SEXUAL ASSAULT VICTIM'S ATTORNEYS ANNOUNCE CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST ALLEGED SEXUAL ABUSER

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Potts Law Firm has filed a civil lawsuit against Leroy "Art" Adam, a resident of Round Rock, Texas. This lawsuit comes in addition to the Williamson County District Attorney charging Leroy "Art" Adam with a felony count of indecency with a child under criminal case no. 24-1087-K277.

Leroy “Art” Adam, 2024

The facts of this case are tragic, horrific to say the least. The victim Jane Doe is 9 years old. The civil lawsuit against Adam reminds us that "Every child has the right to feel safe and secure in their dwelling and surrounding environments," said National Managing Partner Derek Potts. "Sexual abuse of children is a crisis that we can't ignore or turn a blind eye to. As a society, one should have a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, inappropriate sexual behavior and discrimination."

Leroy "Art" Adam, 2024

The sexual abuse alleged in the civil complaint would destroy any child' s sense of safety, turning a safe abode into a nightmare. The lawsuit (Case No. 24-1432-C395), filed in the 395th District Court of Williamson County, Texas alleges that from 2019 through at least early 2024, Leroy "Art" Adam subjected his own grandchild, Jane Doe, to severe, pervasive sexual abuse, harassment not limited to sexual contact, inappropriate touching, solicitation of nude photos and sexual comments.

This lawsuit will also serve as a message to people who have control over their homes to encourage community dialogue, prohibit victim shaming and any sort of discrimination and/or criminal behavior.

The Potts Law Firm is the nation's leading firm representing survivors in child sexual abuse cases.

SOURCE Potts Law Firm