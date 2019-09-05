Several Oppenheimer Financial Advisors Appear On 2019 Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisor List

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that six Financial Advisors in the Firm's Private Client Division appeared on the Forbes Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisor rankings, developed by SHOOK Research.

In July, Forbes released the Top 250 Next-Gen Wealth Advisors ranking, which included Chris Lazos and Justin Gelbman. The Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisor includes 1,000 advisors representing the future of the wealth management industry.

Advisors included on this prestigious list include:

Joshua Hayes , Chicago, IL

, Andrew Lerner , Boca Raton, FL

, Logan Shalmi , Boca Raton, FL

, Daniel Waskiewicz , Frankenmuth, MI

"I'm proud to see six Oppenheimer Financial Advisors receive this honorable designation," said Ed Harrington, Head of the Private Client Division. "As we enter a new era in wealth management, how we cultivate the next generation of talent is extremely important to us. These individuals exemplify Oppenheimer's values and their dedication to serving clients' evolving needs is admirable. We look forward to supporting their continued success and celebrating their contributions to our firm's future growth."

The list, which features the top 1,000 future leaders in the wealth management industry by state, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of individuals with a minimum of four years relevant experience and acceptable compliance records. The company conducts qualitative due diligence, which examines best practices such as client service models, investing process, business types, via telephone and in-person interviews.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oppenheimer.com

