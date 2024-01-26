SG360° Continues Record Investment in Digital Print Platform Expansion

News provided by

SG360°

26 Jan, 2024, 08:34 ET

WHEELING, Ill., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, marketing services provider and among the top three direct mail producers in the U.S., is excited to announce a significant move toward further expansion of their digital print platform to support evolving client, and broader marketplace, demand for more targeted, relevant marketing communications.  

Continue Reading
SG360°Facility Sign
SG360°Facility Sign

SG360° is adding wide-web digital capability with full inline finishing to its growing digital print platform, which will deliver speed to market benefits and a broad range of formatting options, with full dynamic content possibilities. This will bring SG360° to have one of the most robust digital print offerings in the industry, with sights on further expansion.

With a shift in the makeup of marketing mail, and the growing trend for its clients to use data to drive unique content, SG360° will also be consolidating its web lithography manufacturing footprint. Winding down one of its six Chicagoland facilities by the end of 2024, the company will move four inline webs from Broadview, IL to its corporate headquarters in Wheeling, IL, making the headquarters home to 13 inline webs. As an industry leader in web inline lithography, this platform rationalization enables more efficient operations that focus on best matching the way clients want to print and personalize as market demand continues to evolve, putting the company in the best position for future growth.

In the last few years, SG360° has honed its focus on providing more comprehensive solutions to help marketers improve performance and has climbed in market share ever since. This evolution has included the addition of several key components that enable high performance marketing for SG360° clients:

  • Marketing Services, including audience insights and modeling, campaign strategy and creative, and omnichannel campaign execution
  • Digital print platform expansion to support highly dynamic direct mail content
  • HITRUST certification for the highest measurable standards around the acquisition, management, safeguarding, processing, and disposal of personal data
  • Expanded in-house commingling capabilities to provide postal optimization on highly segmented data files
  • High resolution inkjet personalization heads on inline web litho platform
  • Enhanced digital workflow tools designed to support programmatic direct marketing

"As the direct mail market continues to evolve, both the SG360° team and our ownership are committed to expanding the capabilities required to meet the increasing needs of our clients", states President and CEO Edward Carroll. "This is a very exciting time for SG360° as we continue to invest for the future."

About SG360°

Since 1956, SG360° has thrived by anticipating and addressing client needs in the ever-changing direct marketing sphere. By continually redefining what direct mail is and what it can do, they have become an industry-leading provider of omnichannel direct marketing solutions. SG360°'s dedication to quality is regularly reflected in the multiple industry awards they receive annually.

Melanie De Caprio
SG360°
312-388-4894
[email protected]

SOURCE SG360°

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.