Sexual Wellness Pioneer Satisfyer Wins Eleven GOOD DESIGN® Awards

Satisfyer is known for developing innovative and sleek products for men, women and couples at accessible price points, ensuring that individuals do not have to sacrifice on design or functionality, based on their budget. With this commitment, Satisfyer continues to create products that blend technology with sexual health to provide life-changing experiences for consumers.

"Satisfyer is dedicated to developing products that consumers are excited to purchase and use, and the first step in that creation is stunning design," said Jerome Bensimon, head of Satisfyer sales in the U.S. "We're humbled to be honored by the GOOD DESIGN® Awards for the fourth year in a row in its search to recognize cutting-edge design in consumer products and graphics."

For over 70 years, The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd. have presented the GOOD DESIGN® Awards to over 40,000 recipients. Winners are selected by a jury of design professionals, industry specialists and design press based on criteria around materials, concept, construction, function, innovative design, new technologies and more.

In addition to the awarded products, Satisfyer continues to pioneer a shift in the sexual wellness category. The company recently launched its new app, Satisfyer Connect, and a line of app-enabled products. Satisfyer Connect allows users to create a customizable, multi-sensorial experience that integrates touch, sound and haptic feedback with compatible Satisfyer devices.

Additional information about Satisfyer and its award-winning devices can be found at us.satisfyer.com .

About Satisfyer

Blending tech innovation and sexual health, Satisfyer is a sexual wellness brand dedicated to creating pleasurable, multi-sensory experiences for consumers. Established in 2016, Satisfyer set the tone within the industry, proclaiming that sexual health is for everyone, regardless of their sexual preference, socio-economic background, age, gender or skill level. Available in more than 100 countries, with over 200 products and over 180 design awards, Satisfyer offers the most comprehensive and robust assortment of high-quality devices, all at accessible prices. Satisfyer leads the category in many countries, due to its marquee product, the Pro 2, which is the most sold sexual wellness device in the world. For more information, please visit www.satisfyer.com

