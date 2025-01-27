Sewa International Pitches in to Help Los Angeles Victims

News provided by

Sewa International

Jan 27, 2025, 08:34 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewa International, in response to the deadly wildfires in the Los Angeles area, has launched a fundraiser and has sent volunteers to deliver essential aid and coordinate efforts to address urgent needs.

Continue Reading
Sewa International Pitches in to Help Los Angeles Victims
Sewa International Pitches in to Help Los Angeles Victims
Sewa volunteers ensuring support during recovery efforts
Sewa volunteers ensuring support during recovery efforts

At least 28 people have died, nearly 22 individuals remain missing, and more than 14,000 structures have been destroyed due to devastating wildfires that began sweeping across the Los Angeles area on January 7. Over 50,000 residents in Southern California are currently under evacuation orders or warnings. The situation remains dire as emergency crews work tirelessly to prevent further spread.

Amidst this crisis, Sewa International USA's Los Angeles Chapter is actively collaborating with local authorities to provide immediate relief and support to affected communities.

Sewa International has also launched a fundraiser to support wildfire relief efforts. Generous contributions from donors have already helped raise nearly $20,000. All proceeds will go directly to assisting families and individuals impacted by the disaster, helping them recover and rebuild their lives.

Sewa International President Arun Kankani, in his message to volunteers said, "It is important that we as a community come together during this critical time and help mitigate the suffering as much as we can. Any contributions to the wildfire relief fund will provide shelter, food, clothing, and other essential supplies to those in need."

How to Help

Donations can be made through Sewa International's website at www.sewausa.org. Every contribution, big or small, can make a difference in helping wildfire victims recover and rebuild their lives.

Link to donate via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AF2jSfAYc/

Link to donate on Sewa website: https://sewausa.org/SouthernCaliforniaFacesDevastatingWildfires

About Sewa International
Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c) (3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

Media Contact:
Vidyasagar Tontalapur
720.526.9939
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sewa International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Sewa Atlanta's Annual Gala Highlights Social Impact, Raises Over $500,000

Sewa Atlanta's Annual Gala Highlights Social Impact, Raises Over $500,000

Sewa International Atlanta raised over $500,000 at its Annual Gala on Saturday, December 7, at Hotel Twelve Midtown, Autograph Collection. The event...
9/11 Memorial Unveiled in Chesterfield, NJ, and National Day of Service Commemorated in Milpitas, CA

9/11 Memorial Unveiled in Chesterfield, NJ, and National Day of Service Commemorated in Milpitas, CA

Sewa International unveiled a 9/11 memorial in Chesterfield, New Jersey, on September 11, 2024, during a special ceremony to honor the victims and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

Natural Disasters

Natural Disasters

Natural Disasters

Natural Disasters

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics