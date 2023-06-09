SFC INKS UNPRECEDENTED 10-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH SALT LIFE

DALLAS, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) the governing body of saltwater tournament fishing, announced it has signed an unprecedented 10-year extension with founding partner Salt Life®, the performance and lifestyle brand. Salt Life has been a day-one partner with the SFC as its official apparel and sunglasses supplier.

As part of the extended relationship, Salt Life is constructing a new content studio for SFC located in Pompano Beach, Florida. Construction on the studio has begun in preparation for May 2024, the start of the third SFC season. The Salt Life studio will be instrumental in the continued development of SFC, exemplified by this season's technological breakthroughs.

"We are blown away by the platform SFC offers and its connection to fishing fans of all kinds," said Jeff Stillwell, President of Salt Life. "It was an easy decision to double down on our relationship and build a space that will allow for the evolution of its tournaments and the content they create. When we saw how well SFC's model works, we chose to lean in hard!"

"Salt Life has been an incredible partner both on and off the water," said Mark Neifeld, CEO and Commissioner of SFC. "Providing their exceptional performance apparel, studio space and access to their brand ambassadors, Salt Life is a vital part of the SFC. We are proud of their commitment to working alongside our team for years to come."

Now in its second season, SFC is the first offshore fishing series to feature live from-the-water tournament coverage on a premier cable sports network, bringing the adrenaline and excitement of saltwater fishing to the masses. Three-time world Sailfish Champion and Emmy-nominated television host Peter Miller, who is celebrating 10 years with Salt Life this season, will anchoring the coverage each week alongside veteran broadcaster Robbie Floyd from SFC Studios.

At the end of the 2023 season, SFC awards $1 million to the overall Billfish Champion team and $100,000 to the winners of two divisions: Atlantic and Gulf. In addition, $50,000 is awarded to anglers for the "championship fish" competitions, in which the prize money is given to the four anglers with the heaviest of four species: mahi mahi, yellowfin tuna, bigeye tuna and wahoo.

Fans can watch SFC action on CBS Sports Network and broadcasts will also be available on YouTube.

To learn more about the Sport Fishing Championship Season, visit sportfishingchampionship.com.

About Sport Fishing Championship

SFC is the governing body of saltwater tournament fishing with SFC being the largest owner and media rights holder of saltwater fishing tournaments in the industry, available to watch on every major cable and OTT platform on CBS Sports Network, as well as the SFC's YouTube channel. In April 2023 SFC launched The Catch, an offshore fishing competition that paired current NFL greats with SFC star anglers. The two-hour live event aired on CBS and Paramount+.

About Salt Life

Salt Life® is a leading ocean lifestyle brand embracing those who love fishing, diving, surfing, beach fun, sun-soaked relaxation, and everything in between. Founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Salt Life has grown through widespread distribution and coast-to-coast retail stores. The brand's professional roster boasts numerous athletes, sportsmen, and other ambassadors in the fishing, surfing, diving, and music worlds. Salt Life offers omnichannel consumer engagement though their YouTube Channel, Instagram, Facebook, in-store activations, and The Daily Salt content portal, which includes the newly launched Above & Below: a Salt Life Podcast and Charter Captains and Surf Instructor Directories.

Salt Life products are available to consumers at www.saltlife.com , in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores, and sporting goods retailers, as well as at Salt Life's various branded retail stores. The brand's flagship store is in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where the term "Salt Life" was coined over 15 years ago.

About Delta Apparel, Inc

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores, and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants, and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company's products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com, and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,400 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

SOURCE Sport Fishing Championship