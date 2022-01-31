Shabodi Announces Strategic Partnership with Opticoms

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shabodi, the next-gen 5G application enabler, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Opticoms , a German-based private 5G system integrator. This strategic partnership is centred on enabling rapid 5G deployment and adoption within the German market by focusing on enhanced network-aware enterprise applications.

Opticoms, a German system integrator, offers consultancy, managed services, and solutions around 4G/5G connectivity. Providing end-to-end turnkey use case solutions with connectivity and applications, Opticoms helps customers navigate bespoke digital transformation.

By combining Shabodi's leadership in network-aware application enablement, and Opticoms' expertise in designing and delivering unique 5G private networks, this partnership will improve the productivity and competitiveness of 5G-enabled enterprises.

"We are excited to take this important step with Shabodi, which provides an opportunity to maximize the power of advanced networks by tapping into network programmability features," said Ali Gencer , chief operating officer and co-founder at Opticoms. "Enabling network-aware vertical applications on top of our connectivity platform will empower our current and future customers who have deployed private 5G networks."

Shabodi's Application Enablement Platform (AEP) abstracts the complexity of underlying network infrastructure (LTE Advanced, 5G, 6G, and/or Wi-Fi 6) and exposes the advanced network capabilities to application developers as simple Restful APIs, making it easier to develop enhanced network-aware applications.

"Opticoms is a perfect strategic partner for Shabodi because we can help them deliver more innovative solutions to their enterprise customers by better leveraging 5G network programmability through our Application Enablement Platform," explained Charles Nagy , vice president of business development at Shabodi. "Through this partnership, we will demonstrate how system integrators, such as Opticoms, can differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive landscape."

In this partnership, both parties see the opportunity to integrate innovative applications with 5G for enterprises. The end customers will benefit by solving their business problems instead of focusing on the technical details. Utilizing simplified 5G-compatible application development and integration platforms will reduce enterprise IT costs and carbon footprints.

About Shabodi

Shabodi's foundational platform enables enterprises, system integrators, and telcos to build next-gen applications in a multi-vendor environment to tap into the exponentially more powerful 5G network. Using a revolutionary Application Enablement Platform (AEP), Shabodi delivers the maximum value out of enterprise 5G deployments. Shabodi's team includes former industry executives from Cisco, Juniper Networks, and Nortel. For more information, visit www.shabodi.com or follow Shabodi on LinkedIn .

About Opticoms

