SFCCC's Street Outreach Services: Transforming Lives This Holiday Season

San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium (SFCCC) celebrates the impact of its Street Outreach Services (SOS) this holiday season.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis has received care from SFCCC's SOS program, a mobile medical outreach program, for about 5 years, helping him manage medications, tending his wounds, providing preventive care, and connecting him to street-based social work for additional support. Curtis says, "The SOS program has been a tremendous asset, helping me cope with my chronic pain." He remembers a time when he lived on the street and his legs were often severely swollen and uncomfortable; he says SOS cared for him without judgment and he felt so much better after their visits. He says, "I thank the whole SOS team- they always greet me with a smile and ask if I need anything."

Curtis and Dr. Katie Taylor

For over 40 years, SFCCC's SOS program has brought high quality, compassionate and non-judgmental health care directly to San Franciscans experiencing homelessness, meeting them in places where they live and congregate. In 2001, they expanded the program to include the companion animals of their clients. Today their devoted team of staff and volunteers serves over 1,000 humans and 500 pets per year.

SOS volunteer, Dr. Katie Taylor, is a key part of the team-based care the program provides to Curtis. Curtis says, "Dr. Katie doesn't see us as just unhoused people or drug users; she sees us as human beings. She prioritizes my health and is always there to help." Dr. Katie says she admires Curtis' caring and sociable nature, noting how he often asks the SOS team to check on other patients, always looking out for his neighbors. "That generosity of spirit is something I truly admire about Curtis", she says. She notes that linking Curtis to stable housing has made a significant difference in his overall health and she is so glad he's now able to live indoors.

About SFCCC: San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium is a partnership of nonprofit health centers dedicated to bridging the gap in access to compassionate, inclusive, and comprehensive healthcare for San Francisco's diverse communities.

