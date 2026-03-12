sFOX Names Diana Pires Chief Business Officer as Institutional Demand for Crypto Infrastructure Accelerates

James Kiernan Appointed Chief Compliance Officer to Lead Global Regulatory Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- sFOX, a leading institutional digital asset trading and infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of Diana Pires as Chief Business Officer and James Kiernan as Chief Compliance Officer, expanding its executive leadership as institutional participation in digital asset markets continues to grow.

The appointments come as financial institutions increase engagement with digital assets and require infrastructure capable of supporting compliant, large-scale trading. sFOX has processed more than $600 billion in notional transfer volume and serves 2,000+ businesses globally. The company has increasingly focused on building infrastructure that enables institutions to access liquidity, execute large trades, and operate within evolving global regulatory frameworks.

Pires joined sFOX in 2025 as Vice President of Sales and has been promoted to Chief Business Officer, where she will lead strategic growth initiatives and business operations across the company's institutional trading platform. She brings more than 15 years of experience building institutional digital asset businesses globally, including building and leading OKX's first institutional team in Hong Kong and helping launch Crypto.com's exchange operations.

"Institutions have moved beyond experimenting with digital assets and are now building real financial products around them," said Diana Pires, Chief Business Officer at sFOX. "That shift requires infrastructure designed for scale, liquidity, and compliance. sFOX is uniquely positioned to support institutions as digital assets become an increasingly important part of global financial markets."

sFOX also announced the promotion of James Kiernan to Chief Compliance Officer, where he will oversee the firm's global compliance program and regulatory strategy. Kiernan will continue to serve as the firm's U.S. Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) Officer, a role he has held for more than four years. He brings nearly two decades of experience leading financial crime compliance programs across traditional financial institutions and digital asset markets, including roles at RBC Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, and City National Bank of Florida. Earlier in his career, he served as an Operations and Intelligence Officer in a U.S. Army Civil Affairs Brigade.

"Strong compliance frameworks and effective financial crime prevention are foundational to the continued growth of digital asset markets," said James Kiernan, Chief Compliance Officer at sFOX. "Our focus is on maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance while supporting the responsible development of the digital asset ecosystem."

"Institutional adoption of digital assets requires infrastructure that can scale responsibly," said Javier Martinez, CEO of sFOX. "Diana brings the experience to expand our institutional trading business globally, while James ensures we continue building the compliance foundation institutions expect. Their leadership will be instrumental as sFOX enters its next phase of growth."

Together, the appointments reflect the continued evolution of sFOX's leadership team as the company scales infrastructure to support institutional trading, liquidity access, and compliant participation in global digital asset markets.

