Sewa International Pitches in to Help Los Angeles Victims

Sewa International, in response to the deadly wildfires in the Los Angeles area, has launched a fundraiser and has sent volunteers to deliver essential aid and coordinate efforts to address urgent needs.

At least 28 people have died, nearly 22 individuals remain missing, and more than 14,000 structures have been destroyed due to devastating wildfires that began sweeping across the Los Angeles area on January 7. Over 50,000 residents in Southern California are currently under evacuation orders or warnings. The situation remains dire as emergency crews work tirelessly to prevent further spread.

Amidst this crisis, Sewa International USA's Los Angeles Chapter is actively collaborating with local authorities to provide immediate relief and support to affected communities.

Sewa International has also launched a fundraiser to support wildfire relief efforts. Generous contributions from donors have already helped raise nearly $20,000. All proceeds will go directly to assisting families and individuals impacted by the disaster, helping them recover and rebuild their lives.

Sewa International President Arun Kankani, in his message to volunteers said, "It is important that we as a community come together during this critical time and help mitigate the suffering as much as we can. Any contributions to the wildfire relief fund will provide shelter, food, clothing, and other essential supplies to those in need."

How to Help

Donations can be made through Sewa International's website at www.sewausa.org. Every contribution, big or small, can make a difference in helping wildfire victims recover and rebuild their lives.

Link to donate via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AF2jSfAYc/

Link to donate on Sewa website: https://sewausa.org/SouthernCaliforniaFacesDevastatingWildfires

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c) (3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

