Sevii Unveils Autonomous Identity Security Module, Propelling Cyber Defense into the next level of Autonomous Action

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevii, the leader in autonomous agentic AI cybersecurity, today announced the general availability of its Autonomous Identity Security module, a breakthrough addition to its Level 5 Autonomous Defense & Remediation (ADR) platform. This new capability embeds Sevii's autonomous defense and remediation "Agentic AI Cyber Warriors" deep into the identity attack surface, where adversaries increasingly begin high impact breaches, allowing them to respond at machine speed and scale, without requiring human intervention.

Adversaries are increasingly targeting identities to compromise endpoint, cloud, AI, and SAAS assets. Identity-based attacks have risen 68% year-over-year and empowered by dark AI and large language models, are doing so at machine speed and scale. Even though identity threat detection tools alert on these attacks within minutes, security teams using legacy Security Operations Architectures and Processes still take hours to detect, analyze, and remediate, creating a critical timing mismatch.

Defending against these AI-powered threats that move faster and at increasing scale demands a new category of product — Autonomous Defense & Remediation (ADR). Powered by agentic AI agents that do the work as an extension of the customer's security team, ADR levels the playing field.

Sevii's Autonomous Identity Security Module is powered by ADR agentic AI identity Cyber Warrior agents that process all identity threat detections, autonomously perform escalated and retrospective hunts to determine context, and remediate compromised identities in minutes. Early customer deployments demonstrate Cyber AI ROI outcomes with >95% improvements in Mean Time to Detect (MTTD), Mean Time to Hunt (MTTH), and Mean Time to Recommend & Remediate (MTTRR).

"Adversaries Aren't Waiting for Humans to React — Why Should Defense?"

"In today's cyber battlespace, attackers are using autonomous AI to identify and exploit identity weaknesses in minutes," said Curt Aubley, CEO and Co-Founder of Sevii. "Defense must run at the same speed, not at the pace of analyst queues and manual triage. Sevii invented Autonomous Defense & Remediation and our new Autonomous Identity Security module addresses the speed and scale of identity-driven compromise, without humans in the loop, but with the AI governance customers expect and demand."

Security Tools Create Work — Sevii ADR Agents Do the Work

Security teams have invested in endpoint protection platforms, identity threat detection systems, legacy AI-enabled SOCs, and managed detection & response services. While some of these tools are necessary, they inundate teams with detections that require manual analysis and response.

Sevii's ADR AI Control Plane works across these heterogeneous tool and services silos, providing AI Governance, AI Reasoning, and AI Actions that unify hunting and autonomous remediation into a single, proactive defense layer.

"Cyber Outcomes Are What Lowers Risk, Alerts Don't," said Stephen Collins, CTO of Sevii. "Security isn't measured by noise or analyst activity — it's measured by how quickly systems are protected. Sevii ADR with Autonomous Identity Security stops adversaries where most breaches start, with identity. This isn't augmentation. This is AI Automation with AI Governance, and it's redefining what real defense looks like."

Strategic Momentum & Recognition

Sevii's leadership in autonomous defense continues to accelerate. The company was selected for the 2026 CrowdStrike, AWS & NVIDIA Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, showcasing its autonomous remediation capabilities alongside cloud and AI innovations. Sevii was also honored as the "Most Innovative AI Cybersecurity Product Company" for 2025 by Cyber Defense Magazine for pioneering agentic AI defense technology.

About Sevii

Sevii delivers the world's first Level 5 Autonomous Defense & Remediation (ADR) platform powered by agentic AI. Its autonomous agentic Cyber Warrior agents process detections, hunt, reason, and remediate threats across identity, endpoint, and cloud environments at machine speed, eliminating adversaries without human intervention with strong AI execution governance. Designed to work across existing security stacks to dramatically reduce operational risk and cost, Sevii empowers organizations to outpace threat actors and achieve outcomes that truly matter. For more information, visit https://www.sevii.com .

