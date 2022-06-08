Severe Asthma Market to Progress Upto USD 7 Billion by 2032 | DelveInsight

The increase in the Severe Asthma market size is a direct consequence of the expected launch of potential therapies an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Severe Asthma and increasing demand for personalized therapies.

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Severe Asthma Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of Severe Asthma market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Severe Asthma market size from 2019 to 2032 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the salient features from the Severe Asthma Market Report:

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the Severe Asthma market size in the 7MM was valued at almost USD 6 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% for the study period (2019-2032).

in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a for the study period (2019-2032). Key Severe Asthma companies such as GSK, AstraZeneca, Avillion, 4D Pharma, Avalo Therapeutics, Biosion, Roche, GenenTech, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Pfizer, AB Science, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharma, Novartis, Theravance Biopharma , and others are reported to bring a significant shift in the Severe Asthma market.

, and others are reported to bring a significant shift in the Severe Asthma market. The Severe Asthma emerging therapies that are expected to launch in the forecast period include GSK3511294, PT010, PT027, CSJ117, MRx-4DP0004, RG6173, CBP-201, PRS-060/AZD1402, BSI-045B, AVTX-002, and others.

and others. As per DelveInsight, the United States has the highest percentage of Severe Asthma patients pool among the 7MM. In addition to that, according to DelveInsight's analysts among the EU5 countries, the United Kingdom has the largest patient population of Severe Asthma, whereas Spain had the lowest patient population of Severe Asthma.

has the highest percentage of Severe Asthma patients pool among the 7MM. In addition to that, according to DelveInsight's analysts among the EU5 countries, the has the largest patient population of Severe Asthma, whereas had the lowest patient population of Severe Asthma. Assessments as per DelveInsight's analysts indicate that Asthma diagnosed prevalence was more in adults than in pediatrics in the 7MM.

The development of well-designed, randomized, controlled non-crossover trials with the potential benefits for Severe Asthma patients will drive the market growth in the forecast period. Also, approval and entry of new drugs will change the Severe Asthma market dynamics in the future.

Severe Asthma Overview

Asthma is the most common chronic respiratory disease all over the globe. It affects the airways in the lungs, which become inflamed and narrowed due to various triggers, making it harder for air to flow out. It is a complex activity between airway inflammation and airway remodelling that results in airway hyper-responsiveness (AHR), which further leads to variable and excessive airway contraction. The characteristic Asthma symptoms include wheezing, shortness of breath, cough, a sensation of tightness in the chest, straining of neck and chest muscles, rapid breathing, and changes in heart rate.

Asthma classification can be broadly done into intermittent or persistent. Here, Persistent asthma is further sub-divided based on severity into mild, moderate, and severe. Severe Asthma occurs due to various genetic, environmental, and psychological factors as well as respiratory infections. Severe Asthma symptoms appear often in the nighttime with a persistent airflow obstruction with a forced expiratory volume (FEV1) of less than 60% predicted before treatment.

Based upon response to treatment, Severe Asthma is further classified into type-2 inflammation and non-type-2 inflammation. Type-2 inflammation includes allergic asthma and eosinophilic asthma (or e-asthma) while non-type-2 inflammation includes non-eosinophilic asthma.

Severe Asthma Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the assessment of DelveInsight, the total diagnosed prevalent (adult + pediatric) cases of Asthma in the 7MM was observed to be approximately 54 million cases in 2021. These cases are expected to increase by 2032.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, among 7MM, the United States had the highest diagnosed cases of adult Asthma with almost 20 million cases in 2021.

The Severe Asthma Market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into

Total Diagnosed Prevalent (adult + pediatric) Cases of Asthma

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Asthma

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Asthma

Severe Asthma Market Outlook

The fundamental goal of Asthma therapy is to minimize airway inflammation and also reduce the Asthma symptoms that come with it. To limit the likelihood of exacerbation, guidelines-based care focuses on illness severity and selecting the right medicinal therapy. Inhaled corticosteroids are the most common chronic asthma treatment, but quick-relief (reliever) or rescue medications are frequently used to reduce acute Asthma symptoms. Short-acting beta-agonists (SABAs) relieve airway bronchoconstriction quickly and are indicated as a symptom-relieving rescue drug. If asthma still isn't under control, long-acting beta 2 agonists (LABA), montelukast, or theophylline are added. If Asthma symptoms and flare-ups persist, oral corticosteroids are prescribed.

