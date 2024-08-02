SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) Surpasses More Than $100 Million In AUM

Innovative enhanced yield product USDX reaches AUM milestone in less than five months

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments (SGI) announced today that their SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) has vaulted past the $100 million mark in assets under management (AUM) since launching February 29, 2024. USDX is one of five ETFs that SGI has launched within the last year as the firm continues to expand its presence in the ETF space.

"We're excited by the traction our recent ETF efforts have been gaining, as we believe it represents an ever-growing democratization of the investment process in general," said Dave Harden, CEO/CIO, Summit Global Investments. "The rapid growth pattern of USDX indicates the growing desire investors have for preservation of capital, increased income, and higher yields—especially in the face of today's persistent inflation, higher-for-longer interest rate environment, broadening geo-political volatility, and concern over market concentration and valuations. There's also a large appetite for simplifying the investment process against the backdrop of this uniquely volatile economic landscape."

USDX utilizes a diversified portfolio of higher-yielding, high-quality short-term money market instruments, and implements SGI's risk-averse actively traded put and call options management designed to enhance yield and manage risk. "We believe this gives USDX the potential to provide improved yield compared to traditional Core investment strategies," Harden said.

As with all their investment vehicles, USDX is guided by SGI's Managed Risk Approach™, which seeks to preserve and grow capital by utilizing risk-appropriate strategies designed to minimize downside loss. "Ultimately, we think this approach gives investors a better opportunity to manage risk more diligently and experience the true power of compounding returns, and we look forward to pioneering more investment strategies with these founding principles in mind," Harden said.

About Summit Global Investments

Headquartered in Bountiful, Utah, SGI adheres to a disciplined, managed-risk, multi-factor investment process designed to find attractive investment opportunities. The firm manages multiple investment strategies for its clients. Over a full market cycle, their defensive strategies have historically limited downside risks and allowed for participation in market rallies. SGI's mission is clear – to help investors win. They care about return and deeply care about the risk associated with such returns. Ever mindful of the impact on their clients' assets, the combination of risk, return and impact is at the center of their Managed Risk Approach. ™

SGI's investment process has evolved over decades of research and continuous revisions to understand and exploit what reduces risk, avoids pitfalls and elevated idiosyncratic risks, and drives market returns.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888)251-4847 or visit our website at sgiam.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is a newly organized, diversified management investment company with no operating history. To the extent the Fund invests in Underlying Funds that invest in fixed income securities, the Fund will be subject to fixed income securities risks. While fixed income securities normally fluctuate less in price than stocks, there have been extended periods of increases in interest rates that have caused significant declines in fixed income securities prices. To the extent that a Fund invests in Underlying Funds that invest in high-yield securities and unrated securities of similar credit quality (commonly known as "junk bonds"), the Fund may be subject to greater levels of interest rate and credit risk than funds that do not invest in such securities. Small-cap companies that the Underlying Funds may invest in may be more volatile than, and not as readily marketable as, those of larger companies. Small companies may also have limited product lines, markets or financial resources and may be dependent on relatively small or inexperienced management groups. Underlying Funds that invest in foreign securities may be subject to special risks, including, but not limited to, currency exchange rate volatility, political, social or economic instability, less publicly available information, less stringent investor protections and differences in taxation, auditing and other financial practices. Investments in emerging market securities by Underlying Funds are subject to higher risks than those in developed countries because there is greater uncertainty in less established markets and economies. To the extent the Fund invests in Underlying Funds that focus their investments in a particular industry or sector, the Fund's shares may be more volatile and fluctuate more than shares of a fund investing in a broader range of securities.

S&P 500 is an unmanaged index which is widely regarded as the standard for measuring large-cap U.S. stock market performance.

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC

