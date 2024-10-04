Shabodi Reinforces its Leadership with NetAware 2.1: Revolutionizing Programmable Networks with Network-Aware Applications

New Platform Name, NetAware, Reflects Shabodi's Commitment to Network-Aware Application Innovation

Demo of NetAware-based Mobile Medic First Responder App, built by Booz Allen with Network APIs from T-Mobile DevEdge

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shabodi, the pioneer in programmable network platforms, enabling network-aware applications, today announced the release of NetAware 2.1. This significant upgrade builds upon Shabodi's established leadership position and introduces groundbreaking features that further empower enterprises, service providers, and applications to harness the full potential of programmable networks.

The new solution name, NetAware, reflects Shabodi's unwavering commitment to driving innovation and monetization with network-aware applications. As the industry's first programmable network platform, NetAware empowers service providers to rapidly offer their network APIs to developers and enterprises, and simplifies network API integration for application developers, making applications network-aware and more powerful by leveraging the vast array of services available in programmable networks. This gives business-critical enterprise applications the intelligence to negotiate and prioritize network resources for optimal operations.

"We are thrilled to introduce NetAware 2.1, which represents a significant milestone in our journey to empower enterprises and service providers with the transformative power of programmable networks," said Shabodi's CEO, Vikram Chopra."

NetAware 2.1 Expands Network Visibility and Accelerates Development Time

NetAware 2.1 introduces a host of enhancements designed to elevate the developer experience and streamline management complexities. Key features include:

Accelerated API Integration with the Developer Sandbox: NetAware 2.1 introduces robust features in its Developer Sandbox, providing additional virtual devices to support a two-stage process for accelerated API integration and testing. This ensures smoother, faster development with immediate feedback on network behavior.

Real-Time Network Performance Visibility: A new Graphical User Interface (GUI) of NetAware's administrative portal with enhanced solution and deployment views offers real-time visibility into network performance, allowing users to address issues more efficiently.

Granular API Response Codes for Faster Resolution: NetAware 2.1 offers expanded response codes for API requests, providing greater error clarity and enabling faster resolution of integration issues.

New NetAware-Based App, Mobile Medic, Leverages Network Awareness for Life-Saving Live Stream Video Consultations

The network-aware Mobile Medic application developed by Booz Allen is connected by network APIs from T-Mobile DevEdge and Shabodi's NetAware. Mobile Medic claims network capacity required to connect paramedics and remote medical mentors with live video streams for consultations at accident locations. Shabodi NetAware and Mobile Medic will be demonstrated at Booz Allen's booth #516 at MWC Las Vegas 2024, October 8-11, 2024.

Shabodi's Continued Momentum and Growth

"Operators and network vendors are beginning to realize the value and opportunity of offering network APIs that can significantly enhance the performance of business-critical applications," Mr. Chopra commented. "With Shabodi's focus on abstracting the complexities of exposing and integrating network APIs across multi-vendor, multi-network environments, we see tremendous momentum as enterprises use NetAware to ensure their mission-critical applications have required network resources available across their hybrid network environments when needed."

Shabodi NetAware has been tested and deployed in diverse industries, including manufacturing, mining, venues, ports & logistics, emergency services, and an operator platform in service provider environments for API publishing and invocation. Shabodi also offers Advanced Network Training for enterprise leaders to drive value from programmable networks and Cognitive Factory Workshops for manufacturing companies to derive maximum ROI from digital transformation initiatives.

About SHABODI

Shabodi NetAware is the industry's first programmable network platform that gives applications control over any network services for uninterrupted business operations at peak performance for enterprises. Our developer-centric APIs automate and streamline the complex interactions between applications and networks, assuring seamless portability of network aware applications across multi-access, multi-vendor public and private networks. We accelerate innovation and monetization opportunities for application developers and service providers.

