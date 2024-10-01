SGH Names Emily Hopps Head of Its Building Technology, East, Region

She will lead and manage all building enclosure consulting divisions on the East Coast and Midwestern United States

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) announced changes to the firm's senior leadership team. SGH Principal Emily Hopps will serve as the new Building Technology Region Head, East, overseeing the building enclosure consulting divisions in Boston and Waltham, MA; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; and Washington, DC. In this role, she joins SGH's Executive Committee, which is responsible for the firm's management and operations decisions.

Emily R. Hopps, P.E.

"Emily represents the best of SGH, bringing a thoughtful approach, big-picture viewpoint, and team-first focus to her work as a leader, mentor, and client advocate," said SGH Chief Technology Officer Niklas Vigener. "She has committed her entire professional life to improving SGH, and it is especially rewarding to see this next step in her career."

Emily has extensive building enclosure consulting experience overseeing design, investigation, restoration, commissioning, and construction administration of historic and contemporary buildings. She specializes in building enclosure systems, including walls, roofing, waterproofing, and window and curtain walls. A dedicated leader and mentor, she built, and for several years led, SGH's Flooring, Paint, and Coatings practice group and has led many special corporate assignments. Emily is involved with several professional organizations outside of SGH, including being a Founding Director of the Professional Women in Construction Boston Chapter.

"I am honored to take on this role and support the many thought leaders and dedicated professionals across our Building Technology divisions," said Emily. "I love the work that we do and look forward to finding new ways we can improve the built environment for our clients and communities.

Emily replaces SGH Senior Principal Vince Cammalleri as Region Head as he focuses on his role as the firm's Head of Business Administration. SGH Principal Joshua Kivela will take on Emily's former role as Building Technology Division Head, Waltham. Josh specializes in designing high-performance enclosure systems for historic and contemporary buildings that integrate complex glazing, wall, roofing, and waterproofing systems.

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a national engineering firm committed to delivering holistic advice for our clients' most complex challenges. We leverage our collective and diverse experience, technical expertise, and industry knowledge of structures and building enclosures, advanced analysis, performance & code consulting, and applied science & research to deliver unrivaled, comprehensive solutions that drive superior performance. With 750 employees in nine office locations throughout the United States, SGH's industry-leading teams constantly seek to advance the meaning of what's possible. For more information, please visit www.sgh.com .

