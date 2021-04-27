Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market to Grow by USD 74.64 Million During 2021-2025|Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market Participants:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories offers real-time CT/NG assay that provides detection of Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae with proven clinical performance in sexually transmitted disease testing.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co. offer ETEST Ceftazidime/Avibactam (CZA 256).

bioMerieux SA

bioMerieux SA offers a variety of testing kit solutions.

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market is segmented as below:

Product

Laboratory Testing Devices



POC Testing Devices

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market is driven by factors such as increased initiatives by governments worldwide, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, and the increasing prevalence of STDs. In addition, other factors such as the increasing involvement of various organizations to create awareness about STDs, advances that enable the rapid diagnosis of STDs, and approval of drugs and strong drug pipeline are expected to trigger the sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

