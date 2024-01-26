SG360° Continues Record Investment in Digital Print Platform Expansion

WHEELING, Ill., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, marketing services provider and among the top three direct mail producers in the U.S., is excited to announce a significant move toward further expansion of their digital print platform to support evolving client, and broader marketplace, demand for more targeted, relevant marketing communications.

SG360°Facility Sign

SG360° is adding wide-web digital capability with full inline finishing to its growing digital print platform, which will deliver speed to market benefits and a broad range of formatting options, with full dynamic content possibilities. This will bring SG360° to have one of the most robust digital print offerings in the industry, with sights on further expansion.

With a shift in the makeup of marketing mail, and the growing trend for its clients to use data to drive unique content, SG360° will also be consolidating its web lithography manufacturing footprint. Winding down one of its six Chicagoland facilities by the end of 2024, the company will move four inline webs from Broadview, IL to its corporate headquarters in Wheeling, IL, making the headquarters home to 13 inline webs. As an industry leader in web inline lithography, this platform rationalization enables more efficient operations that focus on best matching the way clients want to print and personalize as market demand continues to evolve, putting the company in the best position for future growth.

In the last few years, SG360° has honed its focus on providing more comprehensive solutions to help marketers improve performance and has climbed in market share ever since. This evolution has included the addition of several key components that enable high performance marketing for SG360° clients:

Marketing Services, including audience insights and modeling, campaign strategy and creative, and omnichannel campaign execution

Digital print platform expansion to support highly dynamic direct mail content

HITRUST certification for the highest measurable standards around the acquisition, management, safeguarding, processing, and disposal of personal data

Expanded in-house commingling capabilities to provide postal optimization on highly segmented data files

High resolution inkjet personalization heads on inline web litho platform

Enhanced digital workflow tools designed to support programmatic direct marketing

"As the direct mail market continues to evolve, both the SG360° team and our ownership are committed to expanding the capabilities required to meet the increasing needs of our clients", states President and CEO Edward Carroll. "This is a very exciting time for SG360° as we continue to invest for the future."

About SG360°

Since 1956, SG360° has thrived by anticipating and addressing client needs in the ever-changing direct marketing sphere. By continually redefining what direct mail is and what it can do, they have become an industry-leading provider of omnichannel direct marketing solutions. SG360°'s dedication to quality is regularly reflected in the multiple industry awards they receive annually.

