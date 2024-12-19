Seyond to Exhibit High Fidelity LiDAR Solutions at CES 2025

Experience How Seyond is Transforming Intelligent Systems Globally at Booth #5060

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seyond, a global leader in LiDAR solutions, today announced that it will exhibit its latest technology at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taking place January 7-10, CES will serve as a platform for Seyond to showcase how its LiDAR solutions power intelligent systems worldwide.

Visit Seyond at Booth #5060 to see their LiDAR solutions are shaping the future of automotive, robotics, intelligent transportation, and infrastructure.

"CES 2025 is the perfect stage to share how Seyond's technology is advancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability," said Junwei Bao, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Seyond. "We are excited to engage with global industry leaders and demonstrate how our solutions are shaping the future of automotive, robotics, intelligent transportation, and infrastructure with unmatched precision and reliability."

At the Seyond Booth #5060 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, attendees, customers, and industry partners will have the opportunity to experience:

Falcon K : With an ultra-long range of over 500m , the Falcon K sensor delivers high-fidelity data with exceptional resolution and flexibility for precise object detection and tracking. It has an adjustable region of interest function that enables users to maximize point density where it matters most. Rigorously tested with proven automotive-grade reliability and lifetime, the Falcon K is mass-produced, with over 400,000 units delivered. Customers globally use this sensor to enhance safety across automotive, intelligent transportation, robotics, and smart infrastructure applications.

Robin W : The Robin W provides a wide field-of-view of 120°x70° and a detection range from 0.1m to 150m . The sensor's compact form factor makes it easy to integrate into the sides of vehicles for blind spot and side and rearview monitoring or into a variety of robotics platforms. The Robin W offers high resolution data essential for accurate object detection and classification. Reliable and power-efficient, the Robin W is a sensor that delivers high quality at an outstanding price point.

Robin E1X: The Robin E1X is a long-range sensor in a compact size that offers unequaled power efficiency, making it ideal for large-scale production. Its slim form factor enables seamless vehicle integration, including behind the windshield, in the headlight, grille, or front bumper. The Robin E1X has a wide FoV of 120°x20° and was developed using proven scanning architecture to optimize point cloud consistency. Like Seyond's other sensors, the Robin E1X delivers automotive-grade reliability and lifetime, and can be used across a variety of industries, including mobility and robotics. Contact Seyond to learn more by clicking HERE.

Seyond ITS Management Platform (SIMPL) : SIMPL uses reliable LiDAR technology and advanced software platform to manage traffic, improve safety, optimize tolling and plan for system maintenance. SIMPL offers reliable, efficient and accurate traffic detection solutions at the intersection and on highways, optimizing modern traffic management.

Live Demonstrations: Visitors can experience live the ultra-high resolution of the Falcon K and the Robin W point clouds. In addition, Seyond will demonstrate how they integrate the Robin W into a Robot Dog to enable advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance. Also equipped with the Robin W, Clearpath Robotics's Jackal Unmanned Ground Vehicle will be on full display. By leveraging Seyond's LiDAR, Clearpath is empowering their robots to tackle complex terrains with enhanced accuracy and reliability.

Attendees visiting Booth #5060 will also learn about Seyond's Rotational to Directional LiDAR campaign, where the company is supporting users to smoothly switch from rotational LiDAR systems to Seyond's advanced directional LiDAR sensors. To learn about exclusive benefits, unparalleled support, and how to upgrade with confidence, read the blog Level Up Your LiDAR: Switch from Rotational to Directional with Seyond!

About Seyond

Seyond™ is a global leader in high fidelity LiDAR solutions, powering a safer, smarter and more mobile world across the automotive, intelligent transportation, robotics and infrastructure industries. Seyond delivers a dynamic portfolio of robust, high resolution LiDAR sensors, perception software, and the Seyond ITS Management Platform (SIMPL). Founded in Silicon Valley with a global footprint, Seyond is dedicated to the highest quality engineering and manufacturing, and unwavering commitment to our customers.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013A00001VMPMjQAP

