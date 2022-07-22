Shabodi Set to Address National Security Challenges with 5G Innovation as Part of the 2022 NSIN Propel Cohort

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shabodi, the next-gen 5G application enabler, has announced that they have been selected as part of the 2022 cohort of companies participating in the NSIN Propel program. This four-month accelerator program, a culmination of the partnership between Newlab, Decisive Point, National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), provides mentorship and resources to early-stage companies looking to make headway and scale their technologies in the federal sector.

Speaking on their selection, Vikram Chopra, CEO & Cofounder of Shabodi, stated, "This is an exciting time for Shabodi. We believe that 5G innovation holds immense potential for the public sector, specifically national security. But to make the most of the technology, enterprises in the sector will need to address the complexity of their underlying networks. Interestingly, that is the exact premise on which we have built Shabodi."

Shabodi is building the industry's first-ever commercial Application Enablement Platform (AEP) to enable enterprises to build 5G-aware applications.

Ryan Benitez, Partner at Decisive Point, said, "The NSIN Propel program has established a robust network of founders, technologists, and government stakeholders committed to strengthening innovation in the space of national security. The 2022 cohort further raises the bar for innovation, and we can't wait to see what Shabodi, and its peers achieve at the end of the four-month accelerator program."

"We are thrilled to be part of this year's NSIN Propel. By the end of the program, we believe our team will be equipped to leverage the powerful combination of our technology leadership and Propel's network and DoD-specific insights to create meaningful 5G innovation opportunities in the federal market," Rubal Sabharwal, Head of Strategy & Operations, Shabodi concluded.

Shabodi's foundational platform enables enterprises, system integrators, and telcos to build next-generation applications in a multi-vendor environment, irrespective of the underlying network, enabling them to tap into the exponentially more powerful 5G network. Using a revolutionary Application Enablement Platform (AEP), Shabodi delivers the maximum value out of enterprise 5G deployments. Shabodi's team includes former industry executives from Cisco, Juniper Networks, and Nortel.

