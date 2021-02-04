SH Hotels & Resorts Names Arash Azarbarzin Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Azarbarzin has more than 30 years of industry experience, including leadership roles at St. Regis Hotels, W Hotels, Four Seasons Hotels, and as Founding Member at SBE hotel group, among others. As President of SH Hotels & Resorts, his strategic vision, leadership abilities and operational expertise continuously fueled the growth and performance of the SH portfolio, including 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels, and Treehouse Hotels brands. Together with Mr. Sternlicht, Mr. Azarbarzin has displayed outstanding performance and leadership throughout one of the most challenging times for the company as well as the industry. He holds a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from United States International University and graduated from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. In 2020, Mr. Azarbarzin joined the Board of Directors of the American Hotel & Lodging Association and AMAALA Development Advisory Board.

"I am delighted to promote Arash to the role of CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts to help lead the growth of the company and its brands across the world," said Mr. Sternlicht. "Over the last year, the industry has experienced tremendous upheaval and Arash has shown steady leadership and helped position us for a bright future. I am confident that under his leadership, we will continue to see significant increases in guest satisfaction, build excellence in SH Hotels & Resorts, as well as true advocacy for our overall mission of sustainability in everything we do."

In Mr. Azarbarzin's three years as President of SH Hotels & Resorts, he spearheaded the successful openings of 1 Hotel West Hollywood, 1 Hotel Haitang Bay and launched our newest award-winning brand, Treehouse Hotels. Under Mr. Azarbarzin's leadership, all 1 Hotel properties, as well as Baccarat New York and Treehouse London, claimed spots on Condé Nast's Traveler's Reader's Choice Award lists. Staying true to the company's core values, he has made tremendous headway in reducing overall climate impact for the entire organization, including the establishment of real-time energy monitoring, decrease in resource use, and certification as a Carbon Neutral Organization—all while continuing to give back to local and global communities in alignment with the brand's collective mission of commitment to sustainable practices and to offsetting our carbon footprint. With a robust pipeline ahead, Mr. Azarbarzin is poised to lead the company to new heights with international expansion in cities like Paris, London, Saudi Arabia, Copenhagen, Manchester and Toronto as well as domestic expansion in San Francisco, Miami, Nashville and Kauai.

ABOUT SH HOTELS & RESORTS

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a mission-driven luxury lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach, Manhattan, Brooklyn, West Hollywood and Haitang Bay with projects under development in San Francisco, Nashville, Sunnyvale, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Toronto and Melbourne. SH Hotels & Resorts also operates Treehouse Hotel, a sister to the 1 Hotels brand, and Baccarat Hotels Resorts, a luxury brand that debuted its flagship property in March 2015 in New York, with projects under development in Doha and Bordeaux. SH Hotels & Resorts properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and forward-thinking hotel brands in the world—a brand, a cause, and a platform for change.

ABOUT STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,100 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $55 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $70 billion of assets under management. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 29 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

SOURCE SH Hotels & Resorts