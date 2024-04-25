Shabodi Launches Industry-First Network-Aware Application Developer Sandbox

Shabodi AEP Sandbox Aims to Accelerate Development of Network-Aware Applications with Simplified APIs to Drive Enterprise Optimization Using Private 5G and Industry 4.0 Technologies

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shabodi, the leading Network-Aware Application Enablement Platform (AEP) provider unleashing advanced network capabilities in LTE, 5G, 6G, and Wi-Fi6, today announced the introduction of the Shabodi AEP Sandbox, an industry-first developer sandbox dedicated to accelerating application innovation and optimizing performance using private wireless and hybrid networks. Developers of network-aware applications can leverage intelligent connectivity and network services to power Industry 4.0 technologies that drive enterprise optimization, enhance ROI from advanced network deployments, and speed innovative enterprise applications to market.

To create network-aware applications, application developers must navigate the complexity of multiple advanced network interface types, including 5G, Wi-Fi6, and more, and diverse APIs from various network equipment providers. This results in slower adoption of the network programmability. Shabodi's Network-Aware AEP and simplified APIs address these challenges by allowing enterprise applications to easily consume network services and optimize network resources.

Shabodi's AEP Sandbox provides an environment in which the application developer ecosystem can create, validate, and explore network-aware services for various industries. The first phase of the sandbox is based on Shabodi's AEP 2.0 release, which launched in February 2024 and includes Shabodi's simplified APIs and CAMARA for Enterprise APIs.

"The release of our sandbox is game changing for developers who no longer need to be experts in the underlying radio network or the core network APIs," said Kevin Howe-Patterson, Chief Product Officer at Shabodi. "Shabodi AEP fills that knowledge gap and speeds the way to create innovative applications and services, making it exponentially easier for the developer community to do what they do best – solve complex industry and business problems."

Becoming a Shabodi AEP Sandbox Developer

Shabodi will begin onboarding developers to its sandbox by end of April, by invitation. The sandbox environment will support developers to consume, integrate and develop their unique enterprise application with exposed network services. Developers can apply to participate in the sandbox on Shabodi's website.

Shabodi will also be meeting with prospective developers at the Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest trade fairs, dedicated solely to the topic of industry development, being held in Hannover, Germany from April 22 - 26, 2024. An onsite meeting with the Shabodi representative can be made by reaching out through the Shabodi Hannover Messe webpage.

About Shabodi

Shabodi is the leading innovator of network-aware application enablement, transforming advanced networks (LTE, 5G, 6G, and Wi-Fi6) into intelligent assets. Its groundbreaking Network-Aware Application Enablement Platform (AEP) accelerates business innovation by enabling enterprises, system integrators, and application developers to build vendor-agnostic applications by embedding its simplified network APIs into their programs. Applications built on Shabodi's AEP deliver real-time, seamless interoperability and portability across all advanced network, cloud, and device vendor architectures. The AEP aids developers in constructing network-aware applications across industry verticals, helps enterprises in maximizing returns on private network deployments, and assists operators in monetizing 5G network investments. For more information, visit us at www.shabodi.com, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Instagram, or our blog.