There are currently six US FDA approved monoclonal antibodies for add-on biological Severe Asthma treatment. They include Cinqair (reslizumab) Teva Pharmaceutical, Dupixent (dupilumab) Sanofi, and Regeneron, Fasenra (benralizumab) AstraZeneca/Kyowa Kirin, Tezspire (tezepelumab) AstraZeneca and Amgen, Nucala (mepolizumab) GlaxoSmithKline, and Xolair (omalizumab) Novartis/Genentech.

Several new severe asthma therapeutic options are currently being developed. The key assets include GSK3511294 (Depemokimab) by GlaxoSmithKline, PT010 (Breztri/Trixeo/BGF MDI (budesonide-glycopyrrolate-formoterol inhalation)) by AstraZeneca, and PT027 (BDA MDI/Budesonide/albuterol sulfate metered-dose inhaler) by AstraZeneca and Bond Avillion. They are in the late stage of development and are expected to launch in the forecasted period (2022-2032). Several other companies are also developing drugs for Severe Asthma treatment including Novartis (CSJ117), 4D pharma (MRx-4DP0004), Roche (RG6173), Pieris Pharma, and AstraZeneca (PRS-060/AZD1402), Biosion (BSI-045B), among others.

Severe Asthma Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

GSK3511294 (Depemokimab) : GlaxoSmithKline

: PT010: AstraZeneca

PT027: AstraZeneca and Avillion

and CSJ117: Novartis

MRx-4DP0004: 4D pharma

RG6173: Roche

PRS-060/AZD1402: Pieris Pharma and AstraZeneca

and BSI-045B: Biosion

AVTX-002: Avalo Therapeutics

Severe Asthma Market Dynamics

Severe Asthma market growth in the coming years is dependent on several factors such as an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Severe Asthma and increasing demand for personalized therapies. Also, the development of well-designed, randomized, controlled non-crossover trials with the potential benefits for patients will drive the Severe Asthma market growth in the forecast period. In addition to that, approvals and entry of new drugs will change the Severe Asthma market dynamics in the future. Several pharmaceutical giants are investigating drugs for Severe Asthma treatment with an improved diagnostic approach leading to a rise in the Severe Asthma market in the coming years.

On the other hand, a lack of effective specific treatments in non-eosinophilic asthma (NEA) can represent an orphan asthma endotype serving as a drawback in the Severe Asthma market growth. Other factors such as a high cost of treatment, limitations in diagnosis, incorrect inhaler techniques, and poor adherence to treatment can all be considered as potential barriers to the rise of the Severe Asthma market.

Scope of the Severe Asthma Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Severe Asthma Companies: GSK, AstraZeneca, Avillion, 4D Pharma, Avalo Therapeutics, Biosion, Roche, Amgen, Avalo Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharma, Novartis, and many others.

GSK, AstraZeneca, Avillion, 4D Pharma, Avalo Therapeutics, Biosion, Roche, Amgen, Avalo Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharma, Novartis, and many others. Key Severe Asthma Pipeline Therapies : GSK3511294, PT010, PT027, CSJ117, MRx-4DP0004, RG6173, PRS-060/AZD1402, BSI-045B, AVTX-002, and others

: GSK3511294, PT010, PT027, CSJ117, MRx-4DP0004, RG6173, PRS-060/AZD1402, BSI-045B, AVTX-002, and others Severe Asthma Therapeutic Assessment : Severe Asthma current marketed and emerging therapies

: Severe Asthma current marketed and emerging therapies Severe Asthma Market Dynamics: Severe Asthma market drivers and barriers

Severe Asthma market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Severe Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Severe Asthma Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Severe Asthma 5 Severe Asthma Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Severe Asthma: Disease Background and Overview 7 Diagnosis of Severe Asthma 8 Severe Asthma Treatment 9 Conclusion for Severe Asthma 10 Severe Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Severe Asthma Patient Journey 12 Key Endpoints in Severe Asthma Clinical Trials 13 Severe Asthma Marketed Therapies 14 Severe Asthma Emerging Therapies 15 Severe Asthma: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 17 KOL Views 18 Severe Asthma Market Drivers 19 Severe Asthma Market Barriers 20 Severe Asthma SWOT Analysis 21 Severe Asthma Unmet Needs 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

