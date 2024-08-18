SF Intra-city (9699.HK) to be Included in Hang Seng Composite Index, is expected to enter Stock Connect on 9th September

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd. ("SF Intra-city" or the "Group", Stock Code: 9699.HK), China's largest third-party on-demand delivery service provider, is pleased to announce that, according to the results of the Hang Seng Index series review announced by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited on August 16, 2024, SF Intra-city will be included in the following Hang Seng Index series. The related changes will take effect from Monday, September 9, 2024:

（1）Hang Seng Composite Index ("Hang Seng Composite Index")；

（2）Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Industrials ("Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Industrials")；

（3）Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index ("Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index")；

（4）Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index ("Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index")；

（5）Hang Seng SCHK Materials & Industrials Index ("Hang Seng SCHK Materials & Industrials Index")；

This move marks a significant milestone in the development of the Group's business, which will benefit the Group's trading liquidity and valuation.

Hang Seng Composite Index is one of the most influential stock price indices reflecting the Hong Kong stock market, covering the top 95% of the total market capitalization of compainies listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. It provides a comprehensive indicator of the Hong Kong market. Hang Seng Composite Index can be used as a basis for issuing index funds, mutual funds, and performance benchmarks, aiding both global and local investors in formulating investment strategies. Following the inclusion of SF Intra-city in the Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Composite Industry Index – Industrials, Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index and Hang Seng SCHK Materials & Industrials Index, the Group's stocks will be eligible for trading on "Stock Connect," which is a channel for stock trading and investment between investors in Hong Kong and Mainland China's capital markets.

Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index aims to reflect the overall performance of the securities listed in Hong Kong that are eligible for trading via the southbound trading link of Stock Connect.The index's selection scope includes eligible stocks traded through Stock Connect, with additional liquidity filtering, aiming to provide a more investable index for Mainland Chinese investors. For more details, please visit the Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited website (http://www.hsi.com.hk) for related index announcements.

Since its listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2021, SF Intra-city has continuously grown its business revenue and profitability, achieving impressive performance and further unlocking investment value. Looking ahead, SF Intra-city will actively seize market opportunities through the continuous penetration of diversified traffic, development of local retail, acceleration of intra-city logistics, and expansion of third-party on-demand delivery services. The Group is committed to large-scale expansion, covering various scenarios, providing excellent services, and establishing a solid network to enhance its medium- to long-term revenue and profit potential. Additionally, the Group will adapt to evolving consumer trends by focusing on serving customers, industries, and society, creating more flexible income opportunities, and delivering broader value to our customers and shareholders.

