Sewa International Volunteers Support FIFA World Cup Operations in Houston, Raise Funds for Family Services

HOUSTON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewa International supported operations during three FIFA World Cup matches at NRG Stadium in Houston on June 14, June 20, and July 4 in partnership with S.A.F.E. (Security, Athletic Facilities & Events) Management. More than 120 Sewa volunteers contributed 2,051 service hours, helping welcome thousands of fans while raising over $35,000 to strengthen Sewa's Family Services Program.

Sewa recognized volunteers at a Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast, where they received commemorative FIFA volunteer T-shirts and celebrated their service Sewa volunteers welcomed thousands of fans at FIFA World Cup matches at Houston's NRG Stadium, assisting with entry screening, ticket scanning, and directions

The volunteers served in key operational roles, including fan entry screening, ticket scanning, directional assistance, and line management. Despite Houston's summer heat and occasional rain, they completed long shifts with dedication and teamwork. Sewa recognized their efforts during a Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast on July 12, where volunteers received commemorative FIFA volunteer T-shirts and celebrated the impact of their service.

The funds raised will support Sewa's Family Services Program, which assists individuals and families facing difficult circumstances, including the loss of a loved one, medical emergencies, family crises, immigration-related challenges, and senior citizen support. The contribution will help expand the program's reach and provide timely assistance to more community members in need.

"Our volunteers served with dedication, enthusiasm, and compassion throughout this unique opportunity. Working 8 to 10 hours outdoors during the Houston summer required commitment and resilience. We sincerely thank every volunteer for their selfless service and are grateful to S.A.F.E. Management for partnering with us to create this meaningful opportunity that will directly benefit families in need," said Srikanth Gundavarapu, President of Sewa International USA.

"We appreciate Sewa International and its team and the support and energy they brought to the World Cup in Houston," said Becca Holtgreive, Managing Director of S.A.F.E. Management. "We hope we have the opportunity to work together again."

Volunteer Vishal Khurana praised the event's organizers and said serving fans from around the world made the experience especially rewarding. Volunteer Preanka Arti, one of only 10 Sewa volunteers who served during all three matches, described the experience as physically demanding but deeply fulfilling, saying she was proud to represent her community while welcoming thousands of international fans.

For more information about Sewa International and its programs, visit www.sewausa.org or contact [email protected]

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c) (3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

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SOURCE Sewa International