Sgt. Clean Car Wash Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

UNIONTOWN, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sgt. Clean Car Wash is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® by Great Place to Work Institute, a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

This prestigious certification is a testament to Sgt. Clean Car Wash's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment where employees thrive and contribute to the overall success of the company. Great Place to Work® certification is based on a rigorous assessment of the company's workplace culture, policies, and employee feedback.

Sgt. Clean Car Wash underwent a thorough evaluation, including a comprehensive employee survey that measured key workplace factors such as trust, camaraderie, respect, and fairness. The certification is a reflection of the high level of employee satisfaction and engagement within the organization.

"We are thrilled to receive the Great Place to Work® certification, as it validates our ongoing efforts to create a workplace that values and prioritizes the well-being of our team members," said Brian Krusz, Founder. "At Sgt. Clean Car Wash, we believe that a positive work environment is essential for both personal and professional growth. This certification reinforces our commitment to providing a supportive and empowering workplace for our dedicated team."

Sgt. Clean Car Wash is dedicated to continuous improvement and is committed to implementing the best practices that contribute to a positive workplace culture. The company acknowledges that its success is directly tied to the talent, dedication, and enthusiasm of its employees.

The Great Place to Work® certification aligns with Sgt. Clean Car Wash's mission to provide exceptional service to its customers and build lasting relationships within the community. The company recognizes that a satisfied and engaged workforce is essential to delivering an outstanding customer experience.

About Sgt. Clean Car Wash

Sgt. Clean Car Wash is a Northeast Ohio-based car wash committed to providing a superior and environmentally friendly car cleaning experience. With a focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and community engagement, Sgt. Clean Car Wash has become a trusted name in the automotive care industry.

For more information, please visit sgtclean.com.

Media Contact:

John Kosmides

VP, Marketing

Sgt. Clean Car Wash

(330) 896-0125

info@sgtclean.com

SOURCE Sgt. Clean Car Wash