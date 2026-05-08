Sewa Harnesses Organizational Strength for Social Transformation

SAN ANTONIO, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering the keynote address at Sewa International's 20th national conference on "Strategic Horizons & Operational Excellence," Prof. Chaturvedi, Vice Chancellor of Nalanda University and a distinguished economist and policy thinker, noted, "Sewa International is bringing forward the power of consolidation and collective strength by harnessing organizational strength to drive meaningful social transformation."

Members of Sewa International's Board of Directors, Advisory Board, executive team, chapter presidents, coordinators, and other functionaries convened at Sewa's 20th National Conference at Om Ashram, in San Antonio, Texas From left to right, sitting: Dr. Hetal Nayak, an Anesthesiologist; Saumitra Gokhale, a Sewa advisor; Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, Vice Chancellor of Nalanda University; Suresh Jain, the chairman of Sewa's Board; & Srikanth Gundavarapu, Sewa USA's President at Sewa's 20th National Conference at Om Ashram, in San Antonio, Texas

"The way we look at humanity must change, and we must move toward a collective, cosmic perspective, where the unit of concern is not just the individual but the entire ecosystem. This aligns with Indian principles of law, work, and prosperity, and acknowledges the limits of purely human-centered development," Dr. Chaturvedi added. He strongly advocated that we must reimagine institutions for humanity based on lessons from Nalanda, a celebrated seat of learning from ancient India. He also pointed out that the Washington Consensus, a set of economic policies aimed at developing countries, leads to the exploitation of nature.

Dr. Chaturvedi drew a parallel, noting that Sewa International is a grassroots, volunteer-driven organization reflecting Nalanda's age-old community-embedded model. At the 20th National Conference held in San Antonio on May 2–3, 2026, over 170 volunteers from 25 chapters attended. Participants included Sewa's board of directors, advisory board members, executive team, chapter presidents, coordinators, and other functionaries.

Jose Menendez, State Senator representing Texas Senate District 26 and a resident of San Antonio, appreciated Sewa's 20-year journey serving the underserved. John Lujan, State Representative from District 118 and a football coach, and Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, a councilwoman from San Antonio, attended the conference.

In his welcome address, Suresh Jain, Sewa Board Chairman, said the national convention provides an opportunity for volunteers to learn from each other and get inspired.

Sewa International USA President, Srikanth Gundavarapu, released the annual report, describing it as a reflection of "compassion in action" and a mirror of Sewa's impact. He also announced key new leadership positions to strengthen focus areas, including community engagement and promotion, IT, youth engagement, grants, and thought leadership and policy.

In his concluding remarks, Saumitra Gokhale, Sewa advisor, said, Sewa's vision is to create a harmonious world where humanity experiences oneness through service.

Sewa honored Ramesh Bhutada, member, Board of Directors, and Ramesh Shah, a well-known community leader from Houston, with the Sewa Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their service and commitment to the community over the past six decades.

Founded in 2003, Sewa International now has 46 chapters across the US and over 5,000 volunteers. In 2025, Sewa conducted 1,217 events and 800 outreaches. Its major programs include Disaster Recovery, Family Services, LEAD, SHE, and Sponsor a Child (SAC), supporting thousands of beneficiaries and students in the US, India, and Sri Lanka.

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c) (3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

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SOURCE Sewa International