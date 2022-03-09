Shabodi Joins the 5G Open Innovation Lab and Launches Unlocking 5G Podcast

TORONTO , March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shabodi, the next-gen 5G application enabler, today announced that they have been selected to participate in the 5G Open Innovation Lab's exclusive program to accelerate the development and deployment of 5G solutions. The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprises, industry partners, and investors that come together and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of edge computing and 5G.

Shabodi will work directly with leading technology and industry partners including Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Dell Technologies, Amdocs, VMware, Avanade, F5, Spirent, Ericsson, CNH Industries, Nokia, Palo Alto Networks and others supporting and actively participating in the Lab. The partners provide business and technical mentorship and will collaborate with Shabodi on potential proof of concept, go to market, and other engagements and opportunities.

"At the 5G Open Innovation Lab, we're focused on catalyzing the vast potential of software and applications enabled by edge compute and 5G," said Jim Brisimitzis, Founder/Managing Partner, 5G Open Innovation Lab. "We're excited to work with the Shabodi team and their leading-edge solutions empowering enterprises, system integrators and telcos to build custom apps on 5G networks. The potential is vast."

This news comes alongside the launch of Shabodi's new Unlocking 5G podcast. Featuring interviews with experts across the enterprise spectrum, the podcast will explore how 5G can assist businesses in ways that previous generations of wireless technology could not.

The Unlocking 5G podcast has launched the first three episodes on the heels of the world's largest and most influential connectivity event, Mobile World Congress 2022. The first three episodes feature Angel Saad Gomez, Venture Partner at Oak Investment Partners; Xavier Riley, SVP of Digital Strategy and Innovation at Standard Industries; and Rohit Puri, Partner and Telecoms, Media, Technology Leader at EY Canada.

"When it comes to enterprise 5G, the majority of conversations focus on speed, latency, and bandwidth, but there is so much more to discuss," said Vikram Chopra, co-founder and CEO of Shabodi. "Our acceptance into the 5G Open Innovation Lab along with the launch of our Unlocking 5G podcast will help us accelerate our focus on highlighting cutting-edge solutions being implemented by enterprises deploying private 5G."

The Unlocking 5G podcast episodes will be available on iTunes, Spotify, and across a series of other podcast platforms, adding to the important global conversation around the impact 5G will have when unlocked to its fullest potential.

About Shabodi

Shabodi's foundational platform enables enterprises, system integrators, and telcos to build next-gen applications in a multi-vendor environment to tap into the exponentially more powerful 5G network. Using a revolutionary Application Enablement Platform (AEP), Shabodi delivers the maximum value out of enterprise 5G deployments. Shabodi's team includes former industry executives from Cisco, Juniper Networks, and Nortel. For more information, visit www.shabodi.com or follow Shabodi on LinkedIn.

