Shabodi Selected by GMS as Technology Partner to Power Global Network API Aggregation and Operator Enablement

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shabodi, a leading Network API exposure platform provider, today announced its selection by GMS, a global leader in AI-driven communications solutions for Mobile Network Operators and enterprises, as the technology partner supporting GMS's Network API aggregation strategy and operator API enablement initiatives worldwide.

Shabodi Partners With GMS

Through this partnership, on the supply side, GMS will use Shabodi's GSMA-certified NetAware Operator Platform to enable mobile operators to securely expose advanced network capabilities such as SIM and device status, location verification, quality-of-service controls, and fraud-prevention signals, while maintaining security, consent, compliance, and operational control as a standardized GSMA Open Gateway and CAMARA APIs.

GMS will also leverage Shabodi's GSMA-certified NetAware Aggregator Platform to aggregate these capabilities and meet enterprises' demand-side API needs for enterprises at a global scale, creating a unified access point for network APIs across multiple operators and regions. "We are delighted to partner with GMS to accelerate Network API adoption worldwide," said Ramesh Kaza, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Shabodi. "Unlocking telecom network value requires solving the supply and demand side challenges. Together with GMS, we are building the foundation for a truly global Network API ecosystem."

"Network APIs represent a transformative opportunity for operators and enterprises alike," said Charles Upchurch, CEO at GMS. "Shabodi's proven technology and deep expertise in network exposure enable us to rapidly onboard operators and deliver trusted network capabilities, accelerating time to market for next-generation services."

The collaboration unlocks new capabilities for enterprises, delivering better ROI and new revenue streams for operators/aggregators.

About Shabodi

Shabodi is transforming telecommunications by making advanced mobile network capabilities easily accessible through a powerful API platform. Its NetAware platform accelerates the commercialization of GSMA Open Gateway/CAMARA APIs by providing technology to operators and aggregators. By exposing real-time network intelligence (including Number Verification, SIM/Device status, Location, and Quality of Service, among other APIs) NetAware bridges telecom infrastructure with digital innovation. Built on global standards from GSMA Open Gateway, CAMARA, and TM Forum, the platform ensures interoperability across operators and aggregators worldwide, enabling rapid adoption of programmable networks and next-generation connected services.

For more information, visit: https://www.shabodi.com

About GMS

GMS is the world's leading AI-driven communications solutions partner for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and enterprises. GMS's deep understanding of messaging business, profound expertise in network protection, and global connectivity set the foundations for GMS to move into the future with AI communications solutions. For 20 years, GMS has greenlit secure engaging conversations that foster trust between brands and their customers, helping businesses grow and improve operational efficiency.

For more information, visit: http://www.gms.net/

Media Contacts

Shabodi — Raghav Kamran

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +1-770-759-5994

SOURCE Shabodi