palms Hwy
|
Yucca Valley
|
CA
|
92284
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
800 Buchanan Blvd
|
Boulder City
|
NV
|
89005
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2080 E William St
|
Carson City
|
NV
|
89706
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
716 S Boulder Hwy
|
Henderson
|
NV
|
89015
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
520 Marks St. #C
|
Henderson
|
NV
|
89014
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
9230 S. Eastern Ave
|
Henderson
|
NV
|
89052
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3835 Blue Diamond Rd.
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89139
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2419 E. Tropicana
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89121
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
7380 S Eastern Ave, Suite 109-B
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89123
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1155 E. Charleston Blvd
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89104
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3141 N Rancho Drive
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89130
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
7470 W. Lakemead Blvd
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89128
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1325 E. Flamingo
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89119
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4920 S. Fort Apache Rd.
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89148
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3258 N Las Vegas Blvd
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89115
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
7239 Spring Mountain
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89147
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4910 Tropicana Ave
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89121
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1200 S. Decatur
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89102
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
45 North Nellis Blvd
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89110
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1435 W. Craig Rd., Ste 3
|
North Las Vegas
|
NV
|
89032
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
5695 S Virginia St
|
Reno
|
NV
|
89502
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
580 E Prater Way
|
Sparks
|
NV
|
89431
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
908 E. Pioneer Pkwy
|
Arlington
|
TX
|
76010
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3901 Colleyville Blvd.
|
Colleyville
|
TX
|
76034
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1420 Loop 336
|
Conroe
|
TX
|
77304
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
9009 Bruton Rd.
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
75217
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3632 Frankford Rd.
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
75287
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4500 Live Oak
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
75204
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
13444 Preston Rd.
|
Dallas
|
TX
|
75240
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
401 E Camp Wisdom Rd
|
Duncanville
|
TX
|
75116
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1000 Stanton
|
El Paso
|
TX
|
79901
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
455 Sherry Lane
|
Fort Worth
|
TX
|
76116
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
6732 Camp Bowie Blvd.
|
Fort Worth
|
TX
|
76116
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1445 West Buckingham
|
Garland
|
TX
|
75040
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
950 W. Centerville Rd.
|
Garland
|
TX
|
75041
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
701 N. 13th Street
|
Harlingen
|
TX
|
78550
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
9333 Stella Link Rd
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77025
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
251 W Greens Rd
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77067
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
5800 Bellaire
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77081
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
8330 Broadway
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77061
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
7061 Lawndale Street
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77061
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
5550 North Freeway
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77076
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
10702 Easttex Freeway
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77093
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4849 FM 1960 W
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77069
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
13749 State Hwy 249
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77086
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
7639 Westheimer
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77063
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
14310 Westheimer Rd.
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77077
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
10787 Jones Road
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77065
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4980 N. Highway 6
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77084
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
11873 Bissonet
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77099
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
8700 S. Gessner, #100
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77074
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
11320 Chimney Rock
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77035
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
5809 E. Sam Houston Pkwy
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77049
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
10220 Almeda Genoa Rd.
|
Houston
|
TX
|
77034
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
216 FM 1960
|
Humble
|
TX
|
77338
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
7130 FM 1960
|
Humble
|
TX
|
77346
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3111 N Fry Rd
|
Katy
|
TX
|
77449
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
21961 Katy Freeway
|
Katy
|
TX
|
77450
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2246 W Nolana Ave
|
McAllen
|
TX
|
78504
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3330 N Galloway Ave
|
Mesquite
|
TX
|
75150
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4100 Fairmont Parkway
|
Pasadena
|
TX
|
77504
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2516 Avenue H
|
Rosenberg
|
TX
|
77471
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
4350 Callaghan Road
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78228
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
1864 S. WW White
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78222
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
3025 West Avenue
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78201
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
2942 Old Thousand Oaks Dr.
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78247
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
5464 Walzem Road, Suite 3
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
78218
|
99¢ Only Stores
|
5912 Bosque Blvd, Ste 323
|
Waco
|
TX
|
76710
Among the 44 owned real estate assets being sold are several marquee properties, including highly desirable locations along well-known corridors such as Sunset Blvd., Fairfax Ave. and Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA. Other notable cities in which real estate assets will be offered include Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix, Sacramento, and San Jose, among others. A complete list of the 44 owned properties and 333 leased properties, including general descriptions and due diligence information, can be viewed on Hilco's website. The properties and leases included in the portfolio can be sold together, individually or in any combination.
For available owned & leased properties:
www.99CentsRESales.com
About 99 Cents Only Stores
Founded in 1982, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC currently operates nearly 371 stores located in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. 99 Cents Only Stores LLC offers a broad assortment of name brand and other attractively priced merchandise and compelling seasonal product offerings. For more information, visit http://www.99only.com/.
About Hilco Global – Hilco Merchant Resources – Hilco Real Estate: Hilco Merchant Resources and Hilco Real Estate are divisions of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverages a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory services with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.
SOURCE Hilco Global
Share this article