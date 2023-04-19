Shabodi and Megh Computing Unveil Network-Aware Video Analytics Solutions for Private 5G Networks

Cutting-edge Video Analytics Suite set to revolutionize multiple use cases across the industrial sector launched just ahead of Hannover Messe Industrial Transformation Conference to showcase the power and potential of network-aware video analytics to the industrial sector ecosystem.

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shabodi and Megh Computing announce the launch of a network-aware Video Analytics Solutions suite designed for private Advanced Networks (LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and 6G). The Video Analytics Solutions (VAS) are powered by Megh's Open Analytics Platform and Shabodi's network-aware Application Enablement Platform (AEP).

Shabodi and Megh Computing Unveil Network-Aware Video Analytics Solutions

High-definition video is a critical sensory technology across various industrial use cases, including real-time security and surveillance, immersive worker assistance using AR, VR, XR, and quality control. It supports multiple applications to reduce risks and improve operational efficiencies, such as:

Smart Factories: Quality control, safety monitoring, process optimization

Smart Cities: People management, traffic management, anomaly detection

Smart Warehouses: Inventory tracking, PPE and safety compliance, collision detection

"Shabodi is proud to collaborate with Megh Computing to provide a groundbreaking suite of network-aware video analytics applications on private 5G networks and beyond. Our joint effort brings the transformative potential of network-aware applications across several industrial use cases. This launch further underscores our commitment to maximize enterprise private 5G investments with cutting-edge use cases," said Harpreet Geekee, Co-founder of Shabodi.

By leveraging Shabodi's AEP, Megh Computing's video analytics applications become network-aware, dynamically requesting Quality of Service on Demand (QoS) to ensure specific video cameras receive guaranteed bandwidth and required latency parameters. In addition, the real-time interaction between Megh Computing's application and Shabodi's AEP allows the application to adjust frame rates depending on the number of active cameras.

Shabodi's AEP simplifies the underlying complexities of telecom network APIs, exposing developers to easy-to-use RESTful APIs for building network-aware applications that work across multiple network vendors. As a result, Shabodi unleashes the power of Advanced Networks, said Ramesh Kaza, President, and Chief Commercial Officer of Shabodi.

PK Gupta, CEO of Megh Computing, said, "Megh's Open Analytics platform is powered by the Nimble Application Framework that supports a resource and execution management engine to deliver optimum performance with minimum latency. Coupling this with the network-aware features now adds a new layer of reliability to our solutions, ensuring that critical insights reach relevant stakeholders in a prioritized manner."

The combination of Megh's Video Analytics Solution with advanced AI models optimized with continuous training and Shabodi AEP's network-aware features ensures high operational reliability, paving the way for the next generation of video analytics solutions.

About Megh Computing:

Megh Computing is the leading provider of a real-time, AI-based streaming analytics platform using any hardware architecture for edge-to-cloud deployments. Megh's solution automates the use of data from cameras and sensors as a signal for real-time actionable insights creating business value for enterprise customers. Megh Computing is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR USA with development offices in Bangalore, India. For more information visit www.megh.com or follow Megh on LinkedIn .

About Shabodi

Shabodi unleashes the power of Advanced Networks (LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi6, 6G). Its groundbreaking market-first Application Enablement Platform (AEP) enables enterprises, system integrators, and application vendors to build vendor-agnostic network-aware applications leveraging the network APIs. The real-time interaction of applications with the network allows new 5G monetization models for private network deployments. Shabodi AEP delivers the maximum value out of enterprise private 5G deployments making the network an intelligent asset rather than a simple connectivity pipe.

For more information, visit www.shabodi.com or follow Shabodi on LinkedIn .

