Shabodi Raises $3M+ in Seed Funding to Monetize Enterprise Investments in Private 5G Networks

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shabodi, the next-gen 5G application enabler, announced today that it has raised more than US$3.3M in an oversubscribed seed round to help enterprises, system integrators, and telcos accelerate the development and deployment of next-gen applications on 5G. This is a mission-critical value for enterprises to monetize their 5G deployments, accelerate ROI, unlocking the full potential of 5G and Industry 4.0 applications.

Shabodi - Next-Gen Application Enablement

The Toronto-based company, backed by lead seed investor Blumberg Capital, was founded by Vikram Chopra , startup veteran, and Harpreet Geekee , former CTO at Cisco and Juniper Networks. Counterview Capital, SineWave Ventures, Shasta Ventures, MAVA Ventures, Green Egg Ventures, Maccabee Ventures, CEAS Investments, Supernode Ventures, and Lorimer Ventures also participated in the seed round. This momentum builds on Shabodi's pre-seed funding earlier this year led by Forum Ventures and former Cisco and Yahoo executives.

Shabodi's Application Enablement Platform (AEP) provides application programming interfaces (APIs) that make it simple for developers to deploy 5G applications, enabling enterprises to optimize and monetize their 5G investments.

"What 4G was to consumers, 5G is to enterprises," said Vikram Chopra, co-founder and CEO at Shabodi. "Our vision for Shabodi is to provide the building blocks which every next-gen Industry 4.0 application will be built upon, and by doing so empower C-level executives to unlock new revenue streams by deploying 5G within their businesses."

"5G will disrupt many aspects of enterprise technology and transform entire industries," said Bruce Taragin, managing director at Blumberg Capital. "Shabodi's team and technology have the potential to help power our future economy, by accelerating the deployment of 5G. We are proud to lead the company's Seed round and partner with a visionary team of industry experts to address one of the most impactful developments of this decade."

"Shabodi is building a consortium of partners, including key partnerships with system integrators, network equipment providers, chip manufacturers, and carriers," said Vishal Gupta, Global CTO & CIO of Lexmark Global. "All see tremendous value in their unique approach to 5G application development and their ability to transform experiences by enabling applications to take advantage of 5G."

Shabodi's AEP is accessible to enterprises, system integrators, and telcos to build next-gen applications and leverage 5G's network programmability.

About Shabodi

Shabodi's foundational platform enables enterprises, system integrators, and telcos to build next-gen applications to tap into the exponentially more powerful 5G network. Using a revolutionary Application Enablement Platform (AEP), Shabodi squeezes the maximum value out of enterprise 5G deployments. Shabodi's team includes former industry executives from Cisco, Juniper Networks, and Nortel. For more information, go to www.shabodi.com or follow Shabodi on LinkedIn.

