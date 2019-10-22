SG360° Expands Production Capabilities by Adding Canon Océ ProStream™ to Digital Lineup

WHEELING, Ill., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, an industry-leading end-to-end print and direct marketing solutions provider, today announced it is further expanding production capabilities with the addition of a Canon Océ ProStream.

Designed for high quality, versatility and efficiency, the Océ ProStream features 1,200 dpi resolution to deliver offset quality while maintaining the productivity and flexibility of inkjet. A key feature of the ProStream is its ability to print fully variable content on a broad range of paper substrates, including matte- and gloss-coated as well as inkjet-optimized stocks with vibrant colors, sharp images, smooth shadings and ultra-fine details.

"We constantly strive to provide the latest technologies and capabilities to support our clients' direct marketing needs and challenges," said John Wallace, president and CEO of SG360°. "The Canon ProStream will help deliver reduced cycle times and greater efficiency for our clients' marketing programs that require near offset quality and high degrees of variable content."

"The addition of the ProStream, along with the Komori GL840 announced earlier this month, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meet our customers' evolving needs," Wallace went on to say.

The Canon Océ ProStream, which includes a complete finishing line, is scheduled to go into live production in early December, adding expanded substrate capabilities to SG360°'s digital printing platform and improving the overall printing process for SG360° customers.

ABOUT SG360°

SG360° is an industry-leading printing and direct marketing services provider that offers a full range of design, print, finishing, mailing and freight services across a coordinated ecosystem of facilities at scale. Headquartered in Wheeling, Ill., it is owned by private equity firm ICV Partners, a certified MBE. Besides Wheeling, it has five additional facilities in the Chicagoland area as well as locations in California, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. More information is available at www.sg360.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Harbaugh

Kelly.Harbaugh@edelman.com

(312) 240-2897

SOURCE SG360°

Related Links

http://www.sg360.com

