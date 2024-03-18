MIAMI, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SH Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality management company founded by visionary Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, today announced plans to redefine luxury and sophistication in the Maldives with the forthcoming debut of Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives in 2027. Spanning five interconnected islands across more than 111 acres in the South Malé Atoll, this one-of-a-kind resort will set a new standard of unprecedented luxury in one of the world's most coveted travel destinations.

BACCARAT HOTEL & RESIDENCES MALDIVES SET TO OPEN IN 2027

"We are excited to unveil Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives, which fuses the timeless elegance and modern sophistication of the House of Baccarat, the legendary 260-year-old crystal brand, with the Maldives, a location that is synonymous with paradise," says Sternlicht. "In crafting this extraordinary retreat, we aim not just to create a place to stay, but to curate an experience that celebrates the essence of luxury living with the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives."

"Our debut in the Maldives marks an exhilarating milestone for the Baccarat brand," says Raul Leal, CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts, the parent company of Baccarat Hotels & Resorts. "We are shaping a new identity in an already remarkable region, and we are confident that this property will define ultimate luxury in the Maldives."

"It's with immense pride that we announce our collaboration with Baccarat Hotels, a revered name synonymous with luxury for over two and a half centuries, to realize our vision in the Maldives," says Tristan Parker, Director - Development of MDC Investments LLC, a sister company of Madevco Holdings Limited (ADGM). "This partnership marks an exciting chapter as we become part of the brand's legacy, introducing the inaugural Baccarat branded hotel and residences in Asia Pacific."

Located a short boat journey away (30 minutes) from Malé's Velana International Airport, the resort will be partially wrapped around its own shallow-water lagoon and reef system and will offer more than 50 hotel villas and 53 private residences for sale. Crafted by HKS (an award-winning global architecture firm) with interiors by 1508 London (renowned for its commitment to creating bespoke, luxurious, and innovative designs), Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives will seamlessly blend contemporary elegance with tropical sophistication.

The resort will feature a diverse array of accommodations, from one- to three-bedroom hotel villas—each with their own private pool—to private residences with unparalleled levels of luxury living overlooking the lagoon or the pristine beachfront. For a more expansive retreat, there are lavish six- and seven-bedroom mansions on a secluded peninsula. The eight- and nine-bedroom Private Islands—intimate escapes surrounded by the spectacular beauty of the Maldives—offer the pinnacle of luxury and exclusivity.

Guests will revel in the finest dining experiences befitting of the esteemed Baccarat Hotels brand, including specialty restaurants run by some of the world's top chefs. Beyond the gastronomic indulgences, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives promises a lifestyle of luxury and artistic expression with curated retail spaces, a Baccarat-themed crystal garden, an outdoor cinema under the stars, an art gallery and event space featuring work from world-famous artists, and more. Sporting enthusiasts will delight in all the offerings, including a nine-hole golf course, tennis courts, traditional Maldivian fishing excursions, and snorkeling amid the island's vibrant marine life.

For guests seeking tranquility and rejuvenation, there will be a meticulously crafted wellness spa. In this oasis, guests can indulge in a variety of signature treatments, ranging from therapeutic massages to rejuvenating facials to hydrotherapy circuits in expertly designed plunge pools. The wellness spa will be complemented by dedicated yoga pavilions and a cutting-edge gym.

Above all, the resort will also have a commitment to sustainability and conservation, from a turtle rehabilitation center to eco-friendly initiatives that allow guests to connect with the natural beauty of the Maldives in a responsible and meaningful way.

Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives will be owned by Madevco Holdings Limited (ADGM) which exemplifies a commitment to building extraordinary residences that elevate lifestyles to unprecedented heights. Upon opening in 2027, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives will mark a new milestone in luxury hospitality, combining elegance, sophistication, and unforgettable experiences.

About Baccarat Hotels & Resorts

Baccarat Hotels & Resorts launched in 2015 in New York, the first hotel and global flagship for the more than quarter century old Baccarat crystal brand. Directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art and steps away from Fifth Avenue's legendary shopping, the 114 exquisitely appointed guest rooms and suites are designed to delight the senses with lavish finishes and artisanal attention to detail. The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty: kings and queens, sultans and tsars, moguls and modern-day stars. Its glittering objects d'art are defined by their elegance and authenticity, used throughout the most sumptuous repasts and celebrations of life. Baccarat is translating its essence into contemporary culture, while still paying homage to its history. Baccarat Hotel New York has earned the prestigious Forbes Five Star and AAA (American Automobile Association) Five Diamond Awards. The brand currently has projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence, Dubai, Riyadh (DGDA), Rome and Maldives. For more information, visit www.baccarathotels.com.

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the recently opened Hanalei Bay flagship property, and the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London), with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh, Melbourne, Seattle and San Miguel de Allende; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence, Riyadh, Dubai, Rome and Maldives; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Silicon Valley, Brickell (Miami), Riyadh and Adelaide. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational, and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world. For more information, visit www.shhotelsandresorts.com

About Madevco Holdings Limited (Project Owner)

Pioneering excellence from concept to fruition, Madevco Holdings Limited (ADGM) orchestrates a symphony of innovation across every nuance of the development process. With precision and artistry, we meticulously shape opulent living spaces that redefine global standards. Our unwavering commitment to excellence is reflected in our holistic approach, where we assemble a cadre of industry-leading experts, guiding projects seamlessly from inception to completion. Madevco Holdings envisions and delivers extraordinary residences that stand as paragons of sophistication, elevating lifestyles to unprecedented heights.

About MDC Investments LLC (Developer)

MDC Investments LLC, established to be a global leader in luxury residential and hospitality development, spearheaded by CEO Zayan Salih. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence, MDC Investments' ethos is to deliver iconic living experiences that redefine luxury. With a development portfolio spanning across continents, and with extensive development experience in the Maldives among the management team. The company collaborates seamlessly with its sister company, Madevco Holdings, to integrate resources and expertise. Driven by innovation and a passion for perfection, MDC Investments continues to set new benchmarks in luxury living on a global scale.

